Register
20:03 GMT +328 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait.

    Kiev Chicken

    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    120

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is engaging in insane brinkmanship with Russia and the rest of the world. But the Kiev regime's criminal game of chicken should be repudiated by its supposed allies in the United States and Europe because of the atrocious danger of all-out war.

    There seems little doubt that the naval skirmish in the Kerch Strait between Ukrainian and Russian forces last weekend was a deliberate provocation by the Kiev regime.

    The three Ukrainian warships detained by Russia in the narrow strait between Crimea and Russia's mainland had reportedly violated Russian maritime territory. The breach was done knowingly and provocatively, ignoring Russian requests for identification. The Ukrainian vessels were heavily armed, with secret agents onboard. Hardly innocent passage.

    READ MORE: Poroshenko Wants NATO to Send Warships to Black Sea After Kerch Strait Incident

    It's the way Poroshenko and the madcap regime in Kiev have reacted that raises further suspicions of a hidden agenda. Within hours of the incident on Sunday, Kiev declared martial law in parts of Ukraine which are said to be "vulnerable to attack from Russia".

    Many Ukrainian citizens have been thrown into confusion by the militarization, which indicates an undue haste by the Kiev regime to escalate tensions.

    Poroshenko has since gone on US news channels making sensational claims that his country is "under threat of full-scale war with Russia". As if those histrionics aren't bad enough, the chocolate-tycoon-turned-politician is demanding that Washington and NATO come to his country's "defence".

    In an interview with NBC, Poroshenko said he was "counting on the US" to protect Ukraine against "Russian aggression". He also told CNN that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had assured him in a phone call that Washington was ready to "defend Ukrainian sovereignty". Whether Pompeo actually said that or not, is not clear.

    READ MORE: Ex-NATO Commander Calls on Trump to 'Stand Up' to Putin Over Kerch Strait Rift

    President Donald Trump has sounded a little more cautious, saying that he hoped Ukraine and Russia could "straighten things out". However, Trump did indicate he believes the version put out by the Kiev regime that Russia allegedly acted with "aggression" in apprehending the naval vessels and 24 crew members. Trump said he may cancel a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend in Argentina.

    It remains to be seen over the next tense days if the US and NATO mobilize forces in support of the Ukrainian side. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Washington and Europe must rein in the Ukrainians from carrying out further reckless acts.

    A perplexing question is: was the Kerch Strait incident orchestrated by the Kiev regime with its Western sponsors? Or was it the regime and Poroshenko acting alone, in a desperate bid to drag the United States and NATO into a war with Russia?

    History would tell us that naval incidents are a tried-and-trusted way to create a pretext for war by the US. Remember the Gulf of Tonkin incident in 1964 which was contrived by the Johnson administration to launch a full-scale war in Vietnam. Before that notorious false-flag event, we had the sinking of the Lusitania in 1915 which triggered the US entering World War I. Also, the sinking of the Maine in Havana Harbor in 1898 which launched the Spanish-American War and subsequently unleashed US imperialist expansionism in the Caribbean and Central America.

    The latest Kerch Strait incident follows months of the sinister build-up of US and NATO forces in Ukrainian territory and maritime waters. Washington began to supply lethal weaponry earlier this year in the form of Javelin anti-tank missiles to the Kiev regime, and there are increasing numbers of American, British and other NATO military personnel deployed to train various paramilitary brigades, some of whom openly espouse Neo-Nazi affiliation.

    READ MORE: Putin: Standoff Over Kerch Provocation, Aimed to Impose Martial Law in Ukraine

    In September, the US reportedly supplied the Ukrainian navy with two gunboats for deployment in the Black Sea.

    Just four days before the Kerch clash, Britain also announced it was sending a Royal Navy warship, HMS Echo, to assist with Ukrainian special forces "against Russian aggression". That was followed by the chief of Britain's armed forces making the extraordinary statement that "Russia was a bigger threat than ISIS" — the internationally proscribed jihadist terror group.

    We can look at these menacing developments in two ways. The US, Britain and NATO allies are willfully building up offensive forces with a cat's paw regime in Kiev and the incident in the Kerch Strait was then a concerted provocation. The way Poroshenko has reacted by urging the US to deliver on "pledges for protection" may suggest an orchestrated manipulation of pretext.

    Alternatively, the scenario is more haphazard, albeit every bit as disgraceful and dangerous. Having indulged the Kiev regime with military support ever since it grabbed power in February 2014 through an illegal, CIA-backed coup against an elected government, the Neo-Nazi cabal around Poroshenko is of the petulant view that it has carte blanche to commit whatever crime it wants.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, examines the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region, Ukraine (File)
    © AP Photo / Irina Gorbaseva
    Poroshenko Signs Decree to Introduce Martial Law in Ukraine

    The Kiev cabal has been waging a terror campaign for over four years against the ethnic Russian populace of eastern Ukraine who refuse to accept its illegitimate coup — and yet the US, European Union and NATO have continued to support this vile regime with weapons and IMF financial loans.

    When you have senior figures like Britain's Defense Minister Gavin Williamson only last week vowing "steadfast support in the face of Russian hostilities", then it's no wonder that the Kiev regime feels emboldened to antagonize without any restraint. Because the regime has been led to believe by its patrons in Washington, London and NATO that it has their back.

    The provocation against Russia in the Kerch Strait was Poroshenko and the Kiev regime demonstrating their unhinged death wish to start an all-out war. Now this "bandit regime" — as Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova aptly called it — is pushing the world to the abyss. In this despicable game of Kiev chicken, will the US and its NATO partners step back from the brink that they have helped to create?

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    NATO, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia, Kerch Strait
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse