Register
19:38 GMT +315 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UK passport

    Jihadi Bride Should be Left to Rot

    CC BY 2.0 / Holiday Gems / A red UK European passport in focus, in front of a travel brochure and some black sunglasses
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 31

    Jihadi Bride, Shamima Begrum should be stripped of her UK citizenship and left to rot in Syria and we should all stop obsessing about this foul traitor.

    I am sick to death of people saying she was only a child of fifteen when she left the country she obviously hated and went to Syria to fight and support Daesh*.

    Can I remind the bleeding-heart liberals defending, and the leeching Human rights lawyers desperate to represent, this enemy of the state that the criminal age of responsibly is 10 in the UK?

    I will also kick the TV in if I hear one more Social Justice Warrior saying, "we all do stupid things when we are 15!" Correct! Kids dye their hair, take drugs, get hammered and puke in the street but they do not generally go and join an organisation that wants to end our very way of life.

    A man wearing a balaclava
    CC0
    Daesh Shoot Their Wives as Families Flee Terrorists' Last Foothold in Syria - Reports
    Please, can we also drop the idea that she is a victim and was groomed by evil non-specified fanatics as that is an insult to women like Sammy Woodhouse who were actually groomed by the Pakistani rape gangs.

    Also, can we drop the idea that the radicalisation happened on the Internet when it clearly mostly happened on the streets of the Independent Islamic State of Tower Hamlets where she and the others grew up? Places like this and Dewsbury have been allowed to develop into semi caliphates where preachers of hate seem to be able to preach their hatred and anti-western rhetoric without any real fear. Any surprise that the 7/7 bomber came from Dewsbury and let's just consider how long it took to lift Abu (Captain Hook) Hamza or Anjem Choudhry off the streets.

    READ MORE: Douma Chemical Hoax: Mainstream Media Have Double Standard Toward Syria — Journo

    Also, sorry to be "insensitive" but where were the parents of these three girls when they went to the Caliphate? So, please spare me the tears of these terrorists' families, If they are missing their "misguided daughter" I am more than willing to pay their airfare to reunite them in her Caliphate paradise, are you?

    Letting her back into the country when she has not shown an ounce of remorse is an act of collective Russian Roulette.  How do we know that if the next time we hear from her she has not been on the tube with a bomb up her Burkha? Which politician or bleeding heart is willing to then appear in the dock and accept their collusion in letting her back into the UK?

    She was clearly radicalised as she had two children with the barbarian she married and is now nine months pregnant with a third child who she wants our national health service to care for her.

    But don't worry people tell us she would have to go through a deradicalization programme if she came back, so we can sleep easy, can't we?

    A woman wearing a hijab
    CC0
    German Daesh Bride Charged Over Death of 'Slave' Kept in Iraq - Reports
    I appreciate that Sajid Javid has said he will try and stop her coming back but anything he does is quite frankly the same as putting a sticking plaster on a severed jugular.

    There are hundreds more in the refugee camp wanting to come "Home" and of course over 450 fully trained Jihadis are already back in their council houses in Birmingham, Bradford and other major cities. Out of these traitors, less than 50 have been prosecuted! Sleep easy, please!

    This is why I say we need to put an end to this nonsense and change the law and bring back the law of Treason.

    The moment someone like Begum walks up the steps of an EasyJet plane to go to Turkey and then Syria to fight or support Islamic State or any state or terror organisation that is fighting against us they should lose their right to UK citizenship and their passport. Then they couldn't return, could they? But the bottom line is that politicians of all parties have failed us and not put this legislation in place, even after all these years and deaths of us living under the threat of the Islamic State.

    What Javid is really worried about is the plain simple fact that if she does get back there is no chance of her being tried in a UK court let alone being found guilty. How will they provide real evidence of her activity in Syria. Plus, of course, I can already hear the bleating of the snowflakes that she was a child and that she is actually a victim. Please pass me the sick bucket.

    Within weeks of her arriving, she will be on chat shows saying she left because the UK is full of Islamophobic racists. Weeks later she will be in the Big Brother House when she is not in her new council house living off our benefits system.

    However, she is not a celebrity or a victim. She is a terrorist sympathiser at least if not a terrorist herself.

    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.
    © REUTERS / Ali Hashisho
    Moscow Court Gives 2 Daesh Fighters 15 Years Jail Term for Terror Attacks Plot
    Ask yourself would this woman be asking to come home if Islamic State has not been totally destroyed in Syria and Iraq? Of course, she wouldn't she would be happy and too busy trying to knock out the next generation of Jihadis to kill us.

    Would you like a woman like this living next door to you who said, "When I saw my first severed head in a bin, it didn't faze me at all. It was from a captured fighter seized on the battlefield, an enemy of Islam. I thought only of what he would have done to a Muslim woman if he had the chance."

    I bet you would be rushing around with a cup of tea to welcome her to your neighbourhood?!

    READ MORE: Claims From BBC Producer on Syrian Chemical Attack Spark False Flag Concerns

    Well, I and many millions of others do not welcome her or any other traitor back in our country and we demand that our Politicians put our rights and our safety first and stop being a haven for terrorist scum and their sympathisers.

    Enough is enough.

    * Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Blocks Repatriation of 'Jihadi' Doctor Detained in Syria - Reports
    'Jihadi Bonnie and Clyde' Who Planned NYE Terror Attack in Oz Could Go Free
    Mayor of French 'Jihadi Town' Pushes State to Suppress Islamism
    Tags:
    bride, gang rape, Daesh, Syria, United Kingdom

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse