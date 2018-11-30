No Justice in UK

While Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn seem to have spent most of yesterday sorting out the most pressing political and social problem facing the UK…. who should host the Brexit TV debate, Britain continues to descend into anarchy.

Sammy Woodhouse the woman who blew the whistle on the Rotherham Pakistani rape gangs is now saying "I've been raped again, this time by the system".

Machete wielding thug Darren Andrews is given a soft suspended sentence because he spins a sob story that he had been kidnapped, so he needs to carry a Rambo style combat knife to protect himself.

A 100 yobs chuck bricks and attack the Police in Stanley, County Durham and now we hear, courtesy of The Times, that the Metropolitan Police are going to put armed officers on patrol in no go areas like Tottenham in London.

Anarchy in the UK doesn't even begin to describe the grave situation we are facing, meanwhile Theresa May faces MPs and still refuses to budge on her white flag deal with the EU and wants to have her kitten heels disturb Strictly! Putting aside the fact that there is no real public appetite for a TV debate, especially between two remainers, just what is going on in British politics and when will this madness end?

I interviewed Sammy Woodhouse for my Sputnik radio show (Listen here) a few months ago and it was the most moving interview I have ever done. This woman is beyond brave and to hear that she is still being abused, this time by the SS, that's the social services, is beyond comprehension.

She described to me how she was groomed and raped by rape gang leader, Ashaid Hassain, from the age of 15, suffered an abortion from the rapes and then had another child via rape by this monster.

As we all know the Police and social services, indeed the whole establishment turned a blind eye to what was going on, not only to Sammy but up to 1400 other young girls in Rotherham alone.

Eventually "Mad Ash", as Sammy told me he was known all around Rotherham, got sent down for 35 years in 2016.

You would think that would be the end of the matter, but no, Rotherham Social services have now consulted with this savage rapist to ask if he wanted Sammy's boy to see him, in prison, once a week and did he want full parental responsibility for him!

Evidently this is the monster's human right!

I do not need to say anymore than just to quote Sammy, "This has left me feeling like I've been raped by the system. This isn't just an error of a social worker. This goes all the way to the top. They all need to be held accountable. I want to be treated like a human being."

Sammy has started a petition to change this ridiculous law as most sane people would surely believe that rapists should have no such rights over the child born as a consequence of rape.

I would go further in Ash's case I would have given him and the rest of the Pakistani rape gangs no human rights at all as I would have made the bastards swing.

But no, not in soft touch Britain where our leaders are more interested in jockeying for position on TV and denying us our democratic will on Brexit.

Then the political class and their chums in the MSM wonder where populist movements spring from?

Perhaps, just perhaps, it could be connected to the judiciary being completely out of step with the public in sentencing?!

Here is a perfect example. You will remember the TV and dashcam video of thug Joshua Gardener attacking a car window with a machete in a road rage incident in Croydon. I guess, like me, you thought that this was a slam dunk case and the feral yob would be sent down when convicted.

Well think again as the Judge, after listening to his sob story of being traumatised after being kidnaped a few weeks earlier over a "friends" drug debt as the excuse for why he was carrying a 12 inch zombie knife tucked into his jeans as he cycled through the wild west that is Croydon.

So, he got a suspended sentence!

What message does that send out to the other knife and gun thugs who are infesting our streets? It is a green light to carry on stabbing. This yob should have been sent down for at least five years.

I am glad to see that the sentence has been passed to the Attorney General to consider if it was too lenient, no doubt this will be looked into in the commercial break of the TV debate if it is held on ITV.

This is a farce, a joke, almost a tragicomedy as over 150 young men, mostly black young men have or are lying on a mortuary slab and this thug gets a slap on the wrist and a bit of understanding?

Former Prime Minister and Brixton boy, John Major famously said, in 2002, that society needs to understand less and condemn more. He was correct then and he would be correct now if he said the same thing but again he is probably too busy trying to thwart the will of the people over Brexit!

This orgy of violence is now spreading across the UK, in my home town of Coventry we have had two knife murders in the past few weeks including the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple.

This yobbery has also spread to County Durham where in the town of Stanley 100 yobs started chucking bricks and fighting with the Police.

This of course is against a backdrop of Theresa May and her notorious and savage police cuts that she inflicted on cops, cutting 20 thousand Police jobs when she was Home Secretary.

Meanwhile illegals are landing at the most iconic spot of what used to represent our great country, the white cliffs of Dover and we seem powerless to stop them.I wonder if this is anything to do with the cuts to the Border service, the Police or the cutting of the patrol boats Theresa?

No one in power seems to have the balls to back Nigel Farage's suggestion that these illegals should be deported immediately. I guess the Westminster bubble would deem that to be racist or too much like Donald Trump.

Now the Times newspaper report that the Met are going to have armed Police patrolling the meanest streets of the capital and not just Westminster.

I think the public would be very keen on rolling this out right across the country, because let's face it our coppers now look like Robocop so they may as well start acting like it!

However, there is fat chance of that happening as the liberal snowflakes are already claiming this could be seen as "provocative and could alienate the community!"

What community? The community of thugs, murderers and drug dealing scum you mean?

I will never forget the response of black mums in Brixton when I was on BBC London whenever I discussed the Brixton drug experiment of not arresting and charging cannabis dealers and users in the borough. These mothers would phone me and say that it had encouraged harder drug dealers into their community. They also stated that it was their kids who were being used as mules and getting killed in the crossfire.

I bring this point up to remind the largely white establishment that the majority of black people want this scum cleaned off the streets too and are not drug taking or drug selling hoodlums.

This is just but one example of the liberal elite blighting a whole community by the actions of a violent minority. These fools would be the first to shout racist if the boot was on the other foot.

In to this power, leadership and legal vacuum jumps the new media of Twitter and the court of public opinion and this only serves to divide our nation even more.

Just like everyone else I don't really know what happened to that young Syrian lad in the bullying video but that didn't stop the twitter mob from naming the alleged assailant and effectively driving him out of his home.

The mob was like a medieval witch hunt and the comments that Twitter allowed were disgraceful.

Likewise, Tommy Robinson jumped in and his supporters on the right utilised similar tactics of rumour half-truths and rabid opinion to attack the Syrian kid.

This was foul on both sides. I accept that the school and the Police, if necessary, should have dealt with this weeks ago but they clearly hadn't, so the mob takes over.

Tragically this will continue to happen in a society that has been allowed by the establishment to fragment and disintegrate, where rules and boundaries have been removed, where all authority has been challenged and where there are no longer any real rules and ties that bind us.

Where the idea of nation, culture, history and even borders has been attacked and where the majority of our elected leaders are actually trying to deny the people their democratic will on Brexit.

Unlike our leaders I do not agree that our belief in nationhood is somehow racist and out of step with the modern world.

When we see the images of the white cliffs of Dover we should remember the fallen who liberated Europe twice from tyranny and that their sacrifice was meant to create a land fit for heroes and question why our leaders seem to want to destroy our nation.

This is the fundamental reason we voted for Brexit. It was sod all to do with economics it was all to do with being a sovereign Nation and that should not be an aspiration to be ashamed of.

