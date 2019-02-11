Register
12:09 GMT +311 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Young migrants paint a sheet of paper with the lettering 'I love UK' in the 'Jungle' migrant camp, in Calais, northern France, on October 31, 2016, during a massive operation to clear the squalid settlement where 6,000-8,000 people have been living in dire conditions.

    'Stansted 15' Sentences for Terrorism Makes Us All Unsafe

    © AFP 2018 / Philippe Huguen
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    101

    Last week, a group of criminals called the ‘Stansted 15’ were sentenced for breaking into a secure airport and locking themselves around a chartered plane set to deport illegal immigrants to prevent its departure from Stansted. They were convicted under terrorism laws.

    You would think they would have received a custodial sentence, no?

    They received community service sentences. Basically, sentenced to a bit of sweeping up or gardening.

    READ MORE: Northeast India's Illegal Immigrants: No Deportation, No Detention Says Minister

    This country's judicial system is a joke.

    Leading up to the trial the left-wing media screeched: ‘a crushing blow for human rights in UK' (Amnesty Intl)‘ ‘grave injustice' and ‘malicious attack' (Liberty), ‘controversial government charter deportation' ‘convict the Stansted 15 will chill public' and so on.

    Dover port, England
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcus Meissner / Dover ferry port
    'Resourced to Fail': UK Border Force Stretched & Unable to Stop Illegal Immigrants – Report
    Over the past few years we have seen multiple attempts by social justice warriors to disrupt flights at UK major airports, whether its climate change scam pickets or making our country unsafe by stopping deportations.

    This time these warriors are being charged with the more serious crime of endangering the safe operation/persons of an/at an aerodrome under the Aviation and Maritime Security Act, under terrorism related charges. Good, at last we thought our government was getting serious.

    They were trying to prevent this country carrying out our laws so that the undocumented illegal immigrants were removed to Nigeria, Ghana and Sierre Leone.

    Before sentencing, the BBC's Today programme dedicated a whole segment to the trial and what kind of sentence would be handed down. The law under which they were convicted can carry a life sentence. The BBC's chief reporter asked a lawyer whether this was likely. The tame lawyer replied, ‘highly unlikely'. A podcast interview with two of the convicted criminals is available for download. No doubt it will also be fed to the young audience the BBC is trying to attract via podcasts.

    READ MORE: Illegal Immigrants Who Throw Rocks at Military Will Be Arrested — Trump

    Who remembers when Tommy Robinson was arrested and charged with subverting the course of justice for the same crime? And jailed. Where was Amnesty International and Liberty?

    There is no difference. Why is there one rule for the BBC and left-wing activism, disguised as journalism, and one rule for journalist Robinson?

    These convicted criminals broke into an airport where armed officers were removed from security duties in the terminal to be deployed for this farce, making the airport more vulnerable at a time when the UK terrorism threat level was classed a ‘severe'. I travel a lot. I feel safe with armed officers protecting the public, not middle class warriors.

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    'We Need to Make It Harder for Illegal Immigrants to Get Jobs' – US Scholar
    I find it a grave injustice and a malicious attack on the law-abiding travelling public that we were left vulnerable when a terror attack was at a ‘severe' level.

    I find it offensive that these criminals, disguised as social justice warriors, aided and abetted by Amnesty and Liberty, trot out the term ‘racism'. Who cares what race the illegal immigrants are, they're still illegal.

    Throughout the trial these criminals gave evidence that they were concerned about the ‘conditions in which the UK government enforces the hostile environment it has created' for illegal immigrants. No, the British public require our government to keep us safe, to protect us at airports and other public spaces which are targeted by terrorists. There is no ‘hostile' atmosphere around migration. We just want to control our borders and decide who comes here, not defend those that break into our country illegally, with the help of the human rights industry.

    The criminals' defenders also worry about the effect this trial will have on other protests ie anti-fracking, climate change, deportation or zero hours contracts. All worthy protests, if that's what rocks your boat. But do it within the law, do not obstruct people going about their business, do not put our lives in danger for your pet projects. If you hold up flights for many hours, you stop contractors from fulfilling their daily contracts and paying their employees, that's not peaceful protest, that harms ordinary peoples' pay packets and business.

    READ MORE: Retaliation? US Border Patrol Arrests Activist Aiding Illegal Immigrants

    This wasn't just about deportations. The group, Lesbians and Gays against Deportations were there, Plane Stupid and other protest groups. They have other agendas and enjoy a jolly good day out with their wealthy middle-class mates, this time they were stopped.

    In this photo taken Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, Iraqi asylum seekers stand outside a refugee center located in the former army barracks, Lahti, Finland. Finland
    © AP Photo / Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva
    Finns Blame Migrants' Culture, Religion for Wave of Sex Attacks
    The lesbians were worried about a Ghanaian lesbian illegal immigrant woman who feared for her life because her ex-husband knew she was on her way home. Many men feel offended because their wives choose alternative lifestyles. It doesn't entitle her to a passport.

    The criminals have had a victory because the human rights industry has gone into overdrive.

    It's a victory for every Swampy, every SJW, all the great unwashed, the middle-class anarchists and the liberal left.

    It's a victory for the 11 illegal immigrants are now sitting in our jails, at huge taxpayer cost, appealing against their deportations. And the rest of them currently breaking into our country.

    It's a victory for the cash strapped and dwindling readership of the left-wing media, with no arrests for subverting the course of justice in writing and broadcasting about this on the day of sentencing.

    It would have been a victory for the ordinary people, the Attorney General and the Home Secretary for at last doing their jobs, but they've got a long way to go to stop funding the human rights terrorists who work against keeping our country and borders safe. Perhaps the government can launch an appeal against these sentences that are not fit for purpose?

    Next time you're stuck in a traffic jam on the M25 at Heathrow or the A2 at City Airport, or caught up in a violent demonstration in central London, blame this lenient judge.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Thousands of Missing Migrants Catch Finnish Gov't Off Guard
    Pope Says 'Senseless' to View Migrants as Threat to a Society
    EU Commission Intensifying Legal Procedure Against Hungary Over Migrant Row
    Tags:
    illegal migrants, crime, terrorism, laws
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Royal Beauty: Dazzling Queens and Princesses From All Around the Globe
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse