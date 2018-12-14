Send Lineker Off!

Register
    Why is Gary Lineker allowed to break all the BBC rules on impartiality with his lefty anti-Brexit tweets and rants? He should be told to shut up and only talk about football or lose his multi-million-pound contract.

    I have been saying this for years that there seems to be one rule for him and completely different rules for everyone else on the state broadcaster's books who of course we are all forced to pay for or we get sent to prison.

    So, I was delighted to see that cricket legend, Jonathan Agnew has had enough too and tweeted, "Gary. You are the face of BBC Sport. Please observe BBC editorial guidelines and keep your political views, whatever they are and whatever the subject, to yourself.

    I'd be sacked if I followed your example. Thanks."

    Lineker arrogantly replied on twitter, "Jonathan, I'm the face of my own Twitter account. I'll continue to tweet what I like and if folk disagree with me then so be it. Thank you so much for your concern, which, I imagine, wouldn't be a concern at all if you agreed with me."

    For the record Agnew actually voted remain just like Gary.

    It is clear from the tone of Lineker's reply he believes that he is untouchable.

    However, the BBC's editorial guidelines state that: "Impartiality lies at the heart of public service and is the core of the BBC's commitment to its audiences."

    But the Biased Broadcasting Corporation always trot out the same lame defence for Gary which is this, "Gary is not involved in any news or political output for the BBC and as such any expression of his personal political views does not affect the BBC's impartiality."

    This is complete and utter nonsense. Lineker is the face of our national sport on our national broadcaster and as such he has massive influence over people. The truth is, he is allowed to get away with voicing his opinions and break the BBC's own rules because his tweets and opinions parrot the views of the BBC.

    Their coverage of Brexit has been biased from before the actual vote and has been consistently pro-remain and is still so now. They even had a Newsnight programme that tried to convince us that May's humiliation in Parliament was a good news story for her.

    Do you think there would be a hope in hell of him getting away with biased comments if he was supporting Leave and UKIP? There is not a bloody chance of it is there?

    Gary also seems to be free, as the face and voice of our State Broadcaster's sports coverage including the Olympics to promote junk food on adverts for crisps. I would suggest that to young kids he is more well known for his Walkers crisp advert than he was as a brilliant footballer.

    Where is the joined-up thinking from the Government? We are a nation in the midst of an obesity and Type 2 Diabetes crisis and epidemic and they allow a national sporting hero to promote crisps and still appear on the State Broadcaster?

    I am a passionate supporter of free speech and Gary has an absolute right to express his opinion but not when he is picking up £1.7 million from me and you in a compulsory poll tax called the Licence fee. If he is allowed to express his opinions and hold on to his job then so should all employees and freelancers in the Corporation.

    I worked for the BBC for years as a freelance presenter then when I was on BBC London I was offered a job writing columns for the Daily Star but was told I was not able to do that as well as my BBC contract as I wouldn't be impartial in the column. But what I wrote in the column has nothing to do with the BBC does it? They only have to worry about their rules when I am on their platform. But I was not Gary Lineker and had no real power so had to turn the offer down and obviously the income.

    A few months later I was offered an extremely lucrative contract with the Sun Newspaper. The BBC told me I had to make a choice between the Sun and the BBC. I chose the Sun! Now, remember, I was just like Lineker a freelance at this moment and I was responsible for my own tax and NI but the BBC believed that they could treat me as if I was their employee! It was a disgusting way to treat me and I suspect illegal in tax terms but I had to swallow.

    The Lineker affair and the BBC coverage of Brexit illustrate that the whole concept of an impartial state broadcaster supported by a compulsory poll tax in the form of a licence fee is completely outdated in the digital and multi-platform age and therefore should be scrapped.

    The licence fee should be scrapped and the BBC needs breaking up. Large elements of it should be sold off and privatised then Gary will be free to promote his sixth form political ideas and push his junk food with impunity.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

