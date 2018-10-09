Register
17:12 GMT +309 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Deputy Commissioner of Britain's Metropolitan Police Craig Mackey (3rd R) leads police officers in a two minute silence outside Scotland Yard in London, on January 8, 2015.

    Lions Led by Donkeys

    © AFP 2018 / Leon Neal
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 10

    “Lions led by donkeys! Any real Cop would have got out and get involved, wouldn't they? My Dad a cop for 30 years would have called this a dereliction of duty or more likely cowardice. Would he have been correct?”

    This was my tweet and Facebook post last night following the news that the acting Head of the Met Police locked his car doors and cowered in his motor as PC Keith Palmer was stabbed to death in front of his eyes in Westminster.

    The response on social media was huge with many people calling Craig Mackey a coward and demanding that he not be allowed to retire with a huge pension and that he should also be stripped of his knighthood.

    Referendum
    CC0
    If 2nd Brexit Referendum Takes Place, This is How It's Gonna Go Down
    I was reminded of my Dad because towards the end of his police career I recalled him taking me back to the train station to go back to University. We were in a rush, I was late, he was late. We turned a corner and saw a guy lying on the floor clearly having been knocked off his bicycle. My dad swore threw his fag end out of the window and said, "f**king hell I will have to stop and help, now we will be late."

    Not the words of a hero but the honest brutal words of a real copper. It was his duty to stop and help and take charge of the situation. The guy was okay, as it turned out, but that was the kind of battle-weary copper my old man was and so I wondered what this "Gene Hunt" style of cop would have made of Craig Mackey's actions or lack of actions.

    READ MORE: 'Terrified by Eurosceptic Return', EU Is Keen on Brexit — UK Politician

    Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP)
    © AFP 2018 / Andy Buchanan
    No Doubt Sturgeon is Looking for Shifts in Opinion if There's No Brexit Deal - Prof.
    Let's be fair though, how do any of us really know how we would react in that situation? Faced with a crazed knifeman which as Mackey described in the inquest as "The attacker had one of those looks where, if they get you in that look, they would be after you. The thing that still shakes me about the attack is that it was 80-plus seconds in total. It didn't feel like that, it felt an awfully long time."

    It probably did feel like an awfully long time Craig but not as long as it will feel to PC Palmers wife and daughter. To be fair Mackey says his first reaction was to get out of the car but "I was in shirtsleeves, with no radio, I didn't know if the attack was ongoing… we had no protective equipment at all, no communications, we had been in a ministerial meeting."

    From what I understand neither did PC Palmer [PC Palmer, according to the ongoing Inquest had body armour on — ed.note], as Khalid Masood in Mackey's own words and in clear site of him, from his chauffer driven car, was murdered by "two determined stab wounds". Masood had already murdered four others. As PC Palmer got back to his feet and staggered past Mackey's chauffer driven car it sped out of Westminster!

    READ MORE: Social Media Devours Police Chief Who Cowered in Car During Westminster Attack

    According to the Times newspaper, Hugo Keith, QC, for the Met, said: "It may seem obvious that had you not locked the car and had you got out, you would have presented yourself as a further target?"

    "Yes, anyone who got in his way would have been a target," Sir Craig said. "Anyone who came up against that individual would have faced serious, serious injury if not death."

    March for Scottish independence in Edinburgh
    © Photo : Tommy Sheridan
    Over 100,000 March in Edinburgh - There is an Appetite for Indyref2
    I fully understand that and as I say I do not and I cannot possibly say how I would have reacted in this situation but that said I am not a trained Copper and indeed I am certainly not the UK's top cop as Mackey was at the time. If a constable had walked or sped away from the scene of this murder and mayhem would they have been knighted. Wasn't it, isn't it, always a coppers duty to get out and help a fellow officer who was being murdered in front of you?

    It was ironic or sick, depending on your opinion, that the following day Mackey, flanked by Amber Rudd and Sadiq Khan stood outside Scotland Yard, and led the tributes and response to the attack. Mackey said "the police are the public and the public are the police" Really Craig? How are senior coppers the police and are senior cops the public?

    READ MORE: Family of UK Cop Killed in Terror Attack Ask Why He Was Left With No Protection

    The British Union flag and the European Union flag are seen flying behind a clock in the City of London, Britain, January 16 , 2017.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opportunity Knocks. Brexit Means Exit From the Abusive British Union
    I am sorry but isn't a leader's job to lead from the front? Didn't any of the three in the car have a mobile? I understand that the other two in the car were not police officers but couldn't Mackey have told them to use their mobiles as he jumped out of the car to aid his officer?

    Couldn't he have instructed the driver to use the car to ram Khalid and stop him in his tracks? After all that is becoming the weapon of choice of these murdering Jihadists!

    Just by getting out of the car surely Mackey would have distracted Masood and given him two targets to concentrate on? Mackey must have known that armed officers were on their way in such a situation, he was a senior commander, in fact he was London's top cop at the time!

    Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab delivers his keynote address to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    EU Won’t Bully Us With Economic Embargo Threats, Brexit Sec Confirms No Deal Preparation
    At the previous inquest in to PC Palmers death a few days ago the coroner criticised the Met saying that PC Palmer may have been saved if armed officers were nearer the gates. He clearly blamed the Met for operational failings.

    So how can you not be moved by PC Palmer's widow's words when she says, "How could Keith have been left alone, unarmed, guarding an open gate at one of the most iconic buildings in the world and one of the country's top terrorist targets? He was left at a vulnerable location, with no protection, to die. The fact there were no firearms officers there for nearly an hour is hard to believe."

    READ MORE: Ex-Brexit Secretary Davis to Vote Against Chequers, Says Proposal 'Just Wrong'

    However, this is the line that should focus Craig Mackey's thoughts today, "I truly believe that if they had been there he would still be here today and Amy wouldn't have lost her daddy."

    British troops in Belfast, Northern Ireland around 1969.
    © AP Photo / Peter Kemp
    Family of Slain Undercover MI5 Agent Demand Authorities Hand Over Secret Diary
    After this inquest Neil Basu the senior counter-terrorism officer for the UK said PC Palmer had "acted with tremendous bravery and heroism" during the attack, and added that "his courage will never be forgotten".

    I wonder what Basu would say of Craig Mackey's actions on that day or would the Met just close ranks again as PC Palmer's wife, Michelle and family are already accusing them of?

    It would be so refreshing after this terrible incident if Craig Mackey did the honourable thing and resign, gave back his knighthood and lose his pension but I doubt whether in today's PC Policing world that there is a cat in hells chance of that happening.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Westminster Attack: 'Less Attention Paid to Homegrown Terrorists' - Professor
    Social Media Devours Police Chief Who Cowered in Car During Westminster Attack
    Disputing Westminster Attacker's Citizenship Part of 'Racist Mindset' - Charity
    Precedents, Parallels: The Westminster Attack's Social and Historical Context
    Tags:
    police officer, attack, Westminster attack, Westminster, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse