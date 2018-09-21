EU Mafia Thugs

I was crying all last night about the treatment of our Prime Minister in Salzburg by the EU. Yes, crying with laughter as she got the full Mafia treatment from this bunch of undemocratic mobsters. My laughter was fair and justified because she is the author of her own misfortune.

What a pity that Spitting Image is no longer on the telly. What would they have made of this angry, sweating vicar's daughter as she realised, in front of the world's press, that she had been well and truly stitched up by the EU. The look on her face was priceless as it dawned on her that her Chequers plan was not just toast but that it had been unceremoniously dumped in a landfill site like a Tony Soprano stool pigeon?

How can any remainer now really still want to be in this club? The EU have shown that they will not tolerate any dissent and it is clear that they are sending a signal to other countries who are muttering about leaving that they would get the same treatment. This was the political equivalent of waking up with a horse's head in the bed.

What makes this humiliation even worse is that these hard men have the charisma, as Nigel Farage said, of a damp dishcloth. Juncker the Drunker said "Don't worry be happy" whilst Tusk merely stated that the Chequers plan would not work.

This was the point where instead of sweating and trying to restrain her anger at the betrayal Mrs May should have had her Maggie Thatcher moment and told these undemocratic fools to stick their Union where the sun don't shine and walked out of the press conferences and the EU for ever.

Instead, like the Von Trapp family in the Sound of Music, she slipped away in the dark and then today in an act of sheer delusion one of her lackeys MPO James Brokenshire is still insistent that the Chequers deal is still a "workable credible deal". Just what planet is this man on? Junker the drunker has just basically told May that she and her deal are going to be swimming with the fishes.

Undoubtedly the EU bosses bullied and humiliated Theresa May and the UK yesterday but don't waste your sympathy on Theresa the Appeaser instead spare a thought for your country, fellow citizens and our forefathers who laid down their lives to save Europe from this tyranny over 70 years ago. We, along with our allies in the USA, saved Europe from becoming an undemocratic, all powerful, megalomaniac run Empire. But what have we got now?

Those men and women were promised a land fit for heroes and what have we got? A European super state without the Germans even having to get the Tanks out of cold storage.

We wanted a common market not the United States of Europe. This is why we voted Brexit. We want to control our borders and make our own laws and regain our sovereignty.

The clear facts are that the Godfathers of the EU are determined to deny us that and people like Theresa May have been acting almost in collusion with them as she never really wanted to leave. The Chequers deal was a remain document in all but name and a clear betrayal of what the British people voted for two years ago.

Theresa could have saved herself all this humiliation if she had really meant and acted on her statement of Brexit means Brexit and just got on with the job.

She must now be removed and we as a nation must remove ourselves from the EU without any further delay.

The only saving grace about the UK's humiliation yesterday was the fact that the whole of the UK and the rest of Europe, indeed the world saw just how out of touch the EU mob is with reality of modern Europe.

Their whole edifice is crumbling, with even their treasured freedom of movement principle in tatters and countries like Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and of course Italy in open revolt on migration.

These mobsters are also clearly worried about another populist victory in the upcoming EU elections next May where people like Steve Bannon are planning a concerted effort to get anti EU MEP's from all 27-member States into the European Parliament.

The Mob has clearly, just like in every Mafia film, over reached themselves. What started as a common market has transmuted into a European Super state where the mob want to be involved in every aspect of an individuals and nation's life.

This is where the obsession with open borders and migration comes from. This is why Judges in Strasbourg can overrule a nation's courts and that is where the attacks on an individual country's culture and traditions and history comes from.

An Italian is an Italian. A Brit is a Brit and a Frenchman is French first and foremost and European second. It is not possible to bring all of these cultures together into one room and expect complete harmony. It is an impossible dream.

Yesterday reminded me of a Godfather or Mafia film where the Don brings together the families from all around the USA to strike a deal to work together and not tread on each other's toes. It was the political version of the Untouchables, with Robert De Niro as Al Capone.

All is calm around the dinner table until De Niro identifies their common enemy and batters him to death with a baseball bat from behind his back. Theresa thought she could be part of this Family but the EU mobsters tried and largely succeeded to batter her and the UK with a metaphorical baseball bat into submission.

However, this great nation has been battered and bruised before. Hitler had practically chosen his English house and we were massively outnumbered but after being battered and bruised at Dunkirk this great nation rose and prospered.

So, in the immortal words of another great American Italian film hero, "Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place, and I don't care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Now if you know what you're worth, then go out and get what you're worth, but you gotta be willing to take the hits, and not pointing fingers saying you ain't where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody. Cowards do that and that ain't you. You're better than that! I'm always gonna love you, no matter what. No matter what happens. You're my son and you're my blood. You're the best thing in my life. But until you start believing in yourself, you ain't gonna have a life."

The words of Rocky Balbao of course and he is 100 percent correct.

We who love our nation need to ditch this traitor, Theresa May, get back in the ring, believe in our Country and fight for our future.

