Register
14:42 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A selection of British national newspapers

    Our “Leaders" Hate Us!

    © AFP 2018 / ANDREW COWIE
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 0 0

    So, I was correct, 100 percent correct, about the state of our once great Nation. According to a Sky News poll, 9 out of 10 Brits do not trust our political leaders and the mainstream media. No sh#t Sherlock!

    The only surprise in this poll, of nearly three thousand people, is the fact that the Elite are surprised and I guess the only other shock is the fact that Sky is reporting it!

    Although, as usual, they are trying to divert attention by headlining the story as, "Divided, worried and racist" when the headline should be, Britain does not trust the elite and the MSM.

    Is it any surprise that we despise these people after the expenses scandal and now the Brexit betrayal?

    READ MORE: 'We Want to Wake People Up to Reality of BBC Propaganda' — Protester

    I have been saying for ages that Westminster is infested by self-serving pigs who only raise their snouts out of the trough to vote themselves another pay rise, order a rent boy or sleep with their secretary. Okay, that's a bit of a cliché, but not that far off the mark. For over two years they have dithered, delayed and tried to derail the democratic will of the people who voted to leave the EU. They simply do not want and never wanted us to leave and they are determined that we will not.

    Now, with just days to go, Theresa May has changed her mantra to it's my way or delay. Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn has performed a handbrake turn on his views on a second referendum to save his political neck and his party. They both make me want to vomit.

    The one thing that unities all of these politicians of all parties, is that all the splits, defections and u-turns have NOT been motivated by a desire to do what is best for the country and the people but what is best for their own personal careers and gain. They all disgust me and clearly, they disgust the nation.

    75 percent of the public state that the nation is divided. More than four in 10 respondents (42%) said the main factor was Brexit, while 23% blamed politicians and 14% said immigration was the main cause.

    However, Sky on their website spin this as "in the most troubling findings, more than half of the country believe the UK public is racist and Islamophobic, while nearly nine in 10 people think political leaders do not care about the public."

    There we go again the MSM spin that we are racist and Islamophobic when the sentence should clearly be the other way around and clearly the most important statistic in the poll is the fact that 9 out of 10 of us believe that our political leaders do not care about us?

    This is what I have been saying for years and years. The MSM and the political elite are in bed with each other, literally and metaphorically and they're all part of the same swamp that needs draining. Never forget that the expenses scandal was not broken by a lobby correspondent but a general journalist and many papers turned down the story before the Telegraph broke it.

    Also remember the faces of the political editors and MSM broadcasters the day after the referendum when they were scrabbling for guests on College Green after we, the public, rejected their threats, bribes and fear mongering and voted to leave and become an independent and sovereign nation again.

    The MSM has been complicit in all of this and the fake news purveyors of the mainstream media are largely to blame for the mess we are now in and that is why more and more people do not watch BBC News, Sky News or buy a blooming newspaper.

    Look it was simple; the Establishment Elite asked us to vote, we did that and gave a clear instruction. They have failed to deliver it on purpose and all this talk about a second referendum is cobblers. How many times do I have to say this? We have already had a PEOPLES VOTE, you traitors.

    We have been betrayed, absolutely betrayed and this poll is a clear signal of that but they are still in denial.

    I watched Sky News this morning and Tony Benn's son was on blaming Nigel Farage for the mess? His dad, a committed anti-EU man must be spinning in his grave! I didn't agree with most of his politics but Tony Benn was a political giant compared to the political pygmy that his son and the rest of parliament is.

    Farage was completely right, Theresa May's deal is Brexit in name only and therefore we would be better to leave with no deal and get on with rebuilding our Nation on WTO rules.

    I love the way the corrupt MSM believe that people are fed up with Brexit and they now just want it done and dusted. They're completely wrong. Working people are getting angry and as I said before this country is a powder keg.

    The elite, as exemplified by their mouthpiece the BBC, are still trying to deceive the public.

    As I said in this column, a few weeks ago, the allegations made against John Sweeney and Panorama by Tommy Robinson must be investigated as a matter of urgency and after watching the whole documentary yesterday this demand is even more urgent. I don't know if some or all of Tommy's allegations, that he was being stitched up and that Hope Not Hate was intrinsically involved in editorial decisions, are true but I do know they need a thorough independent investigation.

    READ MORE: Tommy Robinson Shows Documentary to 'Expose Corrupt Media' Amid Anti-BBC Rally

    Tommy is correct to link his story to the Jimmy Saville case and the cover-up around that foul monster and the BBC should be forced to open their doors to an investigation now as the video evidence looks pretty damming to me and millions of others.

    What is also fascinating but not surprising is that no other MSM outlet in print or broadcast have really taken up the story and you have to ask why? Most of us know exactly why!

    Tommy is despised and hated by the people who write the reports of these polls like the one today, as if he and his ilk, i.e. the working class, are the problem. This is what leads to hugging a terrorist TV reports and the endless discussions on Sky and the BBC about the Yuman rights of the Jihadi Brides and this is what is turning people away from mainstream media and to the alt new media and outlets like Sputnik and RT.

    This despising of the majority, the decent silent majority, is at the core of why people are saying in this poll that they trust the army, Royal family and the NHS but hold in clear contempt the politicians, the establishment elite and their lickspittle mates and lovers in the corrupt out of touch propaganda machines of the Main Stream Media.

    The only question now is, will this peoples revolution be televised?

    Well not by the Main Stream Media it won't. BUT it is already happening online, on Facebook and on YouTube and it is coming to a device near you soon!

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    media, Brexit, MSM, BBC, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse