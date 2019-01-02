Register
15:47 GMT +302 January 2019
    London's Mayor elect, Sadiq Khan, goes to shake hands with a passer-by as he leaves Southwark Cathedral in London, Britain, May 7, 2016.

    Sadiq Khan’s EU Flag on the London Eye Was an Absolute Unpatriotic Disgrace

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Jon Gaunt
    He should have cut out the middleman and just had an image of himself on the London Eye sticking two fingers up to the British public. It would have been his biggest selfie ever and would have clearly illustrated his utter contempt for the democratic will of the people.

    His whole firework display was one big ego extravaganza of virtue signalling and an affront to democracy. It was another blatant example of how Remainers feel they can spend our money on EU propaganda, without a thought to us the people, do you remember the £9 million Cameron spent on his pro-EU leaflets just before the referendum!

    So Sadiq’s Khan’s firework display will clearly set the tone for another year in the UK. Where the Establishment Elite will do as they wish and ignore us, the masses.

    READ MORE: Sadiq Khan Slammed for Pro-EU 'Message of Support' During Firework Display

    New Year started with a new terror attack where the Jihadist nutjob was detained under the mental Health Act despite the fact that he shouted “Allah Akbar and Long Live the caliphate as he tried to stab to death innocent people in Manchester. 

    So, is he mental or a terrorist or both? 

    We still haven’t been told his name but no doubt we are seconds away from Theresa the Appeaser telling us not to look back in anger and to light a candle as we all join in a quick rendition of Kumbaya.

    UGC issued by PA shows Police restraining a man after he stabbed three people at Victoria Station in Manchester, England, late Monday Dec. 31, 2018
    © AP Photo / PA / Sam Clack
    Alleged Victoria Station Knifeman Filmed Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' (VIDEO)
    Meanwhile, there are “dark skies over the white cliffs of Dover” as illegal immigrants seem to be able to land at will in dinghies. Of course, these “invaders” are also never called what they are, which is illegal immigrants and criminals. Instead, the BBC refer to them as asylum seekers. If they are truly asylum seekers can anyone in the Biased Broadcasting Corporation tell me where the war is in France and how their lives are under threat? 

    I fully understand why people want to get to the UK and I don’t want anyone to die in the channel. Indeed, I have no animosity to the individual who is trying to enter illegally. I understand that they just want to better their lives but I am afraid we cannot have an open-door policy and we certainly can’t have people just entering with no checks or without going through the official route. 

    READ MORE: Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at Manchester Train Station (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    As I write this I can’t even see how this becomes an issue but I have been screamed at on twitter as a racist for saying that we need to have borders and we should deport these illegals immediately. I also believe we should film and broadcast the deportations so that a clear signal is sent out to other people contemplating making the same dangerous journey. 

    So, I don’t quite understand why Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, had to cut short his holiday and rush back to deal with the situation. 

    Leaving aside the fact that no MP, let alone a cabinet minister, should have been on more than two days holiday whilst we are in this EU constitutional crisis, surely Sajid could have sent an email simply saying, pick them up, give them a hot meal, dry clothes and put them straight onto a ferry and send them back.

    The 24-hour news channels would have loved it! Kay Burley would have had the thermals on before you could say “what about their human rights”! The TV pictures and the hard-line message would have spread like wildfire amongst those waiting to jump aboard the dinghies in Calais when they checked their mobile phones.

    But no instead he deploys two more naval ships to act as “sea faring Ubers” to pick up these people the moment they are out of the shallows of the French coast. 

    This is not what the British people want.  They want the hard-line measures that I am suggesting just like they want terrorists to be called what they are. Why can’t politicians see this? 

    There is a massive disconnect between the swamp dwellers of Westminster and the rest of the UK population and it is getting bigger by the hour.

    READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan Over Violent Crime Remark

    Of course, the ongoing constitutional crisis over Brexit is only going to worsen this. 

    May is still pushing for her lousy deal to be accepted rather than accept she has lost and allow us to leave on WTO terms, keep the £39 Billion in the UK and restore some national pride. 

    There would be a chance of reuniting the nation behind that scenario but there is zero chance of uniting us on her betrayal deal or even worse another referendum.

    There has been much talk of democracy and politics being broken but I am afraid it is much worse than that. Britain is broken, completely broken and people are getting angry really angry. 

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Brexit, flag, EU, Sadiq Khan, London, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
