Register
12:23 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Drone

    Sack Gatwick Fools

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    340

    So, has hopeless, hapless, “rabbit caught in the headlights”, Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling resigned yet? How about the Chief Constable of Sussex Police or the head of the Keystone cops, Detective Chief superintendent Jason Tingley who led the drone Investigation?

    Or what about Stewart Wingate, the CEO of Gatwick airport?

    All of these incompetent buffoons, despite this season of goodwill, need to be unceremoniously sacked immediately as they have ruined the Christmas of at least 140 thousand people and made the UK the laughing stock of the world.

    READ MORE: What is 'Drone Dome' That UK Could Have Used to Take Down Gatwick UAV

    This is before we actually talk about the fact that two wholly innocent people have had 36 hours in police custody and their house ripped apart by blundering bobbies. This was despite the fact that the man's employer had phoned the cops and given them a complete alibi, telling them his employee was working in Kent during the alleged drone attacks.

    As he says, "Obviously the police could have handled it better just by asking the who, when and where. The police have handled this absolutely appallingly, they really have."

    Clearly Jason Tingley is not an Inspector Morse but more an Inspector Clouseau although of course that is unfair to…. Peter Sellars!

    A terminal at the Birmingham International Airport
    © AFP 2018 / BEN STANSALL
    Air Traffic Control Fault Suspends Services at UK Birmingham Airport - Reports
    For Tingley now to say there was "always a possibility that there may not have been any genuine drone activity in the first place because the police were relying on human sightings." Is beyond comedy and is frankly appalling.

    He talks about the discovery of a damaged drone but just like all of the alleged drone attacks, we the public have not been shown pictures of it?

    Experts say that they could get a lot of data from this machine! I don't know about you but I have had my fill of so-called experts on drones these past few days, haven't you?

    Tingley is already getting his excuses in though, saying wet weather could have washed away any evidence on the drone! Haven't we heard that excuse before recently?

    However, the bottom line is that it appears that no one in Sussex Police or at Gatwick or in the Government have actually thought about the possibility that drones could be used in this way.

    READ MORE: London's Gatwick Airport Resumes Flights After Scrutinizing Fresh Drone Reports

    So, clearly all of our airports could be under threat from either real drone attacks or false attacks.

    As a result, no doubt every wannabee Jihadist nutjob has altered their list for Santa to include a drone from Amazon.

    It took days for Gatwick to call in the military and evidently according to an "expert" this damaged drone they have found (no photo released) was probably brought down with the jamming equipment that they used which they had hired from a private contractor.

    Is it too rude to ask why these bits of kit have not been routinely installed at every airport already?

    We all have to go through the Terror PR exercise and nonsense of removing our belts and shoes and putting our liquids in plastic bags but they have not even secured the airspace? This is beyond pathetic and downright criminal and the CEO of Gatwick must go too.

    I don't know about drones but Chris Grayling has acted like a robot during this crisis. He is beyond hopeless and inspires less confidence in a crisis than Corporal Jones in Dads army, "Don't panic Captain Mainwaring".

    After the repeated cock ups on the railways and now this he must go and go now but with Theresa May's leadership so broken there is no way that she will boot out this incompetent fool.

    There are rumours that it was Grayling personally who stalled on introducing robust polices and regulations on Drones near airports but to be frank we need to have thought about this years ago.

    A cashier displays multiple denomination US dollar and British pound Sterling bank notes
    © AFP 2018 / NIKLAS HALLE'N
    UK Economy Posts Solid Q3 GDP Growth Despite Brexit Uncertainty
    If we can take out Jihadists in Afghanistan or Syria with a drone operated by someone in Norfolk why hasn't our government, in between the back slapping of killing Jihadi John, actually thought about what would happen with this technology if it was in the hands of our enemies?

    This is why when General Richard Dannatt, former Chief of the General Staff, describes what happened at Gatwick as ‘a national embarrassment of near-biblical proportions' he is bang on the money and should be listened to.

    However, even if these three gutless pathetic fools were to fall on their swords or be sacked the question still remains was there actually a drone attack at all? Was this just fake news?

    Hundreds of thousands of people at the airport and no real photos or phone video of a drone flying?

    On what evidence did they close the airport and ruin everyone's Christmas? Not much by the look of it.

    What about the responsibility of the MSM who again fell for the Government story hook line and sinker even going so far to act almost as if they were the prosecution, jury and judge on the guilt of the couple who the cops arrested. Plastering their names and photos all over their front pages.

    Whilst Kay Burley and the rest of the 24-hour news channels pontificated at Gatwick talking to experts on dodgy skype connections their attention was neatly diverted away from the constitutional crisis that Theresa May's lousy, dead in the water EU deal has created.

    The only thing in all of this nonsense that I am surprised about is that our so-called Government have not yet blamed the Russians for the attack but I guess there is still time for that to come.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Gatwick Airport Resumes Flights After Drone Incident Mayhem - Reports
    Gatwick Airport Drone Incident Not Terrorism-Related - UK Police
    London's Gatwick Airport Resumes Flights After Scrutinizing Fresh Drone Reports
    Tags:
    UAV, drone, police, Gatwick airport, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse