Despite Poor Start Europe Should Have the Edge Over the US in the Ryder Cup

Who's going to win? Europe were thrashed 17-11 two years ago in Minnesota, and the US have taken an early lead in this year's contest, but even so there's solid reasons for believing that Europe will be able to turn things come Sunday afternoon.
Of course, the US will put up a great fight as they always do, and there'll be some tight battles, but Europe looks value at over 2-1 to come home in front. Hopefully, Donald Trump won't be too happy come Sunday evening!
League Cup Woes For Liverpool And Manchester United
It all looked to be going so well for Liverpool at home to Chelsea in the League Cup this week. They were 1-0 up and looked like they'd comfortably add yet another victory to what had been a perfect start to the season. But then it all went horribly wrong. Chelsea equalised and then Eden Hazard scored his wonder goal. Liverpool is two points clear in the Premier League and kicked off their Champions League campaign with a pulsating 3-2 victory over PSG. But their exit from the League Cup will hurt as objectively speaking it was the 'easiest' prize that Jurgen Klopp's men are competing for. Fortunately, the Reds have got an immediate chance to purge the memory of last Wednesday, as they play Chelsea again this Saturday, this time at Stamford Bridge. Although we're still in September, we can't overestimate the importance of this fixture. If Liverpool wins, or avoids defeat, then it's back to business. But another defeat to the same opponents will undoubtedly dent confidence that's been so high in recent weeks.
As Liverpool were losing at home to Chelsea, Manchester United were doing the same to Championship side Derby County. Although they clawed themselves back into it with a last-gasp equalizer by Fellani, United then lost an epic penalty shoot-out 8-7. At the end of September, Mourinho's men are eight points off the pace in the Premiership (having been held to a 1-1 draw by newly promoted Wolves last weekend), and out of the easiest competition they could have hoped to win. And that's on top of off the field stories such as Paul Pogba being stripped of the vice-captaincy. United face a tricky away fixture at improving West Ham on Saturday and another defeat there would greatly increase the pressure on Mourinho.
Here's my predicted scorelines for this weekend's Premiership action:
ARSENAL 2 WATFORD 2
CHELSEA 2 LIVERPOOL 2
EVERTON 1 FULHAM 1
HUDDERSFIELD 0 TOTTENHAM 2
MAN CITY 3 BRIGHTON 0
NEWCASTLE O LEICESTER 0
WEST HAM 1 MAN UTD 1
WOLVES 1 SOUTHAMPTON 0
CARDIFF 0 BURNLEY 0
