Register
10:46 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    World

    No One Has the Monopoly on Truth

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    0 0 0

    What happens when no one speaks for the ordinary people because we've been shut down? Our freedoms are under threat as never before, specifically free speech. The tech giants conspire with governments and accept funding from countries like Saudi Arabia and China, two countries who are hardly proponents of free speech.

    I am so worried about the deliberate shut down of conservative voices that yesterday I organised a conference in the European Parliament and invited friends to speak the #DeplorableTruth.

    One of my speakers was Canadian philosopher Stefan Molyneaux, whose linguistic intellectualism outshines most debaters and who has one of the finest minds in the western world. 

    In this Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, photo, a man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province. The recent trade war between the world's two biggest economies has forced many multinational companies to reschedule purchases and rethink where they buy materials and parts to try to dodge or blunt the effects of tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing
    © AP Photo / Color China
    APEC Summit Focuses on US-China Trade Row, Globalisation Issues
    He spoke about how big tech is masquerading as an honest broker of real trustworthy new, not fake news. But how do we know that? Can we trust them not to manipulate the algorithms so that when we search for specific items we get what we're searching for rather than the paid for promotion of sponsored or partnership material that artificially regurgitates vested interests content? Of course, we cannot and we should be aware that this isn't honest, often fraudulent and certainly unethical.  

    Why is this? It's partly commercial and I get that but it's more sinister. Most tech entrepreneurs are liberal left, they funded and voted for Clinton, only 1% of tech workers donated to the Trump campaign. 

    They want to control what we see and how we think. Socialists/fascists believe in utopia and that they can build their paradise by shutting down the opposition and eliminating any discourse to the path of true happiness. They don't want to debate with the deplorable human beings who oppose them. Remove them and we're on the road to the greater good — and their clients too. 

    READ MORE: Free-Trade Agreements With EU More Critical Than Ever for Japan — Prof

    The socialists and fascists work with big tech to have conservatives de-platformed, de-monetised and their mouths and keyboards silenced. 

    Zuckerberg wants to promote ‘good trustworthy news', so who does he partner with? The New York Times. The same people that kept quiet about Stalin's atrocities, they were fans of Hugo Chavez and supported Clinton's Libyan coup that led to Europe's mass migration crisis. That's good trustworthy journalism? Or is it weaponised sophistry?

    The Alpine resort of Davos is seen under show during the World Economic Forum annual meeting on January 23, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    ‘Europe Probably Going Through Most Difficult Phase for Quite Some Time’ – Prof
    Under pressure from governments, they are told to monitor extreme and offensive online content. Yet their ordinary tech worker moderators are burnt out human beings, not algorithms, real people stressed by what they see online and by the warehousing business model that makes Amazon warehouse jobs seem like nirvana. The content comes in many languages, the tech moderators cannot cope so they use Google translate — and we all know how precarious that is. They can't be the world's policemen. 

    Why the need for control from the socialists/fascists? Because big tech can swing elections. Trump, Brexit, Salvini and the rise of populism wasn't supposed to happen. The socialists/fascists need to stop this. They need to take back control of the narrative to swing the pendulum back, to put the voters back in their boxes by make them watch videos of playful kittens, kids doing the funniest of things but not watching philosophical discussion calling out the fascists and challenging the leftist status quo. 

    Instead of people watching videos of people discussing why high taxes are bad, mass migration is bad, globalisation is bad, questioning the climate change industry, the cruel and damaging arena of identity politics, the socialists/fascists attack and denigrate the individuals. They're labelled far right, Nazis and people you really shouldn't be mixing with. They target their families, employers and friends. That leads to the free speech opinion formers self-censoring at best and being de-platformed at worst. 

    READ MORE: French Finance Minister Le Maire: Inequality Poses Main Threat to Capitalism

    Then what happens if they get their utopia? Imagine if we're completely shut down. No more YouTube, social media, MSM reporting of our activities — good or bad, no conferences, no public debates, we're gone, silenced in the name of protecting people from being offended? No more questioning the damage of leftism, no more debate about anything.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Brussels Making It 'as Difficult as Possible' for Britain to Leave EU - Analyst
    What happens to the people who want to hear what we're saying when they lose the people who speak for them? What happens when they stop believing that their voice is being heard and channelled through us, when they stop believing that things can change? What happens when they lose hope and get angry? And what happens when they start organising themselves into street protest opposition?

    By silencing us they play with fire. Or perhaps more governments will start to legalise cannabis, to create more zombies so that if you're stoned you become more mellow and revert to playful puppy videos. You're now controlled again. 

    No one has a monopoly on truth, even if it's the Deplorable Truth. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    How Desire for Border Control in the West Saw Globalization Concede
    Globalization Hits Home: Danish Investment Fund Buys Berlin Street
    Report Reveals Who Profits Most From Growing Globalization
    Germans Want Government to Protect Them From Globalization - Poll
    Tags:
    socialist ideas, globalization, European Parliament, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse