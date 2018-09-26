Register
11:11 GMT +326 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District

    S-300 Deliveries May Help Deter Any Power to Strike Syria - Professor

    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that the S-300 systems that are due to be sent to Syria will be able to close parts of the country's airspace, enhancing the security of Russian troops. Sputnik has discussed the issue with Marcello Ferrada de Noli - editor-in-chief of the online geopolitical magazine "The Indicter."

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of Russia’s decision to deliver a modern air defense system to Syria?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: The decision is hardly a surprise. There is a long chain of developments here, leading to the final implementation of the S-300 [being supplied] to the Syrians –I mean, concretely, to the Syrian military. Otherwise, the deployment to the main Russian military bases in Syria of the S-300, and even S-400 systems,  is already a  known fact [as it happened at a] much earlier date.  

    Representatives of the Arab League attend the Arab Initiative follow-up committee at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    S-300 Deliveries to Syria to Make Russia Reliable Arms Supplier - Arab League
    Furthermore, already in 2013, there were plans to supply the Syrian military with these defense systems, plans that were put on hold after appeals Israelis made at that time. And that pledge by Russia in 2013, of not sending the s-300 to Syria, was clearly declared obsolete by Russia already in April this year. It was when, after the tripartite strikes on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that “Moscow was ready to consider any options to help Syrian forces to curb further aggression.” A measure that [until] this time [hadn't been] implemented, due to the Israelis request.

    So, as I say, this can hardly be considered a total surprise, or an abrupt escalation out of the blue, as the Western media more or less are presenting the events.

    The difference here has been made not by Russia, but by the Israeli attack on Latakia, which ended in the downing of the Russian aircraft and the demise of its total crew of servicemen, 15 Russian lives. And that's the new development. I would suppose that a main aspect comprised in the final agreements between Israel and Russia – [during] these years of halting the [deployment] of S-300 systems for the Syrian defenses– it must have been also a pledge by the Israeli Air Force to never cause damage to the Russian military there, let alone events that could result in the killing of Russian military personnel.

    READ MORE: 'With War or With Peace': Damascus Vows to Regain Control of Whole Syria

    The second aspect, which in my opinion should deserve more focus in the current geopolitical analyses and media reporting on the “S-300” issue, is that the defense system to be delivered to Syria is a modern, updated defense system which includes mechanisms able to distinguish with heightened precision ‘foes’ from ‘friendly’ aircraft. So, the sending of the S-300 is clearly aimed to protect the lives and increase the security of Russian servicemen stationed in Syria.  This is the real emphasis and corresponds to what the Russian authorities centrally meant when they announced they will take an “appropriate response” regarding the Latakia incidents. 

    Sputnik: In your view, will that help prevent further accidents?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: Referring to the security of Russian servicemen in Syria, definitely yes. It also may help to deter any other power [from launching an airstrike on] Syria, particularly in the proximity of Russian deployments.  

    Sputnik: What is Israel’s reaction likely to be?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: According to Lieberman, Israel’s Defense Minister, the IAF would destroy any site aimed to attack its aircraft. But I believe that such statement was more intended to be heard by Israel's domestic politicians. Also, the statement could end up being a political boomerang for Israel. I mean, everybody understands that the S-300 is a defense system, an antiaircraft system activated only by an attack –which in the case of the Israel Air Force, non-provoked attacks constitute a violation of international law,  not only an infringement of Syrian airspace. Lieberman's' announcement also conveys  his announcement of further such violations of international law, subject to be condemned by the EU and the international community.

    Sputnik: How would these affect relations between Russia and Israel?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: So far, and for a long time, the relations between Russia and Israel have been characterized as good and [dictated by] 'realpolitik'. Several conflict situations in the past regarding the Syrian issue have been solved politically and diplomatically, including through direct contact, by the two countries. This empirical observation may anticipate that it will be the same in the future. 

    READ MORE: 'Are We in For a Nightmare?' – Israeli Media on S-300 Deliveries to Syria

    However, the new political situation in Israel may somehow protract the reaching of an understanding on the current issue (the Latakia attack, S-300, etc.). As I see it, there might be a certain ‘competition’ among the political parties forming the government coalition as to how presenting the patriotic or nationalistic message more clear to the [voters] in the upcoming polls.  For instance, media reports indicate that the party of Minister of Defense Lieberman is losing support to the party of Mr. Netanyahu. 

    Sputnik: Russia’s military has accused their Israeli counterparts of ‘ungratefulness’ following the incident. Do you agree with this assessment and why?

    Marcello Ferrada de Noli: There is a context issue here, which is whether the Russian presence in Syria –and I focus here on Russia as a peace-broker power– has been contributing as a stabilization factor in the Middle East. The effects of that endeavor by Russia have benefited the area as a whole, specifically those in Israel and elsewhere favoring political solving-strategies instead of sterile ‘to-the-bitter-end' military options which, as we have seen, have not [led to] any durable peace over there.

    READ MORE: Russia's S-300 Will be Able to Close Parts of Syrian Airspace — Moscow

    Then we have some concrete measures adopted by the Russian command, for instance, the patrolling in the Golan Heights, etc. The main contribution to Israel that those activities have signified, so far, has been the decreasing or even relatively absence of significant attacks [on] Israel from Syria territory, into Israel by the different forces traditionally considered Israel enemies. I mean, the presence of Russia in Syria has been a moderate factor, if you take it from the perspective of Israel. 

    And the above contrast with the Israeli airstrike-campaign, of over and over again targeting sites they say [have considerable importance] for Israeli strategic defense.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Top US Officials Offer Competing Reasons for Protracted Occupation in Syria
    'Are We in For a Nightmare?' – Israeli Media on S-300 Deliveries to Syria
    Tags:
    S-400, S-300, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse