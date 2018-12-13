Register
16:24 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018

    Brexit Fiasco Shows It's Right to be 'Saki' About UK Democracy

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    110

    The great Edwardian comic writer H.H. Monro, aka ’Saki’, took quite a cynical view on politics and in particular the claim that having elected representatives deciding things in a national Parliament meant that a country was democratic.

    If he were around today, he'd be watching the enormous and quite deliberate mess the political class are making of implementing the 2016 referendum result on leaving the EU, and saying to us with a wry smile on his face ‘I told you so!'.

    ‘The people of Britain are what is called a Democracy' said Moung Ka.

    ‘A Democracy?' questioned Moung Thwa. 'What is that?'

    ‘A Democracy', broke in Moung Shoogalay 'is a community that governs itself according to its own wishes and interests by electing accredited representatives who enact its laws and supervise and control their administration. Its aim and object is the government of the community in the interests of the community‘.

    ‘Then', said Moung Thwa, turning to his neighbour, ‘if the people of Britain are a Democracy..‘

    ‘I never said they were a Democracy', interrupted Moung Ka placidly.

    ‘Surely we both heard you! Exclaimed Moung Thwa.

    ‘Not correctly' said Moung Ka; ‘I said they are what is called a Democracy'.

    Saki's short story ‘The Comments of Moung Ka' was written over a hundred years ago, but it remains stunningly relevant to what's going on in British politics in 2018.

    In the story, the government of India, which is not called a ‘democracy', listens to its people and annuls the partition of Bengal. But the British government — which is called a democracy — 'shuts its ears to what the people may wish' and decides on the partition of Britain.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: May to Discuss Brexit in Brussels After Surviving Confidence Vote

    The opinions of the British people are ignored because Britain is a Parliamentary democracy.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks outside 10 Downing Street after a confidence vote by Conservative Party Members of Parliament (MPs), in London, Britain December 12, 2018.
    © Reuters / Eddie Keogh
    May Promises to Deliver the 'Brexit That People Voted For' After Surviving No Confidence Vote
    That, when we strip it down to essentials, is what's been happening over Brexit. Whatever we think of the merits of leaving the EU, (and there are good arguments on either side), the result of the referendum of 23rd June 2016 was clear. The Leave side won. The government expressly promised ‘we will implement what you decide'.

    It should have been the end of it but it wasn't. The problem, from the point of view of our MPs, is that the voters made the ‘wrong' decision. Our elected representatives aren't too keen on Brexit, so have been out to obstruct it, water it down, or block it all together. They are not carrying out what the public wanted, but what they want.

    That is fundamentally undemocratic. Ah, I hear you say, but what about the calls for a ‘People's Vote?  Well, does anyone seriously doubt that if one is held and people opt for 'Brexit' again, we won‘t be told we need another one, and will have to keep on voting until we vote the ‘right' way?

    Rather than enhancing democracy in Britain, Parliament actually curbs it.  MPs, because of their class and professional backgrounds, tend to be more supportive of neo-liberal globalisation than the public at large. They are also more ‘liberal' on social/cultural issues. They are more pro-EU. More pro-US, pro-Israel, pro-Saudi  and more anti-Russian. And more pro-war, as the last twenty years has shown.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Draws Unexpected Parallels Between His Weight Loss and Brexit

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Former Mayor Candidate on Brexit Referendum: Those Who Lost Must Get Over That
    One can think of numerous examples where the House of Commons has, to quote Saki, ‘shut its ears to what the people may wish'. Railway re-nationalisation- and the re-nationalisation of privatised utilities such as water in England, has been supported consistently by the majority of the public, fed up with rocketing bills and poor service, yet Parliamentarians — who can claim first-class rail fares on their expenses — keep the privatised system going.

    Even when Parliament does condescend to listen to us peasants, the numbers don't reflect where public opinion is. In 2013 there was another push by the Endless War lobby to attack Syria. The public was strongly opposed- with opposition ranging between 70%-90%- and they bombarded MPs with letters and emails. MPs did vote against air strikes- but only narrowly, (the result was 285-272) and the neo-con 'liberal-interventionist' punditocracy were incandescent with rage that just for once, a vote had gone against them. If Parliament had been truly democratic though, the margin would have been much greater.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, foreground walks by French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they gather with NATO member leaders to pose for a group photo, prior to the start of their summit in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, May 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Eric Vidal
    No Mercy From Germany as Merkel Demands Orderly Brexit Despite Showdown in London
    It's not just their class/educational and professional backgrounds which make MPs unrepresentative of the population they are supposed to serve. It's the role of lobby groups too. Special interest groups absolutely adore representative democracy because it's easier for them to exert influence than in a more direct model, involving frequent local and national referenda and/or People's Assemblies or Workers Councils.

    The irony as ‘The Comments of Moung Ka' alludes to, is that governments which aren't regarded as ‘democratic' in the western sense, can actually be better listeners than ones which are. A benign ‘dictatorship' can sometimes give more to its people than a much-lauded representative ‘democracy', which holds regular 'free elections', does. Acknowledging this is to break a taboo.

    Compare the experiences of people living in the Soviet Union/Russia in the 1980s with the 1990s, when ‘shock therapy', imported from the US, traumatised vast swathes of the population under the utterly corrupt ‘democrat‘ Boris Yeltsin. Even Joseph Stiglitz, the former Chief Economist of the World Bank, admitted in 2002: ‘For the majority of those living in the Soviet Union, economic life under capitalism has been even worse than the old communist leaders said it would be'.

    READ MORE: 'There's No Majority for Any Brexit Deal' — Prof

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May
    © Sputnik / Алекс Макнотон
    British Lawmakers Question Theresa May Amid Brexit Uncertainty (VIDEO)
    If anything good can come of the Brexit car crash, it is that we start to end the fetishism of ‘Parliaments' and 'Parliamentary democracy' that so many across the political spectrum, indulge in.

    The French Yellow Vest movement has already achieved far more for ordinary people after a couple of weeks of street protests, than talking heads in Parliament (which does, after all, come from the French verb 'parler',),  would have achieved in years.  Unsurprisingly Les Gilets Jaunes have been traduced by those who are terrified about real democracy- unfiltered, uncensored and raw- breaking out.

    There are, it must be said, some very good MPs who do represent the public and listen to our views. But by and large, our ‘representatives' are there to ignore us, as Saki warned all those years ago.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his AntiStalker CrowdFund

    Related:

    LIVE UPDATES: May to Discuss Brexit in Brussels After Surviving Confidence Vote
    May Promises to Deliver 'the Brexit That People Voted For'
    Former Mayor Candidate on Brexit Referendum: Those Who Lost Must Get Over That
    Boris Johnson Draws Unexpected Parallels Between His Weight Loss and Brexit
    Tags:
    democracy, nationalization, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse