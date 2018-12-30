Register
11:12 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Black bear

    2018: The Year in Russophobia

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 10

    At the start of the year, you probably thought: ‘ Russophobia simply can’t get any worse’. But guess what? It did. 2018 was the year that the Russophobes went full-scale Monty Python and Ministry of Silly Walks. Let's take a look back of what we’ve been through the past twelve months.

    January: UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson warns that Russia could cause ‘thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths' by targeting Britain's infrastructure. "The plan for the Russians won't be for landing craft to appear in the South Bay in Scarborough and of Brighton Beach. "They are going to be thinking, ‘How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?' The Russian Defence Ministry said Williamson had 'lost his grasp on reason'.

    Which begs the question: did he have any in the first place?

    The Olympic flag flutters above the medals plaza at the Hwaenge Olympic Park in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea where winners of the 2018 Winter Olympics will be awarded
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Looking Back at Winter Olympics
    February: The Winter Olympics takes place in Pyeongchang but Russian athletes are banned from competing under the national flag after a doping investigation which many observers believed was flawed. Despite 28 Russian athletes having their bans overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the IOC does not even allow Russians to parade under their own flag at the opening ceremony. Meanwhile ‘Stupid Boy' Gavin Williamson lambasts Russia again.

    "Russia is ripping up the rule book by undermining democracy, wrecking livelihoods by targeting critical infrastructure, and weaponising information", the UK defence secretary declares.

    We believe you, Gavin.

    March: Russophobia is ratched-up several notches in Britain after former Intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are hospitalised in Salisbury after an apparent poisoning which is blamed- even before the police have started a proper investigation- on Russia.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case, Brexit Chaos & Meghan Markle: Highlights of UK's 2018

    Salisbury Cathedral
    © Photo: Facebook, Salisbury Cathedral
    Things'd Be Different if Salisbury Poisoning Suspects 'Sensed' God - Dean of Salisbury
    The Salisbury case provides a great opportunity for neocons to renew their calls for the football World Cup to be taken away from Russia and for Russian media operating lawfully in Britain to be shut down. It triggers an Ofcom investigation into RT, though quite what RT had to do with the events in Salisbury is never explained. Gavin Williamson tells Russia to ‘go away‘ and to ‘shut up‘.

    April: Russia is cast as the boo-hiss baddie again as there are claims that its Syrian Government ally used sarin gas against ‘rebels' in Eastern Ghouta. This leads to air strikes on Grand National weekend by the US, France and Britain, and lots of moral grandstanding by ‘liberal interventionists'in the media. Months later (in August) Defence Secretary James ‘Mad Dog' Mattis admitted that the US had no evidence that Assad did use sarin gas.

    May: Tom Rogan, a columnist for the neocon Washington Examiner, calls for the new Crimean bridge, which opened earlier in the month, and which links Crimea to the rest of Russia, to be bombed. He more or less admits that would mean casualties, but says that the length of the bridge would "mitigate the risk" to those traversing it at the time.

    In a follow-up piece, he says "I could have been a little clearer in arguing that this action could (and of course ought to be) carried out with zero casualties". 

    So that's alright then.

    FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends a news conference after the executive committee meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 18, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Ruben Sprich
    FIFA President Says Option Exists for Hosting Some World Cup Games Outside Qatar
    June: The football World Cup kicks off in Russia for the first time and despite the dire warnings of the west's anti-Russian brigade, it proves to be a resounding success. Fans from all over the world mingle happily, enjoy marvellous Russian hospitality and are rewarded with some great matches.

    Neocon Nick Cohen tries his best to spoil the party by asking in the Observer: ‘Why isn't there greater outrage about Russia's involvement in Brexit'

    July: England make it to the World Cup semi-finals, their best performance since 1990, but Russophobia means there's no ‘official‘ representatives there from back home to see them. If the neocons had got their way, Gareth Southgate's boys wouldn't have even been there in the first place.

    READ MORE: Croatian Footballer Explains Why He Passed Up Putin Handshake at 2018 World Cup

    Russia's heroic quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penalties saddens many neutrals. But not Sathnam Sanghera, a writer from the Times.

    'Never has a country deserved the pain more. Good' he tweets.

    August: Russophobia goes a bit quiet because everyone who normally promotes it is on holiday.

    September: Louise Bagshawe aka Louise Mensch, tweets that she hopes I am arrested along with what she describes as the ‘whole cell', including George Galloway, the former British Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    ‘One thing about America, it's zero tolerance for collusion with Russia now‘, she says.

    October: Tom Watson (that's the Labour' Deputy Leader and not the veteran American golfer and five-times Open Championship winner), calls for the UK government to conduct a ‘Mueller-style inquiry' into the allegations of Russian interference in the Brexit referendum. The notion that Brexit was a cunning Russian plot to 'divide the west', is increasingly promoted in pro-Remain media. It's one tin-foil hat conspiracy theory that will get you top journalistic awards for peddling.

    November: The prospect of a Russian being elected as the new President of Interpol horrifies the hawks. Unsubstantiated claims are made that Alexander Prokopchuk is ex-KGB. The Russophobic smear campaign works and Prokopchuk is defeated. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary, condemns "interference in the electoral process of an international organization". Of course, as it was interference from the UK and the US it doesn't really count. 

    December: France is hit by its largest anti-government street protests since 1968 and guess what? Russia is blamed for them. Vladimir Putin is seen, stripped to the waist, and on horse-back among Les Gilets Jaunes.

    In a move the late Senator Joe McCarthy would have been proud of The Sunday Times doxes journalists working for Sputnik in the UK, just two days before Christmas.

    Coast guard vessels of Ukraine in the Port of Odessa
    © Sputnik / Denis Petrov
    Black Sea Tensions: UK Warship's Arrival in Ukraine 'Purely Symbolic' - Prof.
    Meanwhile, Gavin Williamson pledges to send British warships to the Black Sea to protect Ukraine from the ‘Russian threat'.

    The year ends with still no sight or sound of Sergei Skripal. Which is rather strange because if anyone knew what really happened on the 4th March 2018, it would be him.

    What, I wonder, will 2019 hold in the Russophobia stakes? Watch this space.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Anti-Stalker Crowdfund

    Related:

    Russophobia, It's Child's Play
    Russian Embassy in UK Links Low Number of Russian Pupils With Russophobia
    'Russophobia British Gov’t Encouraged is Beginning to Boomerang' – Ex-UK Envoy
    Have We Hit Peak Russophobia Following the Trump/Putin Summit?
    Tags:
    Russophobia, 2018 Winter Olympic Games, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Gavin Williamson, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse