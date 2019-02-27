Register
17:11 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, gestures. during a general election broadcast, in London, Monday May 29, 2017. ﻿Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a live studio audience and a tough TV interviewer as the general election campaign moves to the airwaves.

    To Save Labour From the Wreckers, Corbyn Needs Big Balls (and a Willie)

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    In 2015, anti-war socialist Jeremy Corbyn caused a stunning shock when, as a 500-1 shot, he became elected as Labour Party leader. Corbyn’s campaign engendered great enthusiasm among those desperate for Labour to make a clean break with elite-friendly pro-war neoliberal Blairism.

    In the 2017 general election Corbyn defied the odds, and the smug inside the tent pundits again, with Labour achieving its biggest increase in its share of the vote since 1945.

    Corbyn seemed to be on an unstoppable path to Number 10. But since then momentum has been lost. Literally.

    Let’s call out the elephant in the room. The pro-Israel lobby in Labour and outside of it has never been reconciled to having a pro-Palestinian peace activist as party leader and potential Prime Minister. 

    They have done everything possible to destroy Corbyn personally and professionally, with charges of ’anti-Semitism’ the weapon of choice. But Corbyn hasn’t done himself any favours by failing to fight back forcefully against the  smears. 

    Rather shamefully he allowed his old comrade and lifelong anti-racist Ken Livingstone to be thrown under the bus, simply for stating a historical truth. 

    He hasn’t come out publicly in support of another old comrade George Galloway being able to rejoin the party from which he was unjustly expelled for his fierce opposition to the illegal Iraq War, which led to the deaths of 1m people. No one has been a more loyal supporter of Corbyn these past four years than Galloway, but the loyalty has not been reciprocated.

    READ MORE: Corbyn's Plans for New Brexit Vote to Harm Party's Support — EU Lawmaker

    After the 2017 election Corbyn had a great opportunity to move against his enemies and reward his supporters but he failed to do so. He has sought to placate his opponents within the PLP at every term- even appointing Blairites to the Shadow Cabinet. This policy of appeasement has been a disastrous mistake.

    I wonder if Corbyn has ever seen the film ‘Rush’ about the enthralling battle for the F1 championship in 1976 between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. In it Hunt is asked by a journalist how he managed to drive so fast. ‘Big Balls’ was Hunt’s reply. 

    Voters admire politicians — and indeed people generally, who’ve got big balls. 

    Brexit
    CC0
    Brexit: ‘There’s a Lack of Confidence in the Government All Around’ – Analyst
    Mrs Thatcher gained a lot of working-class votes not because of any great enthusiasm for her policies, but because she came across as a strong leader who didn’t flip-flop. 

    That was admired, even by her ideological adversaries. 

    To this day in France, there is enormous nostalgia for Charles de Gaulle, who never buckled. Similarly, Austrians greatly miss Bruno Kreisky.

    Corbyn, by failing to fight his enemies, and allowing himself to be cowed into silence on important foreign policy issues he was once so vocal on, has demoralised his supporters. Labour  is down to 30% in the polls, 10% down from what it achieved in the general election.

    The situation is hardly helped by the latest concession to the so-called ‘centrists’: Corbyn coming out in support for a 2nd referendum on Brexit. This could do the party great electoral harm, bearing in mind the 13 key Tory marginals Labour must win at the next election are all strong (60%+) ‘Leave’ seats and that the six seats Labour lost in 2017 were all pro-Brexit.

    In his defence, you could say that Corbyn has been let down by his allies. His strongest support, from what I hear, has come not from anyone in the Shadow Cabinet or the PLP, but from his Strategy and communications director Seumas Milne.

    Corbyn’s pro-Israel deputy Tom Watson, has been an utter disgrace. He has undermined Corbyn’s leadership at every turn, only last week denouncing moves to select Labour candidates to stand against ‘Independent Group’ defectors as ‘spiteful’. 

    READ MORE: Thought of Corbyn Negotiating Brexit Deal 'Impossible to Imagine' — Commentator

    Which brings us back to Mrs Thatcher. She famously acknowledged ‘Every Prime Minister needs a Willie’. She wasn’t referring (heaven forbid) to private parts of the anatomy, but her very loyal Deputy Willie Whitelaw. Ideologically Whitelaw came from a different faction in the Conservative Party than Thatcher (he was a One Nation Tory and she was from the ‘New Right‘), but he backed his leader to the hilt. Corbyn desperately needs a Willie. In fact several Willies. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Momentum boss Jon Lansman, both seem to have accepted the false Friends of Israel narrative that anti-Semitism is a big problem in Labour. Momentum — under Lansman’s ownership-has turned out to be a block on radicalism.

    ​The situation in Labour is depressing, but Corbyn still has a chance IF he fights back.

    He needs to stop going on the back-foot on anti-Semitism — which has involved only a tiny proportion of Labour’s vast 500,000+ membership- and instead go on the offensive against the Israel lobby and their support for a racist state. He needs to expose the foreign policy agenda of those out to destroy him and remind people of the calamitous wars the Blairites supported and the way they greatly increased the terrorist threat to British citizens. He needs to end his boycott of lawfully-operating Russian media (he was a regular guest on RT before he became leader), and start making speeches about Palestine again. He needs to call for an ally in the PLP to challenge the serially disloyal Tom Watson for Deputy Leader. He needs to make it clear that if there is a 2nd referendum he would campaign for a ‘Lexit’ out of respect to the 17.4m who voted Leave in the first referendum.

    He needs to respond to McCarthyite calls for the socialist Labour MP for Derby North Chris Williamson to be suspended (for hosting an event for Jewish Voice for Labour!), by restoring Chris to the Shadow Cabinet.

    ​In short he has to go back to being the Jeremy Corbyn he was before he became leader in 2015.  Radical, daring and unafraid of speaking truth to power. 

    Show us you’ve got big balls Jeremy, before it's too late and Britain’s best chance of real positive change for the many and not the few, has been destroyed by the wreckers. 

    Alas, reports that have just come in that Corbyn’s office has called on Chris Williamson asking him to apologise and withdraw comments he made about Labour being too apologetic about the anti-Semitism witch-hunt, indicates that a fight-back is not going to happen. 

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Anti-Stalker

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, Israel, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse