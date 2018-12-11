Theresa is Stuffed!

I have been saying for months that the Brexit betrayal has been stitched up for months and that we were all witnessing an elaborate and well-rehearsed charade which would culminate in the UK never really leaving the EU. However, yesterday’s explosive events seem to have blown my theory out of the water, or have they?

When news broke that the EU court had declared that the UK could unilaterally stop the Brexit juggernaut I thought, here we go after a few days of stupid grandstanding and arguing in the commons, the EU were now offering up a "get out of jail card" for Theresa May. There was a new option that we could just stay in the EU.

The MSM seized upon this and self-serving politician after self-serving politician lined up to say how Brexit was so difficult and that Politicians had failed to sort the mess out so we should go back to the people and have another vote sometime, anytime….. never!

I was convinced that this was all part of the charade but then Theresa May decided to act like a tin pot dictator and declare she was unilaterally cancelling the vote on her lousy deal.

This was the final proof that we have been led by a donkey in these negotiations and she is still trying to flog a dead horse of a deal.

The woman who said she was not for turning suddenly did a handbrake turn that even Jeremy Clarkson and Stig would have been proud of. Faced with political antihalation she said she was off on tour to get concessions from the EU which today Juncker has stated categorically there is no chance of.

We don't need to beg for bloody concessions we as a nation simply need to tell the EU Mafia mob that all deals are off and that they can whistle for their £39 BILLION. We need to stop asking for concessions and start making demands.

Yesterday after three hours of mind numbingly boring retorts to comments and questions in the Commons she showed not one ounce or is it a gram of humility. What is it with this woman?

She has gone beyond deluded. Flanked by Amber ‘Dud' and Sajid Javid, both of whom want her job, she somehow thinks she can cling to power and put the vote off until Jan 23. My flipping turkey will be less stuffed than she is by then!

Clearly, she called off the vote for one and only one reason to save her job and everyone in the Commons and the country knows it. Now she's is jetting off round the EU to try and persuade them to bend and compromise over the Irish backstop.

Is it just me or is this whole Irish nonsense a load of claptrap and just a confected row created after Macron tried to derail Theresa May's pathetic deal by trying to nick our fish. I see this pint-sized Napoleon has just caved into the yellow jackets whilst at the same time playing the hard man of the EU. He should deal with his own country's anarchy before involving himself in our affairs.

Meanwhile I can't be the only person who is extremely irritated by the way that the MSM and the self-serving MPs are using the threat of the Good Friday agreement breaking up and the troubles returning as some kind of project fear political Armageddon to make us all think it is a problem that cannot be or will not be solved.

There is no chance of that happening. The people on the Island of Ireland want peace and anyone who has been to Belfast in the last few years, which I have on several occasions, will know it is a city regenerated and revived and a modern vibrant European city that is shaking off its past. It is a brilliant place and it is quite obvious the people of Northern Ireland, on both sides of the divide, do not want and will not allow a return to the past.

I just do not buy the idea, despite the constant propaganda from the BBC, that the border issue with the use of modern technology cannot be solved, it is a mere mosquito on the back of an elephant surely?

However, someone who is infinitely more annoying than a mozzie is that pipsqueak of an Irish Prime Minister who was metaphorically polishing his dancing shoes with delight at the fact that the UK was being stopped from leaving the EU by the border issue. Just what is his problem? Has he forgotten the Billions we gave his country when their economy collapsed? Whilst he preened himself and strutted Donald Tusk made it clear within almost milliseconds that the EU were not for turning or even compromising even if Theresa May was.

So, May is doomed and so will the whole of the UK be if we keep believing the garbage coming out of Westminster, Brussels, Strasbourg and Dublin.

The last few days, in fact, the last two years, have clearly illustrated how the self-serving preening prima donnas of Westminster are so hopelessly out of touch with the people who they are meant to represent and serve. The instruction could not have been clearer on June 23, 2016. The people had spoken and chosen to leave despite the fact that two thirds of the Commons wanted us to remain in the EU and that instruction should have been acted upon.

I didn't go on Tommy Robinson's march, to be frank, I am not much of a marcher or a demo man I prefer to leave that to the lefties and the Owen Jones of this world with their sixth form debating techniques. However, let me tell you I and millions of others will take to the streets if we are betrayed which now seems likely.

Clearly the political elite think or thought we would grow tired of Brexit, that they could quite literally filibuster for two years and that we would weakly submit to their will. The MSM may have largely ignored the march last weekend but they will not be able to ignore the protests and perhaps even civil unrest and riots that will probably occur if this nonsense continues.

So, Boris with his new haircut and Mogg with his oversized suits need to get a grip and take control before Corbyn is given the biggest political own goal in our history and the keys to Number 10.

Just what are they waiting for?

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.