09 November 2018
    Weight

    Cure Obesity Fat Chance!

    CC0
    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    0 0 0

    As a type 2 diabetic in remission I have been saying for at least a year that Type 2 Diabetes and obesity will bankrupt the NHS unless dietary advice is changed immediately and it now looks like I am bang on the money.

    The headlines yesterday and today scream that the cost of diabetes prescriptions in England have soared to over a BILLION a year, nearly twice as much as ten years ago. That is 11 percent of all prescriptions.

    There are at least 3.2million people diagnosed with diabetes in England. The number of prescriptions issued has risen by 73 per cent, from 31million ten years ago to 53million today. 

    Prescriptions are likely to have outstripped the growth in new patients because diabetics are now more severely ill than they used to be.

    Did you know that the annual spend on the treatment of obesity and diabetes is greater than the amount spent on the police, the fire service and the judicial system combined?

    So, it doesn't take a rocket scientist or a nutritionist to work out that there must be something wrong with the advice does it?

    The BBC reported this story as if it was all about gluttony and personal responsibility i.e. the usual clichéd response. They even had a man on their report who had had his leg amputated due to complications. He blamed himself for ignoring the Doctors but I am afraid that is only half of the story and self-blame and fat shaming, to use a dreadful term, is not going to cure this problem.

    Personal responsibility and choices, and I include myself in this obviously, has a part to play but to blame obesity and type 2 just on that is outdated and simplistic.

    Type 2 diabetes is an illness of insulin resistance and quite different to Type one.

    When I was diagnosed over 15 years ago I was told that a third of my plate should be made up of starchy vegetables and this is still the advice of the NHS today. I am sorry it is wrong completely wrong. Starchy carbs turn to glucose almost immediately they hit your stomach and cause massive blood sugar spikes and they lead inevitably to sugar crashes.

    I lost my weight by a combination of walking every day and by changing what I put in my mouth.

    I didn't get this advice from my doctor or the NHS, I got it from researching on the internet. I learned about eating Low Carb High Fat food and the weight dropped off, I kicked my type 2 into remission and got off all meds.  And if a morbidly obese 22 stone fat git like me can do it so can others, they just need to be given the correct dietary advice.

    So, what is that advice? Well, it is simple; cut out all processed food, sugar, pasta, bread rice, beer, corn oil and cereals. However, that still means I can eat steak, a fry up, fish lamb, pork and even the odd glass of red wine. I have never felt better and many people say I look 15 years younger but I still have a way to go, I am still fat but I know I will lose the next two stone by sticking with this plan.

    As this body transformation happened I also researched the drugs I was on. I was taking ten a day, everything from blood pressure tablets thorough Metformin and Gliclazide to the infamous Statins.

    I discovered that some of the drugs were actually banned in other countries and that one of them actually puts half a stone of weight (7 pounds) on you in a year.

    I got angrier and angrier and decided that I needed to inform other people of the reason why they were suffering with this disease that the NHS treats as chromic rather than something that can be reversed, put in remission or even prevented, take your pick. I started doing a podcast about my discoveries and this led me to set up a website to show others and even help others to do the same.

    I am not alone as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson has lost seven stone (98 pounds) reversed his type 2 and looks like a new man by using low carb methods.

    Even the new Health Minister, Matt Hancock, has lost over two stone by cutting the carbs from his diet.

    Experts like Dr Aseem Malhotra, Professor Tim Noakes and Dr David Unwin have been banging the drum for this kind of lifestyle intervention for years but so far the Government have refused to listen.

    David Unwin even saved £57 thousand pounds off his drugs budget by treating diabetes with Low Carb methods. Imagine how much that would save the NHS if every GP did the same?

    You have got to ask the question why, with all this mounting evidence and even his own experience, is Matt Hancock not demanding changes in dietary advice and treatment?

    It surely cannot be anything to do with the influence of Big Food and Big Pharma can it?

    It surely cannot be associated in any way to the fact that a sugar company, Tate and Lyle, sponsored a Tory conference whilst the ex-health minister Jeremy Hunt preached from the platform about the childhood obesity epidemic could it?

    Why haven't the Mainstream media run serious stories about this method of tackling obesity and diabetes rather than the ridiculous health scare stories about cutting meat and animal fat to stop us getting cancer and to save the planet as they did this week?

    They didn't even expose the fact that the scientist who wrote this ridiculous report was actually a vegan!

    It couldn't be anything to do with them needing the advertising of Big Food could it?

    Why did no one in the press question why this report was allowed to mix real meat like grass fed, nutrient packed steak with processed products?

    Quite simply there were more holes in this coverage than a piece of highly processed cheese?

    The evidence is mounting all around the globe that Low Carb High Fat diets can intervene and put Type 2 into remission as well as save billions of pounds — but still, those in power and in Governments treat it as a fad diet or as ‘extreme'.

    But I have to ask what is so extreme about eating bacon and eggs for breakfast and Grass-fed steak with a large salad for dinner?

    The Government are correct this is a crisis and it needs a massive response but it needs a response that puts the people's needs at the forefront of any solution and not the profits of Big Food and Big Pharma.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

