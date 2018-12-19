Register
17:42 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A British flag which was washed away by heavy rains the day before lies on the street in London, Britain, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum.

    A 2nd Referendum (In 2029), Could Be the Way to Heal Brexit Divisions

    © REUTERS / Reinhard Krause
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    It’s Christmas time. A time of peace and goodwill to all men. Or at least it should be. So in the spirit of the season, here’s my proposal to heal Brexit divisions in the UK. It involves support for a 2nd referendum, as called for by many Remainers, but only held ten years after the result of the 1st Referendum has been implemented.

    The movement for a ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit is gathering momentum. It’s been pushed by and large by those who never wanted the UK to leave the EU in the first place and who are trying to find a ‘democratic’ way to overturn the referendum result.

    READ MORE: UK Home Secretary Javid Set to Unveil White Paper on Brexit Immigration Targets

    Westminster, London
    CC0
    UK Hysteria Over Alleged Russia Threat Coincides With Brexit Crisis – Moscow
    But holding a 'People’s Vote' before 29th March, the date when Britain is supposed to be leaving the E.U,. would only make things worse. For a start, there is the problem of what options would be on offer in the referendum. Some have said it should only include two choices: support for Theresa May’s Withdrawal agreement or support for staying in the EU. But what about those who want to leave the EU without a deal, or who don’t like what Mrs May has negotiated? If ’No Deal’ or ’Another Deal’ was included though, and the result was decided by which option got more votes, that wouldn’t be fair either as the Brexit vote would be split two ways.

    In any case, holding a second poll, in which ‘Remain’ was an option before the first vote had been implemented would be fundamentally undemocratic, as the Green Party’s  Caroline Lucas, who is now backing a ’People’s Vote’, herself admitted at a Post-Brexit conference in 2016.

    ‘To seek to over-rule the outcome of the referendum is bad politics and worse democracy’ she said. Lucas was right in 2016, but she’s not right today.

    A far better solution would be to have a Second Referendum but only in 2029, ten years after the UK has officially left the EU.

    The 52% who voted for Brexit would have their faith in the democratic process, which has taken a real battering of late, restored. But the 48% who voted to ‘Remain’ would have some hope that the decision could be reversed within a reasonable time period.

    Ten years would be long enough to see if Brexit would be a success, but not too long to make Remainers despair. It would also give an incentive for the EU to reform and make membership more attractive. If Brussels proved to be a very vindictive divorce partner, then they’d only be decreasing the chances of a re-marriage.

    Some Brexiteers might ask ’Why do Remainers only have to wait ten years for another go, while we had to wait 41 years after losing the 1975 referendum?‘ The answer to that is ‘take a look at the respective results’. In June 1975, 17.378,581 voted to stay in the then EEC, amounting to 67.23% of those who voted. 8,470.073 voted to Leave (32.77%) on a turn-out of 64%

    In other words, ‘Remain’ in 1975 received more than twice the number of votes ‘Leave’ did. There was a majority of votes in all parts of the UK for ‘Remain‘.

    In 2016 however it was much closer. The closeness of the result, and the fact that two constituent parts of Britain, Scotland and Northern Ireland, voted to Remain, means that another referendum, ten years down the line, is democratically justified.

    Of course, a lot can change in a decade. Remainers might find that their worst fears about leaving the EU  don’t come to pass and they end up enjoying life in Brexit Britain. By contrast, Brexiteers, who dreamt for years of the freedoms Britain would enjoy unshackled from Brussels, might be disappointed with the outcome. It could also be that the EU itself had disintegrated by 2029, meaning that there’d be nothing to rejoin.

    No one really knows how Brexit will turn out. So why don‘t we give it a try for ten years and then take stock of the situation again?  Parties in the House of Commons could agree to fix the date for a national referendum on whether Britain should rejoin or stay out of the EU (if it still exists) for Thursday 29th March 2029.  The day after is ‘Good Friday’, but whether it will be ‘Good’ for Eurosceptics or Europhiles, would depend on what happens from 2019 onwards.

    READ MORE: 'Enough is Enough': SNP, 3 Other Parties Table No-Confidence Motion in UK Govt

    My proposal won’t gain the approval of the most die-hard Remainers who are appalled at the very idea of leaving the EU, even for 24 hours. Neither will it be supported by the most-hard-core of Brexiteers who regard the matter as totally settled for eternity. But I hope it does gain the approval of everyone else in between, who wants to see an end to the in-fighting, the smears and the increasingly bitter divisions and would like to see government focus on pressing problems like rising poverty, a soaring crime rate and under-investment in public services. 

    However you voted in 2016, I wish you a very Merry Christmas.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Anti-Stalker Crowdfund

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Leaders Discuss Brexit, Russia, Migration, Fake News at Council Summit - MPs
    Analyst: 2nd Brexit Referendum Isn't Going to Happen Because of Sheer Logistics
    Tags:
    second referendum, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse