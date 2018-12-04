Register
    Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside Parliament as British PM Theresa May was attending Prime Minister's questions in London, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018

    They Won’t Let Us Leave EU

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Jon Gaunt
    Well there’s a surprise …Not! On the very morning that MPs are to discuss Theresa May’s EU betrayal and The Tories contempt of Parliament up pops The European Court of Justice’s Advocate General stating that the UK can unilaterally revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit.

    So now it is no longer a "Choice" between Theresa May's lousy deal or no deal. Now there is a third option which means, surprise surprise, MPs could halt Brexit and decide to stay in the EU and have another referendum sometime in the future.

    At the moment this is only the opinion of one judge but History shows us when he speaks the whole court normally follows suit.

    Call me a cynic if you like, but you don't have to be Mystic Meg to realise that this was the plan all along.  So just like Ireland and Denmark before us here comes the second referendum and we will be kept voting until we come up with the answer that the EU and the Establishment wants.

    European Union flag and UK flag are seen on the front page of document reading article 50 - European Council before the special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and to approve the draft political declaration on future EU-UK relations on November 25, 2018 in Brussels
    © REUTERS / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    I have said for weeks that this whole Brexit saga has been choreographed from the moment we the people voted to leave on Independence Day. There is no way that the globalists and the Establishment want or indeed will let us leave the EU and this latest intervention from the European Court will enable them to get away with it.

    Nigel Farage is correct to tweet this morning that, "Every effort is being made on both sides of the Channel to stop Brexit."

    But as well as tweeting, the ex UKIP leader should also be telling us where the organised opposition is going to come from to stop this stitch up of the democratic will of the people!

    It certainly won't come from within the Tory party. This intervention will let a lot of Conservative MPs off the hook and they, as a party, can continue to argue about the EU, as they seem to have done for years, with no need to worry about losing their seats in a general election if May had fallen.

    It won't come from Labour as when you look at their position on the EU they are like a broken satellite navigation system, they haven't got a clue what direction they are traveling in.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the media outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 22, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Unfortunately, the opposition will also not come from UKIP and Farage who have managed, once again, to get themselves into another bout of in-fighting over Tommy Robinson. This lot make Monty Python's, Peoples Front of Judea look like the UN!

    Tommy is allegedly involved in organising a protest march in London this weekend called the "The Brexit Betrayal March". Gerard Batten will march with him. This has infuriated Nigel Farage who claims that with Batten also employing Robinson as an advisor on rape gangs and prisons, UKIP is veering towards the Far right and will become the new BNP.

    Farage was so upset that he tried to push through a vote of no confidence in Gerard this weekend to end his leadership.

    Meanwhile Britain burns!

    However, Nigel failed and has been promising that he will tear up his UKIP membership card but so far, we have not had the membership card tearing publicity stunt yet!

    This whole episode though is ludicrous on both sides of the argument.

    Batten is clearly doing a good job at reorganising and re-energising the party and Farage has stood down…on more than one occasion.

    However, just like Tommy's contempt of court nonsense I can see Farage's fear that this march could fall into a similar Establishment trap where if it descends into violence. Even if the trouble is only at the Fringes, which often does happen with Tommy's events, this could be used as propaganda by the Antifa "far left fascists" and their mates in the MSM to further tar UKIP as Far Right and even demonise all Brexiteers as racist thugs.

    In this Wednesday, April 5, 2017 file photo Britain's former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, left, arrives with European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, Michel Barnier, before attending a session in Strasbourg, eastern France.
    © AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
    By the same token, UKIP rules are clear, you cannot be in UKIP if you have been in the BNP or National Front.

    Batten was told there would be a vote on Tommy's membership after Brexit which seemed to me like a fair compromise but Batten has stuck two fingers up at anyone who opposes him by appointing Tommy as an adviser. It seems that Batten is following in Farage's footsteps in his style of leadership which is, "that it is his way or the highway."

    But all of this is political posturing and as per usual the right are tearing themselves apart at the very moment when they need to be united to fight this very real threat to our democracy and Nationhood.

    I am sorry but Brexit is more important than any other political issue at the moment. Without it, we will not control our borders, immigration and even our laws.

    So, people can rant and rave about the rape gangs and I am with them on that subject but I am sorry we have not got a hope in hell of solving that problem without a "full fat" Brexit which we thought we were voting for two years ago.

    (File) Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson, former leader of the right-wing EDL (English Defence League) is escorted away by police from a Britain First march and an English Defence League march in central London on April 4, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Batten and Farage need to put aside their differences and unite to save the UK but I am afraid like all the mainstream politicians that infest Westminster it appears that their ego and careers come before the needs of the people.

    I hope that they prove me wrong but I am not holding my breath.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), British Conservative Party, Tommy Robinson, Gerard Batten, Nigel Farage, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
