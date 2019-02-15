Jihadi Bride Should be Left to Rot

Jihadi Bride, Shamima Begrum should be stripped of her UK citizenship and left to rot in Syria and we should all stop obsessing about this foul traitor.

I am sick to death of people saying she was only a child of fifteen when she left the country she obviously hated and went to Syria to fight and support Daesh*.

Can I remind the bleeding-heart liberals defending, and the leeching Human rights lawyers desperate to represent, this enemy of the state that the criminal age of responsibly is 10 in the UK?

I will also kick the TV in if I hear one more Social Justice Warrior saying, "we all do stupid things when we are 15!" Correct! Kids dye their hair, take drugs, get hammered and puke in the street but they do not generally go and join an organisation that wants to end our very way of life.

Please, can we also drop the idea that she is a victim and was groomed by evil non-specified fanatics as that is an insult to women like Sammy Woodhouse who were actually groomed by the Pakistani rape gangs.

Also, can we drop the idea that the radicalisation happened on the Internet when it clearly mostly happened on the streets of the Independent Islamic State of Tower Hamlets where she and the others grew up? Places like this and Dewsbury have been allowed to develop into semi caliphates where preachers of hate seem to be able to preach their hatred and anti-western rhetoric without any real fear. Any surprise that the 7/7 bomber came from Dewsbury and let's just consider how long it took to lift Abu (Captain Hook) Hamza or Anjem Choudhry off the streets.

Also, sorry to be "insensitive" but where were the parents of these three girls when they went to the Caliphate? So, please spare me the tears of these terrorists' families, If they are missing their "misguided daughter" I am more than willing to pay their airfare to reunite them in her Caliphate paradise, are you?

Letting her back into the country when she has not shown an ounce of remorse is an act of collective Russian Roulette. How do we know that if the next time we hear from her she has not been on the tube with a bomb up her Burkha? Which politician or bleeding heart is willing to then appear in the dock and accept their collusion in letting her back into the UK?

She was clearly radicalised as she had two children with the barbarian she married and is now nine months pregnant with a third child who she wants our national health service to care for her.

But don't worry people tell us she would have to go through a deradicalization programme if she came back, so we can sleep easy, can't we?

I appreciate that Sajid Javid has said he will try and stop her coming back but anything he does is quite frankly the same as putting a sticking plaster on a severed jugular.

There are hundreds more in the refugee camp wanting to come "Home" and of course over 450 fully trained Jihadis are already back in their council houses in Birmingham, Bradford and other major cities. Out of these traitors, less than 50 have been prosecuted! Sleep easy, please!

This is why I say we need to put an end to this nonsense and change the law and bring back the law of Treason.

The moment someone like Begum walks up the steps of an EasyJet plane to go to Turkey and then Syria to fight or support Islamic State or any state or terror organisation that is fighting against us they should lose their right to UK citizenship and their passport. Then they couldn't return, could they? But the bottom line is that politicians of all parties have failed us and not put this legislation in place, even after all these years and deaths of us living under the threat of the Islamic State.

What Javid is really worried about is the plain simple fact that if she does get back there is no chance of her being tried in a UK court let alone being found guilty. How will they provide real evidence of her activity in Syria. Plus, of course, I can already hear the bleating of the snowflakes that she was a child and that she is actually a victim. Please pass me the sick bucket.

Within weeks of her arriving, she will be on chat shows saying she left because the UK is full of Islamophobic racists. Weeks later she will be in the Big Brother House when she is not in her new council house living off our benefits system.

However, she is not a celebrity or a victim. She is a terrorist sympathiser at least if not a terrorist herself.

Ask yourself would this woman be asking to come home if Islamic State has not been totally destroyed in Syria and Iraq? Of course, she wouldn't she would be happy and too busy trying to knock out the next generation of Jihadis to kill us.

Would you like a woman like this living next door to you who said, "When I saw my first severed head in a bin, it didn't faze me at all. It was from a captured fighter seized on the battlefield, an enemy of Islam. I thought only of what he would have done to a Muslim woman if he had the chance."

I bet you would be rushing around with a cup of tea to welcome her to your neighbourhood?!

Well, I and many millions of others do not welcome her or any other traitor back in our country and we demand that our Politicians put our rights and our safety first and stop being a haven for terrorist scum and their sympathisers.

Enough is enough.

* Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.