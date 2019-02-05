Register
16:35 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Censorship

    Truth About 'Russian Influence'

    CC BY 2.0 / Jennifer Moo
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 10

    Western governments and media have reached a “magical thinking” stage in their fantasies about alleged Russian propaganda and influence. The magical thinking is such that there is no longer even a need to prove claims. It is simply “fact” by assertion.

    Take the US Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats. He testified before the Senate last week that Russian meddling in US politics will be a lot greater and in the near future much more sophisticated than was done allegedly during the 2016 presidential campaign. He warned that the 2020 presidential election will be targeted by Russian malfeasance in a way that won't be even detectable.

    In other words what the top intelligence official is saying is:

    Facebook logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Facebook Unveils Tools to Fight Foreign Meddling in Run-Up to 2019 EU Elections
    Despite not providing any credible evidence of Russian meddling in 2016, henceforth the Kremlin's influence campaigns on the American public will be so slick and so devious, we won't be able to even quantify it.

    This is subjectivity and Russophobia on steroids. Here, the logic goes from unproven assertion to imaginary assertion. This is "magical thinking", or put another way, delusional paranoia. And from the supposed top US intelligence official too. How is a country meant to formulate effective policies when it is guided by such deluded people?

    Another example of this "magical thinking" was seen in a recent article published by the New York Times, supposedly America's finest newspaper. The headline ran: ‘Russia's Playbook for Social Media Disinformation Has Gone Global'.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Dismisses Reports About Possible Russia's Meddling in Israeli Elections

    It refers to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook which reportedly detected "a spike in domestic disinformation, or Americans targeting fellow Americans with false or misleading information".

    Right, so now because social media companies are lately discovering all sorts of trash information on their sites and wacky discussions, that is being cited as "evidence" that "Russia's playbook has gone global".

    Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
    © Sputnik / Kristina Afanasyeva
    Idea of Russian Meddling in French Riots Belongs to Conspiracy Theories - Le Pen
    Still another example of "magical thinking" — away from the US for a moment — was given by French President Emmanuel Macron who blamed "the Russians" for partly fueling the nationwide public protests in his country. Again, no evidence is required, just a wild assertion that because France is in turmoil from popular revolt, then it must be the "devious Kremlin" behind it, not say, the fact that the French people are disgusted with an elitist president and his pro-rich economic policies.

    The truth about "Russian propaganda" is lot more mundane. The fact is that Russian news media like RT and Sputnik have been arguably giving far more accurate perspectives and coverage of recent international events than Western media counterparts.

    And it is this service of public information that has gained the Russian news media a fairly respectable following among international audiences, including large numbers of people in the US and across Europe.

    It is not so much a malign case of "information or propaganda warfare", and much more a prosaic case of Russian news media providing people with more reliable, accurate reportage, which then tends to explain events.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation building in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Moscow: US Report on Russia's Alleged Election Meddling Causes Misunderstanding
    Any number of topical issues attest to this. The war in Syria, for instance. Western news media have completely disgraced themselves in peddling a fantasy that the war was a "pro-democracy" cause. The government of President Bashar al-Assad was, they relentlessly claimed, a despotic regime gassing its own people.

    Russian media have, by contrast, given a more accurate and explicable rendering of the conflict as being due to a criminal regime-change operation orchestrated by the US government and its NATO partners. The facts of Western covert backing for proxy terror groups have emerged, in large part because of Russian media reporting and analysis.

    The Russian media coverage thus accords with the objective conditions in the Syrian conflict. Ordinary citizens around the world have recognized that Russian media coverage on Syria is far more reliable than the self-serving fantasies propagated by Western media dutifully in hock to their governments' covert and illegal regime-change agenda.

    Or look at the latest debacle over Venezuela. Western media are at it again, churning out the line from Washington and European lackeys that elected President Nicolas Maduro is somehow "illegitimate" and must be replaced by a minor opposition who is anointed by foreign powers.

    READ MORE: US Tech Giants Impede ‘Russian Meddling' Probe — Report

    Again, the official position of Russia and the perspective given by Russia news media is healthily skeptical of Western claims on Venezuela. Russian media have not indulged the false claims of "bad regime/good opposition". They have afforded important space and air time to critical analysis which more reliably explains the unrest in Venezuela as the outcome of criminal regime change instigated by Washington.

    People around the world appreciate this kind of intelligent, realistic perspective. This is simply good and independent journalism.

    But what the magical thinking of Western governments, so-called intelligence agencies and media is doing is portraying decent Russian news media as some kind of "ultra devious Russian propaganda". Why?

    Google CEO Sundar Pinchai testifies before the U.S. Congress December 11, 2018.
    © CSPAN
    ‘Full Extent’ of Russian Meddling on Google in 2016? $4,700 Spent on Ads (VIDEO)
    Because Western audiences are rightly influenced by the Russian media coverage of world events. Not because these audiences are being duped into absorbing a "Kremlin agenda" but simply because the information and analysis they are obtaining actually accords with their perception of world events.

    We could go on. Is Ukraine being attacked by Russia, or was it taken over by a CIA-backed Neo-Nazi coup? The Western media give the former view, while Russian media at least give the latter perspective. Again, people can decide when they are properly informed.

    Western states and their media claim that Russia is "winning an information war" because Russian propaganda is so "magically"

    sophisticated and subversive. The truth is Western governments and media are losing "their information war" because they have been exposed over and over again telling bare-faced lies.

    READ MORE: Jerry Brown Says Russian Midterm Vote Meddling 'Very, Very Small' in Prank Call

    The truth about "Russian propaganda" is simply that Russian politicians are much more principled and decent than Western counterparts. And Russian news media are at least trying to genuinely provide a realistic account of major international events to reflect objective facts. Not so Western media which are foghorns for lies and disinformation.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    BBC's One-Sided Narrative of Alleged Russia's Meddling is 'Ridiculous' - Analyst
    S&P Warns India Against Political Meddling With Central Bank
    US Tech Giants Impede ‘Russian Meddling’ Probe – Report
    Tags:
    Russiagate, Russophobia, meddling, intelligence, elections, 2016 US Presidential Run, 2016 US Presidential election, 2016 Election, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse