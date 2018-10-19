Register
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron during a media conference at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in Camberley, England, after UK-France summit talks, Thursday Jan. 18, 2018.

    EU Must Be Joking Theresa

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Jon Gaunt
    Will someone please hand over the revolver and the glass of whiskey and allow wretched, useless Theresa May to do the honorable thing?

    She cannot be allowed to stay in power when it is clear that she hasn't got a clue how to solve the Brexit mess she largely created and she certainly must not be allowed to tie this great country in to the EU for another year at a cost of an additional £15 Billion on top of the £39 BILLION we are already committed to giving them.

    Her mad obsession with her Chequers Plan has driven the whole nation up to the political version of a crowded cul de sac where no other driver will give way and where she has not learned the rudiments of a three-point turn. I know Maggie Thatcher famously said this Lady was not for turning but May has redefined that quote and can't even find the gear stick or clutch.

    This transition nonsense is clearly NOT what we wanted or expected when 17.4 million people voted for Brexit.

    She made this offer of an extension on this transition period without discussing, let alone, agreeing on it with her cabinet. This is the action of a tin-pot dictator.

    The only thing she has achieved with her Brexit negotiations is to unite Brexiteers and Remainers against her. Even Anna Sourby said that "she is reneging on everything".

    Meanwhile, on the Brexit side, former Minister Nick Boles said Tories "were close to despair" and that he feared she was conspiring with the EU to run down the clock to force MP's to accept a compromise deal.

    I don't want to be big headed but didn't I predict this in my last column?

    This has all been a pantomime, a charade, and effectively Theresa May has proved she is a remainer at heart and that she wants to turn Britain into a vassal state of the EU. As Nigel Dodds of the DUP stated "we would still pay but have no say in the EU.

    Meanwhile, the Scottish Tory leader, Ruth Davidson is up in arms as this extension will mean she has to go to the polls not having delivered on her promise to get out of the Common Fisheries Policy which has devastated the fishing industry in Scotland.

    What a bloody mess!

    This morning there are some reports that David Davies is plotting against May and also rumours that MP's want to install him as an interim leader but I'm sorry haven't we all heard this before with Boris?

    Theresa May arrives back in the UK today just as another danger to the UK is let out back on to the streets, notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary.

    Anjem was sentenced to five and a half years in 2016 but because of our stupid laws, he is being released after serving only half of his sentence. I am sure you haven't forgotten that he led an extremist network linked to violent jihadists, including one of the killers of Lee Rigby in 2013

    However, don't worry because the BBC are telling us that the cops and the spooks are preparing up to 25 measures to control him.

    What? Like they kept an eye on the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi!

    What?  Like they are keeping an eye on the 700 returning Jihadists or the 23,000 nutjobs who wish us harm or even the 3000 who are considered really dangerous.

    This is pure propaganda.

    The only way to keep us safe from these madmen is to lock them up for longer and not let them back into the UK if they have fought for the enemy and sod their human rights.

    However, of course, none of this can happen whilst we are still in the EU.

    I predicted earlier in the week that he would be released today as another diversion story from Theresa May's miserable failure on the EU and I have been proved right.

    There was clearly no available Russian to blame! Perhaps that will come later with claims that Anjem has a direct line to Vladimir Putin. I am joking but you get my point.

    Whilst May has spent two years ignoring the wishes of the British electorate on the EU London has turned in to a murder capital with gangs, acid throwers, rapists' murderers and assorted thugs seemingly able to behave as they wish.

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    British PM May Open to Longer Transition as ‘No-Deal’ Brexit Looms
    The latest murder victim being Ian Tomlin, 46, who was battered to death on the doorstep of his flat in Battersea by drug dealing savages who was didn't like him telling them to stop selling drugs in his neighbourhood.

    Ian is the 113th victim of murder in the capital this year.

    Just remind me who was the stupid Home Secretary who cut 20 thousand police jobs?

    The soaring rate of violent crime in the UK needs addressing now but again May has had her eye on the EU ball.

    How about instead of giving the EU the best part of £53 BILLION we spend that cash on our people, our schools, our NHS, our Police and our security?

    This is why we need a real leader, a true Conservative to grab this country by the scruff of its neck and put the Great back into Britain.

    And I am afraid Vicar's daughter, Saint Theresa is never going to be that in a month of Sundays.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
