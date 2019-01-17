Register
15:06 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018

    EU's Fear of a No-Deal Brexit Stench is in the Air, but May Won't Upon Seize It

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    0 0 0

    I’ve been in Strasbourg this week and the good news for Brexiteers and Mrs May is that the atmosphere was redolent with fear. Fear of a no deal.

    Debating the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement on Tuesday after Monday’s defeat in the Commons for the Brexit deal that favoured the EU to Britain’s detriment, Commissioner Timmermans was unusually quiet and conciliatory in his tone; Mr Barnier, always a gentleman, was quietly accepting that we didn’t want his negotiated deal and quelle horreur, I agreed with almost everything that the EU fanatic, Guy Verhofstadt said.

    Verhofstadt quite rightly said that the MPs in Westminster are working against the people for their own selfish interests and it was time that they stopped playing politics and work together for the benefit of the people.

    READ MORE: UK Economy Slows Amid Brexit Turmoil, Still Set to Outperform EU

    But there is always a sting in the tail, and I don’t think even Verhofstadt understood the meaning of his words. By opposition parties and this government working together we can expect a monumental stitch-up of a BRINO agreement against the 17.4m Brexiteers. So even Verhofstadt who thought he was being a statesman and democrat, underestimated Mrs May, because she’s delivering exactly what he wants. She’s doing just as he asks this morning.

    The EU’s letter sent to Mrs May on Monday from Messrs Tusk and Juncker on Monday, tried to help her for the vote. What we deduced from that letter is that they were prepared to extend Article 50.

    A demonstrator holds EU and Union flags during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    France Activates Plan for No-Deal Brexit After May's Historic Defeat in Parl't
    Mrs Merkel who had quite recently stated that there was no more room for negotiation climbed down and said there is still time to negotiate.  Bet your bottom dollar there is, German white goods and cars will be gathering dust in warehouses.

    President Jupiter, France’s most unpopular head of state (apart from Marie Antoinette’s reign), consumed by his unofficial opposition, the Gilet Jaunes, stamped his foot and said, “Good luck … go figure it out for yourselves.” Were we ever expecting support from him, the man that wants to take Merkel’s crown when she steps down? He’s got enough problems with his own Deplorables.

    READ MORE: May Says New Election Would Extend Article 50, 'Worst Thing' for Country, Brexit

    What I fear will happen — and this is agreed across the political divide — is that Mrs May, with the EU’s gratitude, will extend Article 50, keep UK MEPs in place and pretend to leave in July. At which time the MEPs will be gone, the EU will have had its election and consumed with forming new political groupings ahead of the start of their term in September.  In that time, Mrs May will seek to suspend Article 50, install ‘UK government representatives’ and negotiate to keep us in the EU.

    A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-Brexit protest opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 17, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Brexit 'Domino Effect': UK Could Fracture Into Independent Nations - Pundit
    Although I believe I am right on this, the optimist in me still hopes that Mrs May can see her advantage. If she listened to her Brexit cabinet and backbenchers she will see that my analysis of the EU’s fear is right and that they’re ready for a deal. A year ago, Tusk had offered a Free Trade Deal, this government ignored that because they are Remainers.

    Today, chancellor, Philip Hammond, a Remainer, said that he assured business that he would not allow a no deal Brexit.

    Perhaps Mr Hammond should be made aware of today’s damning ComRes poll on our fragile democracy? The voters do not trust the political class. Or perhaps the Tory party chairman and the membership could flex their muscles and make it clear that their wipe-out at the hands of arch EU federalist John Major in 1997 will not happen again.

    British voters: 

    75% say current generation of politicians not up to it 

    74% say politicians not in touch with mood of country 

    72% say #Brexit shows politics needs a complete overhaul 

    67% say their voice is not heard in politics today 

    And we can’t be any clearer than:

    Q "The result of 2016 referendum should be respected and there should be no second EU Referendum" 

    Agree 53%

    Disagree 29% 

    Con voters 80% "agree", Lab voters split 41-39 for "disagree"

    Back to Mrs May. Rightly, everyone say the ‘clock is ticking’. I don’t worry about the clock, mine is set for 11pm, on 29th March 2019 GMT. Our Freedom Day. A No Deal is what the EU fears most.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    When Has UK Prime Minister Been in Such a Weak Position as Theresa May is Today?
    As one of her opposition, I wasn’t invited to have talks with Mrs May in Downing Street this morning, but I would have said to her, given what I saw in Strasbourg this week, the EU’s desperate for a deal. I would have reminded her of the ComRes poll above, pointed out the demonstrations outside Parliament, the army of social media soldiers who are very angry – these are voters and shouldn’t be ignored – many of whom are willing to don Yellow Vests if she reneges on our vote and try to persuade her to head off the most monumental backlash of the people the UK has ever seen.

    And I would have said get on that train to Brussels, Mrs May, and tell them what WE want and carpe diem.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    EU, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse