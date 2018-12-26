Register
16:58 GMT +326 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of 5th Special Forces Group (A) conducting 50. Cal Weapons training during counter ISIS operations at Al Tanf Garrison in southern Syria.

    Syria Celebrates, West Ignores

    CC0 / Staff Sgt. Jacob Connor / 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    220

    It’s a bitter-sweet paradox, but often it’s the case that people who have suffered the most are the ones who truly know the joy of peace when it eventually comes.

    Take the people of Syria. After nearly eight years of horrific war, the nation is this year rejoicing the arrival of Christmas and the opportunity to show goodwill to their compatriots. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7, but the festivities are underway. It's wonderful to see how Syrians of all religions, or none, share in this holiday season. Their smiles are their gifts.

    As in this classic John Lennon Christmas song from 1971, the people of Syria can surely show heartfelt thanks that "war is over" — or at least largely over, enough to allow them to congregate on the streets of their major cities and towns to celebrate in peace. How fantastic is that!

    READ MORE: 'No Benefit': Turkey Warns France Against Remaining in Syria Amid US Pullout

    This year, videos from the Syrian capital Damascus show more people than ever sharing the joy of Christmas. Children dressed in red Santa Claus outfits, marching bands of drummers and trumpeters, people of all ages, of all religious faiths, Christians, Muslims, or simply just believers in humanity — all singing and expressing friendship. The radiant street decorations and lights speak of a common divine quality of humanity.

    Equally joyous scenes are present in Syria's second city, Aleppo. It was two years ago, on this date, that the city was completely liberated by the Syrian army and allied Russian forces, from assorted jihadist gangs which had held parts of the city under a reign of terror for over four years.

    Yet none of these current joyous occasions in Syria are reported by Western news media. US media seem obsessed to report on President Donald Trump's awkward phone call with a seven-year-old American girl in which he wondered if she still believes in Santa. Meanwhile, Britain's BBC aired supposedly feel-good reports about two brown bears relocated from Japan to a zoo in England, and the birth of a giraffe.

    READ MORE: Ex-NATO Commander Questions Trump Rationale to Withdraw US Troops From Syria

    But what about a truly uplifting story about human solidarity and courage in overcoming horrors of war? A story which is manifest by thousands of Syrian people sharing the joy and peace of Christmas.

    On this beautiful vindication of human goodness, the Western media have nothing to report.

    One "slip-up" came from France 24 which did broadcast scenes of the celebrations from Damascus — but with the misleading spin that "Syrians are fearful of ISIS [Daesh* in Arabic] terrorists returning because of Trump withdrawing US forces from Syria."

    Of course, the absence of Christmas joy and peace from Syria in Western news media is because these media are caught out on their own obscene lies about that country and the war.

    US soldiers stand near military vehicles, north of Raqqa city, Syria. File photo
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    US Pulling Troops Out of Syria Due to Failed MidEast Policy - Syrian Ambassador
    People celebrating peace in Syria simply cannot be reported by Western media because they have been trying to tell the world for years that the "Syrian people are oppressed by their own government".

    Recall during the liberation of Aleppo in December 2016, Western politicians, pundits and media were hysterical in their claims about the Syrian army and Russia committing "war crimes". Now that the people of Aleppo and other parts of Syria are celebrating liberation and a return to peace, the Western media are compelled to ignore that — otherwise their barefaced lies and propaganda will be exposed.

    Not only that, but the truth would also come out that it was the Western governments, their media and military intelligence agencies that were the sponsors of the murderous terrorist gangs that had held civilians under siege.

    An important part of the West's vile charade was exposed on December 20 when a United Nations conference heard from a range of speakers on the crimes committed by the so-called White Helmets against civilians. Expert testimony was given by investigative British journalist Vanessa Beeley as well as Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia, among others.

    READ MORE: 'US Must Realise They Didn't Get What They Want in Syria' — Think-Tank Director

    As Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett points out, not one Western media news outlet reported on the irrefutable, comprehensive evidence presented at the conference, showing how the White Helmets were complicit in committing violations against civilians with the support of Western governments in premeditated propaganda stunts. The Western lionized "rescue group" were fully integrated with the terrorist militants, participating in atrocities, yet spreading their fabricated videos with the help of Western news media.

    Their violations included gassing kidnapped children, executing civilians and trafficking bodily organs.

    Again, when those Western news media are caught out on their grotesque lies, the response is to ignore — by necessity. They are compelled to ignore otherwise they would self-indict for their criminal conduct in disseminating lies on behalf of terrorists and governments for illegal regime change.

    The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in this world, despite the man-made wars, horrors and deceptions. For those wearied by cynicism and nihilism, the scenes of joy and peace from Syria are a tribune of good news.

    As John Lennon sang it, "A very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, let's hope it's a good one, without any fear… War is over, if we want it."

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    SDF: Daesh Ramps Up Attacks on Kurds After US Report of Troop Pullout From Syria
    Macron Voices Deep Regret Over US Decision to Withdraw Troops From Syria
    Pentagon Signs Order on US Troop Withdrawal From Syria - Reports
    Tags:
    troops withdrawal, Christians, Christmas, troops, Syrian crisis, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok