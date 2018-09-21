Register
18:30 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists reflected in a EU logo

    EU Mafia Thugs

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    101

    I was crying all last night about the treatment of our Prime Minister in Salzburg by the EU. Yes, crying with laughter as she got the full Mafia treatment from this bunch of undemocratic mobsters. My laughter was fair and justified because she is the author of her own misfortune.

    What a pity that Spitting Image is no longer on the telly. What would they have made of this angry, sweating vicar's daughter as she realised, in front of the world's press, that she had been well and truly stitched up by the EU. The look on her face was priceless as it dawned on her that her Chequers plan was not just toast but that it had been unceremoniously dumped in a landfill site like a Tony Soprano stool pigeon?

    READ MORE: EU Trying to 'Beat Britain Into Submission' — Ireland Leave Supporters

    How can any remainer now really still want to be in this club? The EU have shown that they will not tolerate any dissent and it is clear that they are sending a signal to other countries who are muttering about leaving that they would get the same treatment. This was the political equivalent of waking up with a horse's head in the bed.

    What makes this humiliation even worse is that these hard men have the charisma, as Nigel Farage said, of a damp dishcloth. Juncker the Drunker said "Don't worry be happy" whilst Tusk merely stated that the Chequers plan would not work.

    This was the point where instead of sweating and trying to restrain her anger at the betrayal Mrs May should have had her Maggie Thatcher moment and told these undemocratic fools to stick their Union where the sun don't shine and walked out of the press conferences and the EU for ever.

    Instead, like the Von Trapp family in the Sound of Music, she slipped away in the dark and then today in an act of sheer delusion one of her lackeys MPO James Brokenshire is still insistent that the Chequers deal is still a "workable credible deal".  Just what planet is this man on? Junker the drunker has just basically told May that she and her deal are going to be swimming with the fishes.

    READ MORE: EU Signs Partnership on Crisis Management With UN for 2019-2021

    Undoubtedly the EU bosses bullied and humiliated Theresa May and the UK yesterday but don't waste your sympathy on Theresa the Appeaser instead spare a thought for your country, fellow citizens and our forefathers who laid down their lives to save Europe from this tyranny over 70 years ago. We, along with our allies in the USA, saved Europe from becoming an undemocratic, all powerful, megalomaniac run Empire. But what have we got now?

    Those men and women were promised a land fit for heroes and what have we got?  A European super state without the Germans even having to get the Tanks out of cold storage.

    We wanted a common market not the United States of Europe. This is why we voted Brexit. We want to control our borders and make our own laws and regain our sovereignty.

    The clear facts are that the Godfathers of the EU are determined to deny us that and people like Theresa May have been acting almost in collusion with them as she never really wanted to leave. The Chequers deal was a remain document in all but name and a clear betrayal of what the British people voted for two years ago.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK PM May: Britain and EU Can Achieve Orderly Brexit Deal 'With Goodwill'
    Theresa could have saved herself all this humiliation if she had really meant and acted on her statement of Brexit means Brexit and just got on with the job.

    She must now be removed and we as a nation must remove ourselves from the EU without any further delay.

    The only saving grace about the UK's humiliation yesterday was the fact that the whole of the UK and the rest of Europe, indeed the world saw just how out of touch the EU mob is with reality of modern Europe.

    Their whole edifice is crumbling, with even their treasured freedom of movement principle in tatters and countries like Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and of course Italy in open revolt on migration.

    These mobsters are also clearly worried about another populist victory in the upcoming EU elections next May where people like Steve Bannon are planning a concerted effort to get anti EU MEP's from all 27-member States into the European Parliament.

    The Mob has clearly, just like in every Mafia film, over reached themselves. What started as a common market has transmuted into a European Super state where the mob want to be involved in every aspect of an individuals and nation's life.

    This is where the obsession with open borders and migration comes from. This is why Judges in Strasbourg can overrule a nation's courts and that is where the attacks on an individual country's culture and traditions and history comes from.

    An Italian is an Italian. A Brit is a Brit and a Frenchman is French first and foremost and European second. It is not possible to bring all of these cultures together into one room and expect complete harmony. It is an impossible dream.

    Yesterday reminded me of a Godfather or Mafia film where the Don brings together the families from all around the USA to strike a deal to work together and not tread on each other's toes.  It was the political version of the Untouchables, with Robert De Niro as Al Capone.

    All is calm around the dinner table until De Niro identifies their common enemy and batters him to death with a baseball bat from behind his back. Theresa thought she could be part of this Family but the EU mobsters tried and largely succeeded to batter her and the UK with a metaphorical baseball bat into submission.

    However, this great nation has been battered and bruised before. Hitler had practically chosen his English house and we were massively outnumbered but after being battered and bruised at Dunkirk this great nation rose and prospered.

    EU Migrant crisis
    © AP Photo /
    Red Cross Offers to Use Humanitarian Law to Tackle EU Migration Issue
    So, in the immortal words of another great American Italian film hero, "Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. It's a very mean and nasty place, and I don't care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain't about how hard you hit. It's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done! Now if you know what you're worth, then go out and get what you're worth, but you gotta be willing to take the hits, and not pointing fingers saying you ain't where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody. Cowards do that and that ain't you. You're better than that! I'm always gonna love you, no matter what. No matter what happens. You're my son and you're my blood. You're the best thing in my life. But until you start believing in yourself, you ain't gonna have a life."

    The words of Rocky Balbao of course and he is 100 percent correct. 

    We who love our nation need to ditch this traitor, Theresa May, get back in the ring, believe in our Country and fight for our future.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    No-Deal Brexit May Lead to EU Car Prices Growth by $1,974 - Auto Trade Body
    UK PM May: Britain and EU Can Achieve Orderly Brexit Deal 'With Goodwill'
    EU Signs Partnership on Crisis Management With UN for 2019-2021
    Tags:
    European Union, James Brokenshire, Nigel Farage, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin Trying Out Kalashnikov Concern's New Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle
    This Week in Pictures: September 15 - 21
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse