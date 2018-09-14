Register
14:27 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Union flag, (2L), the Scottish Saltire flag (2R) and the European Union (EU) flag (R) fly outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 25, 2016, following the pro-Brexit result of the UK's EU referendum vote

    Hold the Front Page – Braveheart is Not Historically Accurate

    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Tommy Sheridan
    0 0 0

    It is said that we learn something new every day. That maxim was certainly underlined this week for me.

    On the eve of the annual Hope Over Fear Independence Rally in Glasgow, the 6th I have had the pleasure of co-organising, the Organising Committee announced we intended to provide some pre-Rally entertainment by using our Big Screen to show an edited version of the Hollywood Blockbuster Braveheart.

    It would be shown before the official rally started to occupy those who always turn up early and help set the mood for the day. For those who don't know it is a movie which purports to portray the life of a Scottish Freedom Fighter from the 13th Century called William Wallace.

    Bird’s Eye View: Eagle Presents Tour of Scotland’s Orkney
    © Facebook/Elite Falconry
    Bird’s Eye View: Eagle Presents Tour of Scotland’s Orkney
    Many in Scotland had hardly heard of him before the film, including me. He wasn't in my history or modern studies lessons. In fact, despite being quite inquisitive at school and associating myself with left-wing views from an early age I hadn't heard about William Wallace very much at all.

    The William Wallace I was familiar with was the Glasgow Celtic forward who achieved immortality as a Lisbon Lion playing in the first British team to ever win the European Cup in 1967.

    As a Politics and Economics student, I learned about Marx, Lenin, Trotsky, Luxemburg, Guevara, Castro, Mandela, Connolly and the great John MacLean.

    READ MORE: UK Downplays French Threat to Halt Travel to Britain if No-Deal Brexit Happens

    All freedom fighters and revolutionaries in their own lifetimes. But not William Wallace or Robert the Bruce. That was particularly ironic as I attended the beautiful Stirling University in Central Scotland from 1981/85 and didn't know that every area of my country hosted the most significant battles in the life of Wallace and Bruce.

    A general view of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on October 30, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Political Analyst Explains Why Social Media Users in Scotland Planning on Boycotting BBC
    I used to drive past Bannockburn on my way to the university without knowledge of its significance in Scotland's history as the site of the historic 1314 battle when heavily outnumbered Scottish warriors under the command of Robert the Bruce routed the invading English army and sent them homeward to think again.

    Thankfully there is now a Heritage Centre near to the battle site which was opened in 2014, 700 years after the Battle of Bannockburn. It attracted 65,000 visitors in its first year.

    As I got older and learned about the true nature of class society and the power of the state during the titanic Miner's Strike of 1984/85 I began to resent my formal school education.

    I couldn't believe I'd never heard of a guy called John MacLean who was born only a couple of miles away from me in Glasgow in 1879 but who led incredible battles against participation in the First World War and for worker's rights and the independent Scottish Republic.

    John MacLean prison
    CC0
    John MacLean prison 1916

    This guy was imprisoned 5 times in his life for taking on the British state and in 1918 was appointed Bolshevik Counsel to the First Soviet Workers Republic by Vladimir Lenin himself. A wee guy from Glasgow, a school teacher, was recognized by the leaders of the 1917 Russian revolution despite being thousands of miles away.

    A member of public flies a giant Scottish Saltire flag outside the Houses of Parliament shortly before Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posed with newly-elected Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs during a photocall in London on May 11, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    'Be Careful': SNP Lawmaker Says UK Government May Push Scotland Toward Independence
    No faxes, mobiles or internet in those days. Why the hell wasn't I taught about him at school? In 1979 the Soviet Union honored the centenary of his birth in Scotland by issuing a 4 kopek commemorative postage stamp.

    For many years I embroiled myself in socialist politics and read more about the Russian revolution, the Cuban revolution, France 1968, Chile 1973, Nicaragua 1979.

    The list went on and I became an irreconcilable socialist and internationalist but in the left wing groups I associated with Scottish independence was rarely discussed and never encouraged. It was the British road to socialism all the way.

    READ MORE: UK's No-Deal Brexit Scenario Faces Risk Due to Skilled Staff Shortage — Reports

    I used to question why MacLean supported an independent Scotland if he was a socialist and internationalist but got fobbed off with stories about idiosyncrasies and ill-health warping his views in later life, even though he only lived until he was 44.

    Then a film was premiered in Stirling in September 1995 which was to challenge my hitherto held beliefs. It was called Braveheart and purported to be based around the life of Scottish freedom fighter William Wallace.

    I remember sitting in a cinema in central Glasgow to watch it and being blown away by the story and underlying message of rebellion against tyranny and bravery in the face of bigger foes in the fight for freedom. It was superb. At the end I joined everyone in the cinema on my feet cheering and clapping. Apparently that happened all over Scotland.

    Was it a true story? Not entirely. Was it a great story? Yes. I left the cinema and over the following weeks and months reflected on my political life to that day. I felt ashamed. I could quote chapter in verse about the Russian revolution, the Cuban revolution, the Chile military coup but don't ask me about William Wallace or Robert the Bruce. Two revolutionaries in their era.

    A visitor stands in front of giant screens featuring images of the work of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh during a traveling multimedia art exhibition entitled Van Gogh alive on February 4, 2013
    © AFP 2018 / JACK GUEZ
    New Van Gogh Movie 'Romanticised Version of Reality' - Art Historian
    Two freedom fighters that fought for Scotland to be a normal independent nation. I was inspired to research and read about them. I acquainted myself with my own country's history and within a year changed my previous promotion of a British road to socialism to a programme in line with the inspiring MacLean. I firmly believed now in independence for Scotland and the advance of socialism via freedom from English Westminster rule.

    It didn't matter a jot to me that Braveheart was not completely historically accurate. So the belted plaid they wore in the film was not around in the 13th century.

    So Wallace didn't have an affair with Isabella of France. So the 1297 Battle of Stirling Bridge, which Wallace and his volunteer army won against incredible odds, did not actually feature a bridge. So what! It is a film, not a bloody documentary. What it conveyed was a story of rebellion against the tyrannical occupation of your homeland. Courage in the face of formidable foes. Betrayals from within your own side.

    READ MORE: EU Chief Negotiator Slams UK Government for No-Deal Brexit ‘Blame Game'

    To read some of the bitter and pompous comments from unionists and apparent supporters of independence in opposition to the screening of this film in Freedom Square you would question whether William Wallace actually existed.

    Did he raise an army of volunteers to fight invading English armies? Yes. Did those English armies commit atrocities during their occupation of Scotland? Yes.

    Did William Wallace develop battle techniques that allowed him to rout a much bigger and better force during the Battle of Stirling Bridge? Yes.

    Was William Wallace eventually betrayed and captured by the English and tried for treason? Yes.

    Was he brutally tortured and beaten to death in public as a warning to others not to rebel? Yes.

    UK flag
    CC0
    Nearly Three-Quarters of UK Citizens Believe Brexit Talks Going Badly – Poll
    Did the screenwriter Randall Wallace (no relation to William) and Australian director and actor Mel Gibson shower the film with scenes and depictions which were not historically supportable? Yes.

    It's called, euphemistically, poetic license and just about EVERY film based on true events does the same thing.

    Braveheart is not everyone's cup of tea. Name a film that is. But it is not anti-English, or embarrassing or cringe-worthy as some in ivory towers have suggested this week.

    READ MORE: Fresh Brexit Referendum Could Spark 'Civil Disobedience' — Shadow Trade Minister

    Believe it or not we know the film is not a true account of Wallace's life. We know it is embellished but it remains a brilliant story and, in my humble opinion, a fine film.

    Spolier alert. In the top 10 List of historically inaccurate films, Braveheart is not number one. That honor is accorded to Pearl Harbour. It is not 2nd either. That accolade goes to Battle of the Bulge. 3rd is They Died With Their Boots On. 4th is Gladiator. Braveheart is 5th in the list.

    But here's the rub. How many of you enjoyed Spartacus? I love it. It is probably my favorite film, next to Reds. Yet although the story is based on a real person the most famous scene of all is inaccurate. Spartacus was killed in the battle with Crassus in Luciana. He wasn't captured and then humbled by the "I'm Spartacus" display of loyalty which never fails to bring a tear to my eye. He wasn't crucified and shown his "free" son before he died.

    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flags and EU flags among others rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK
    © AFP 2018 / Andy Buchanan
    Up to 3,000 Scottish Activists Rally for Independence in Glasgow After Brexit
    Then there is the superb In The Name of the Father. It is based on the life of the beautiful Gerry Conlon, who is sadly no longer with us. It came out to critical acclaim in 1993 but was slated by British Establishment types for showing them up to be the lying, devious and anti-Irish bastards they are. Yet when I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Gerry on my Radio Show in early 1997 he expressed his disappointment at the film.

    It had been based on his book Proved Innocent: The Story of Gerry Conlon of The Guildford Four and I was blown away by the film and filled with rage and anger at what the British State had done to these men and women and their families, alongside the Birmingham Six and Maguire Seven.

    But Gerry pointed out some inaccuracies like the fact he didn't share a cell with his dad and the lawyer Gareth Peirce, played so well by Emma Thomson, wasn't actually his dad's lawyer and as a solicitor was not allowed to speak in the London High Court as she was portrayed in the film.

    Wow! Powerful scenes in the movie were not accurate. Did it detract from the power of the story and underlying message of British State deceit and lies? Not a jot. Disgracefully not a single police officer or state official has ever been charged for the fit-ups of those innocent men and women.

    Films are primarily for entertainment. They are not documentaries. Good films can inspire you to want to learn more about the story being told. That is what Braveheart did for me. I'm sure I'm not the only one.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Stowaway Scorpion Delays Glasgow-Bound Plane in Paris
    Eight Injured After Major Fire at Glasgow School of Art (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Scotland Confirms Ebola Case in Glasgow
    Tags:
    entertainment, film, Glasgow, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse