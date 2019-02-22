Register
    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015

    Corbyn Wants to Hug a Terrorist!

    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    Comrade Jeremy Corbyn thinks that the terrorist Jihadi Bride should be allowed back in to the UK and that she needs support! Okay, Jezza I presume that means your third wife is already changing the sheets in the spare bedroom of your million-pound house so that it is ready to welcome her when you offer her support in the form of a place to stay!

    I really didn't want to talk about Begum again today but the nonsense of the Social Justice Warriors led by the Leader of her Majesty's opposition and the biased mainstream media means I have to.

    We the decent silent majority are not only under attack from terrorists but also the whining liberal middle class who also despise the majority views and way of life. It is a twin threat.

    I thought we had reached the zenith of SJW nonsense when David Cameron told us to, "hug a hoodie" but Corbyn takes the bloody biscuit as he wants to "hug another terrorist"!

    Make no mistake about it If we allow the likes of Corbyn and Diane Abbot and the rest of the "Yuman" rights brigade to trample over the feelings and the desires of the majority of people in this country again, as they have with Brexit, then we are finished as a country.

    Begum gave up her right to an UK passport when she and her two mates went up the steps of that plane to fly to their "paradise" and they became citizens of the Islamic State.

    We should, of course, be offering support to anyone who hates our very way of life. However, this should be in the form of free flights to any repressive backward hellhole they want to go to rather than trying to stop them leaving as we did with these three stupid girls. But once you've gone, you've gone.

    As I suspected Sajid Javid was playing to the gallery when he talked so tough of stripping Begum of her UK citizenship. He thought his get out of jail card was the fact that she had dual nationality with Bangladesh. But of course, they are now saying he was wrong and they won't take her. So just as I predicted she is coming home.

    Now Jeremy says she has a right to return to Britain and needs our support and that Javid's plan to stop her returning was a "very extreme manoeuvre!"

    Of course, Comrade Corbyn knows all about extremes and extremism as he is widely regarded as the "Terrorists" friend, remember the wreath laying now Jeremy?

    As for extremes I would suggest that joining a terrorist organisation even if it was only to do the dishes and prepare a meal for your terrorist husband after a hard day of throat slitting, head chopping and pushing homosexuals off buildings, is a pretty extreme thing to do and  most Brits would agree with me, as the polls clearly show.

    Corbyn's sympathy for this terrorist would almost be acceptable if it wasn't for the fact that his Labour party is on the verge of splitting over the rampant anti-Semitism that he has allowed to fester in its ranks. Another MP, Ian Foster has resigned this morning and more are on the way.

    Ian Austin resigned today stating, "I have to be honest and the truth is that I have become ashamed of the Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn."

    Just in case there was any doubt over his reason for leaving he added: "It is terrible that a culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance is driving out good MPs and decent people who have committed their life to mainstream politics". 

    When Comrade Corbyn gave his comments about support for Begum it was ironic that he was flanked by Shammi Chakrabarti who of course produced that report on anti-Semitism for Labour that was a whitewash that even Dulux would have been proud of.

    What is it with lefties like Corbyn who seem to despise and hate the only true democracy in the region, Israel, but are ready to support extremists who openly hate gays, subjugate women and believe in Sharia law? It doesn't add up to me and most Brits.

    Now some liberals are also suggesting that letting Begum back in may help us, as she will have vital information. Hang on, I thought she said she was just a housewife. The only way the Begum case is going to help our security is if she is the prompt for us to actually make our politicians get their finger out to bring in a treason act.

    I called for this weeks ago and I see at last the MSM are picking up on the idea. The Sun today are calling for exactly the same thing and even the Lords are discussing it. But let's have less discussion and more decision and get this passed.

    It is urgently needed as already Sky News are showing us "tear jerking" videos of all the other "innocent" women in the camps who are desperate to come home.  I hope Corbyn has phoned JK Rowling, Lily Allen, Gary Lineker and the ilk to get their spare bedrooms ready for them!

    But in essence, Begum and the other bleating veiled women in Syria are not the real problem. The real and present danger is the 450 Jihadi nutjobs we have already let back into the country and their supporters who never even left.

    Why did we allow preachers of hate to preach on our streets and in mosques for so long?

    Why have we still got foreign funded mosques preaching hatred?

    Why have we put up with extremist scumbags loathing our very way of life but still living off our benefits for so long?

    Why has our Government told us to not look back in anger when innocent people are blown up and we are told to sing Kumbaya whilst they shout Allahu Akbar as they bomb, stab and kill our citizens on our home soil.

    Begum will be useful only if she is the catalyst for change.

    A change where Politicians put the rights and safety of the decent silent majority first and not the scumbags who hate, despise and want to kill us whilst still receiving all the benefits of living in the UK.

    But hey don't hold your breath!

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

