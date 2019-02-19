Jihadi Bride is a Traitor

Jihadi Bride, Shamima Begum, will soon be back in Blighty and free to live amongst us on hot and cold running benefits and no number of petitions or outraged tweets are going to stop this happening.

That, my friends, is the whole unpalatable truth and therefore instead of aiming our aggression and annoyance at this non-remorseful woman we should instead be directing our anger at our inept politicians of all parties who have effectively failed in their first duty, which is the protection of us, their citizens.

They have, just like with Brexit, dithered and delayed whilst Britain burns and they have allowed both of these crises to develop.

Why haven't they passed a new form of Treason Act so that these home-grown terrorists and their sympathisers could not exploit the situation and stick the proverbial two fingers up at the decent silent majority of this country?

Sajid Javid eventually said yesterday that the idea of updating the 650-year-old Treason legislation to catch more home-grown extremists was "worth looking at carefully".

Sajid, may I respectfully point out that the time for looking carefully is over. You and your predecessors of all political parties should have done this years ago. There are over 800 terrorists who want to come "home" and over 400 are already back here with only 40 prosecutions so far.

Why do politicians only ever want to talk the talk rather than walk the walk?

The last person to be tried for treason in the UK was William Joyce, the Nazi propagandist better known as Lord Haw Haw, in 1945. He was found guilty and executed.

I would humbly suggest that the enemy we are facing at the moment is on the same level as the Nazis and should be treated in the same manner. Imagine our forefathers allowing Nazis to live amongst us or allowing them to come back to Blighty after they fought us on the beaches of France. The idea is ridiculous but that, in essence, is what our present leaders are allowing.

The Home Office is now saying consideration of updating the Treason Laws will be given serious consideration "in due course".

What the hell does that mean?

Is that after another 21 little girls are slaughtered watching a pop star in the Manchester Arena, which of course by the way Begum thinks was okay. She said yesterday, "It's a two-way thing really because women and children are being killed in the Islamic State right now and it's kind of retaliation. Their justification was that it's retaliation so I thought ok that is a fair justification."

To be honest I would hang the b**ch for this statement alone!

We have been living under the threat of terrorism from Al-Qaeda and other assorted Islamist nutjobs since 9/11 and 7/7 but it appears that this enemy within is free to come and go with ease. How many stories have there been of them picking up their benefits and then catching the next EasyJet flight to "paradise "whether its Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq or Syria.

They profess to hate our very way of life, go and get trained to kill and then when the heat turns up they suddenly decide that they are British again and start bleating about their human rights.

Their cases are then taken up by the snowflake SJW Brigade and then they are suddenly on the next flight home with a sympathetic TV crew who are keen to tell us that it is all our fault and down to either Islamophobia, racism or our foreign policy. This would be funny if the outcomes were not so horrific.

However, the snowflake narrative with Begum has gone even further with her family lawyer (just who is paying his fees?) declaring Nazis got treated better than his client or that she is suffering post-traumatic stress disorder like British soldiers in World War One. All of this is said with a straight face and no hint of irony.

Meanwhile, Sky News seems intent on turning Begum into a new reality star, "Help I'm a terrorist get me out of here!"

Did we really need to see her straight after the birth? Whilst I am on the subject have we got any independent evidence that she has actually had the other two babies she claims to have had? I am not being harsh or insensitive but are we really meant to believe everything that comes out of her mouth? Please do not forget that this woman still shows no remorse and declares she still loves her terrorist Dutch husband.

But the TV, Sky, in particular, can't get enough of her and the more they put her on the box the more the anger and vitriol grow on social media. They, with their irresponsible reporting and almost canonisation of this foul woman, are turning the country into a powder keg. When it finally sinks in that we cannot stop Begum and indeed any other terrorist from coming "home" I think this country might finally explode.

Because that is the plain fact that as Sajid Javid admitted in the Commons yesterday, he and anyone else in power is absolutely powerless in terms of stopping her. She knows her "Yuman" rights and she is going to use them.

She even thinks we should feel sympathy towards her as she was only a housewife when she was in the caliphate! Yes, just a normal housewife, cooking the Halal dinner, washing the pots and putting the rubbish out on top of the severed heads. Just the girl next door.

If our politicians had got their collective fingers out years ago maybe we would have had laws to deal with this. It is simple, as I said in my previous column, if you leave our great country to fight for the enemy then you should be classified as a traitor and lose your passport.

However, the combined intellects of the "Westminster Elite" have been too busy calling people like Farage a racist when he warned about terrorists mingling with migrants when Merkel let in 1.2 Million people into the EU without checks.

They have been distracted by letting in unaccompanied children, some with beards longer than mine, to actually face the clear and present danger.

Or perhaps too busy providing Royal Navy ships to pick up the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi from Libya, who then repaid us by slaughtering 21 people in the Manchester Arena atrocity.

Begum and her ilk are just the latest chancers to exploit our government's and establishment's ineptitude.

Now angry Brits are signing a petition demanding that the issue is debated in the Commons. But are we really meant to think that the swamp dwellers who have shown utter contempt for the democratic wishes of over 17.4 million people with regards to Brexit are actually going to listen to us?

These petitions are just a smokescreen, a charade of democracy, a way of placating the "plebs" Because make no mistake this is how our glorious leaders and their mates in the Lamestream media view us.

The bottom line is that the Establishment and their cronies in the MSM seem to be more concerned about the Human Rights of our enemies than the safety of you and me.

They disgust me.

