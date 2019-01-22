Register
    London RAF Bomber Command Memorial

    MP's Are Real Vandals!

    Jon Gaunt
    My first reaction on hearing of the vandalism of the Bomber Command memorial was to demand the bringing back of the birch for the animals who have carried out the attacks. However, no amount of public flogging would sort out this attitude to our heroes. The problem is much, much deeper.

    Bomber Command had 125,000 recruits, more than 55,500 were killed, another 8,400 were injured and nearly 10,000 became prisoners of war. Every single one of these men are and were heroes fighting for freedom and a better world and look what we have ended up with.

    I have said it before but it demands repeating, Not a land fit for heroes but a land full of zeroes.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK PM May Gives Statement on Alternative Brexit Plan (VIDEO)
    This vandalism is not mindless. It is quite obviously an attempt to make to some sort of political statement on the back of the sacrifice of these men as they targeted other statues, including Churchill, at the same time.

    Coming from Coventry I need no lessons in history about carpet bombing either by the Brits on Dresden or the Germans on my hometown. It is an horrific form of warfare and one we hopefully have consigned to history but there is no disputing that these men or lads were heroes when they got into those bombers.

    Over half of them never returned, just think about that for a minute. So, I understand the controversy surrounding the memorial and Bomber Harris but the facts are these men were heroes and we would not have won the war without these terrible tactics.

    READ MORE: Trade Unions Lock India Down in Large-Scale Strike, Chaos & Vandalism Reported

    The Memorial has been targeted now four times since the Queen opened it in 2012.

    Vandalized stones are scattered at Stone Road or Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester, New York on March 3, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / Gretchen STUMME
    Vandalised Jewish Cemetery in Strasbourg Causes Outrage Among Netizens
    On social media people were quick to point the finger at Islam but the three previous attacks have had absolutely nothing to do with Muslims. The first was by Andrew Patterson, just a few weeks after Lee Rigby, was murdered who sprayed, "Islam" on the memorial.

    Then Daniel Smith was jailed for 12 weeks in November last year for writing "Lee Rigby's killers should hang" and "EDL" on the memorial.

    Then finally some idiots daubed "Jesus" on the memorial.

    All of these morons deserved locking up, as indeed do these latest disrespectful thugs.

    However, the fact that normal sane people jump to these dangerous and wrong conclusions with no evidence frightens and sickens me and once again just proves how divided our country is becoming.

    And do you know why?

    I think it is because we have abandoned and discarded all the values that those young men were fighting and dying for. We have become a country who has no moral backbone and a country where everyone knows their rights but no one appears to know their responsibilities.

    READ MORE: French Interior Minister Plans to Sue Lawmaker Over Accusing Gov't of Vandalism

    A twitter follower of mine, Graham Phillips, summed this up. This is what, "40 years of Political wishy-washy liberalism has achieved. Rights without responsibilities, entitlement without input, contemptuous lack of comprehension for what others sacrificed for our freedom, peace and prosperity!"

    The cooling towers at Cattenom nuclear power station in France, near the Luxembourg border
    © AFP 2018 /
    Quarter of World's Power Could be Nuclear by 2050 Despite UK 'Disappointments'
    The Brexit chaos sums this up completely. Why are so many of our politicians so desperate to stay in the EU and are so busy spreading fear about this once great nation being able to be an independent sovereign state, making its own laws and controlling our own borders?

    We are the bloody nation who saved Europe TWICE, with the sacrifice of many young men.

    Why have we allowed almost unfettered immigration into the UK without demanding that all who come here must fit in or ship out. Well controlled managed immigration has been great for the UK but it is not racist to say it must be controlled.

    Why have we allowed sections of the Muslim community to lead separate lives?

    Britain's Defence Minister Gavin Williamson stands in the main chamber during the second day of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at a gathering of NATO defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    UK Defence Sec. Reportedly Has Toilet Paper With Putin's Face & Russian Curse
    Why have we been sold the lie of multiculturalism instead of celebrating the tolerant, decent values of our own culture?

    People want to come and live here because it is a great country but it seems that our politicians place no value on our passport, our values, our history or our culture. Why?

    This, of course, does not mean immigrants have to abandon their culture or religion but they do have to become British.

    Why are so many liberals always jumping on the fact that we should be ashamed of our history and our culture by demanding we rip down this statue or that monument?

    READ MORE: Defying Gravity: WATCH Ex-Marine Fly Jet Suit at UK Commando Training Centre

    Why is the traditional family the only sort of family that can be looked down on and dismissed?

    Why are men allowed to be dismissed and insulted as full of toxic masculinity by a shaving company?

    No political party has ever put any of this in their manifesto as they know full well that no one would ever vote for it.

    There is no better example of this then the current betrayal that is going on in the House of Elites, (the House of Commons), over Brexit. They are determined not to let us get our way.

    Buckingham Palace
    © Wikipedia/ Diliff
    Palace Intruder Reveals How He Made UK Queen Flee, Drank Her Whiskey
    Meanwhile, in Davos the world's elite and super-rich, mostly unelected, are meeting to discuss their world order.

    However, what needs to be urgently discussed is the disconnect between those we elect to lead us and the masses.

    Politicians are now scaremongering, saying a no deal on Brexit could lead to unrest. They should wake up and smell the coffee and realise it is their disdain and contempt for ordinary people's democratically expressed desires and beliefs that is going to lead to trouble on the streets.

    For too long the elite have only wanted us to be involved when they need a vote, if they now ignore the biggest democratic exercise in our history there really will be no way back for this once great country.

    Every politician in this country needs to take a very long look in the mirror and remember the sacrifice of those men and boys all those years ago and show the same courage to lead this nation out of this crisis and put the country first before their egos, party, careers or pensions.

    READ MORE: UK Female Trooper Sexually Assaults Comrade, Gets Away With Just a Warning

    One of the only surviving Dambusters, Squadron Leader George "Johnny" Johnson on hearing of the vandalism is quoted as saying, "What a disgrace, such mindless vandalism. How disrespectful to the nearly 58,000 people who gave their lives so that these thugs have the freedom to carry out such acts? I hope they are caught soon, and are suitably punished."

    Johnny is talking about the Memorial Thugs but he could be talking about our Politicians, couldn't he?

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

