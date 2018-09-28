Register
18:02 GMT +328 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson takes a nap whilst watching the England cricket team play India at The Oval cricket ground in London

    Chuck May and Chequers!

    © REUTERS/ Paul Childs
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 11

    Another day and another alternative Brexit plan from Boris Johnson that will never see the light of day unless he grows a pair.

    I don't know about you but I am getting increasingly fed up with Boris's posturing and his verbal bombs or "suicide belts" he keeps exploding around the EU.

    Just like him, I want Theresa May to chuck Chequers but I also want the Tories to chuck Theresa May and they could start that next week at their conference.

    Britain unprepared for power blackouts
    © Photo : Rex Features
    Northern Ireland Could Face Blackouts, Electricity Price Hike in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports

    In fact, Boris could start it right now by actually coming out and saying clearly and without hiding behind fancy words or classical imagery that he has lost confidence in Theresa the Appeaser and that she must go.

    READ MORE: Half of UK Public Believes May Personally Inclined to Keep Country in EU — Poll

    Surely there are enough Tory MPs who now want to put the country before their party? This long slow painful death of our Sovereignty and National pride at the hands of the EU has to end and end now. 

    Next week this Boris will get a massive reception from the party faithful and this has to be the time for him to strike. As I said, weeks ago, we need an A team of Boris in Number 10, Jacob Rees Mogg next door as Chancellor and David Davis as our EU negotiator.

    These are the best of a terrible bunch but let's face it with Comrade Corbyn effectively saying he will do everything in his power to force a general election there is no time to waste. Let's get these three in position and then get out of the Brexit mess and get some stability back to the UK.

    Effectively it is the action we need, Boris, not more long words!

    Boris is 100 percent correct to say that that work needs to be speeded up to prepare for a breakdown in talks, instead of "peddling endless propaganda about the chaos of 'no deal'". But action on Theresa May being removed needs to speeded up even more.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Pans 'Invertebrate' Theresa May Over Brexit Plan in Fiery Op-Ed

    Pro-remain supporters of Britain staying in the EU, wear EU flag masks as they take part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Lawmakers are due to vote late Monday or early Tuesday on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which aims to convert around 12,000 EU laws and regulations into domestic statute on the day the country leaves the bloc in March 2019
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Over 50% of Brits Back Remain Amid Growing Chances of 2nd Referendum - Poll
    How long have we been hearing that there are now nearly enough letters from backbench MP s to trigger a leadership challenge, it's been going on for months.

    How many more meetings of Tory EU skeptics and Anti Theresa May meetings behind closed doors, even though the press has been tipped off, do we have to have before one of these spineless amoebas plunges the knife into the Appeaser?

    This is not a game gentleman. This is the future of our great country and you at the moment belong to a party with a leader who is hell bent on going against the wishes of the British public. There is no option. You have to remove her.

    How can Boris launch a blistering attack on Theresa May's Chequers plan, calling it "a moral and intellectual humiliation for this country" that will "cheat the electorate" if implemented and then not have the guts to say he wants to replace her openly?

    READ MORE: Possible Delays at Customs Post-Brexit May Bankrupt 10% of UK Companies — Survey

    You know, I know, May knows and the EU definitely know that Chequers is dead and Boris's Canadian free trade deal sounds like a much better alternative so what are we waiting for? Or more to the point what is he waiting for?

    Do we as a Nation have to be humiliated again by the likes of Macron before he does something?

    I know I am a Brexiteer to my core but surely even the most ardent remainer cannot argue with this logic from his column in today's Telegraph, "Overall, the Chequers proposals represent the intellectual error of believing that we can be half-in, half-out: that it is somehow safer and easier for large parts of our national life to remain governed by the EU even though we are no longer in the EU."

    Phone call
    CC0
    This Is Your Wake-Up Call, London: Businesses Suffer From No Deal 'Brexit Fatigue'
    This is why the BBC and Sky News keep going on about falling off a cliff edge with a no deal. But we are in this position because of May and the Establishment elite who have been determined to delay or derail the democratic wishes of this nation.

    Boris is bang on the money when he writes, "They are in that sense a democratic disaster. There is nothing safe or 'pragmatic' in being bound by rules over which we have no say, interpreted by a federalist court.

    I was dancing a jig when he said, "The Chequers proposals are the worst of both worlds".

    They are a moral and intellectual humiliation for this country. It is almost incredible that after two years this should be the opening bid of the British government."

    It's stirring stuff, almost Churchillian but then when you look around, unlike Winston who would have literally fought the Nazis on the beaches with his fellow countrymen, Boris is nowhere to be seen.

    READ MORE: May Promises Lowest Corp Tax in G20 to Businesses Investing in Post-Brexit UK

    Plans are all well and good but we actually need action now, as the enemy in the shape of the EU, Labour, the globalists and big business are determined to get a second referendum.

    This morning, probably from his hammock on his private Island in the West Indies, Richard Branson declared that Brexit will be a disaster for the UK. Sipping on another cocktail the "patriot" said, "I do personally think that entrepreneurs and business people know what this country needs more than Boris Johnson knows." He then called for another referendum!

    "Eh Richard what about what the British people want, what about what the British People voted for?"

    Next week should be a political bloodbath in Birmingham and Boris should be showing "patriotic ex-pats", like Branson, that he is more in tune with the common people than Branson and his ilk will ever be.

    However please don't be surprised if it is just more empty words and the continuation of the slow betrayal of our nation.

    READ MORE: Labour Should Vow to Extend Brexit in Election Manifesto — UK Shadow FM

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Chequers plan, Brexit, European Union, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse