Drain UK Swamp

As I see it if we get an election it will be between an anti-Semite terrorist sympathizing Marxist and a deluded fool who is intent on betraying our great nation. A plague on both of their houses. British Politics is dead. The Swamp needs draining. Get your pitchforks out guys!

This was a tweet that I posted a couple of days ago, almost as half a joke, but it got an amazing response from my followers with lots of people retweeting it, liking it and commenting on it.

This reaction added further weight to my growing feeling that people are really beginning to get angry about how disconnected the Westminster bubble is from the man and the woman in the street.

The tweet went up before our "esteemed leader" went to Africa and started doing her Peter Crouch dancing impression, not just once but twice. What planet was this woman on to think that this was a good idea? I guess the planet Delusional as she then gave a press conference where she laughed off the idea of a leadership challenge and said she was going to fight another election as leader?

This woman couldn't even win the last one and is only propped up by the DUP and her cabinet are so split that I have seen more stable flat pack cabinets than Theresa Mays mob at Number 10!

The venom in the tweets towards the Prime Minister, as a result of my tweet, were off the scale and are backed up by poll after poll that show clearly that our leader has lost the dressing toom. She needs to go and go now but there doesn't seem anyone in the Tory party who has the balls to finish here off even as Labour are disintegrating in front of them.

Comrade Corbyn is in a tailspin over the anti-Semite row that he just cannot pull out of because the uncomfortable truth is that there is much, much too much evidence to back it up. His failure to apologise and accept the correct definition of anti-Semitism means he is toast and it is only a matter of time before he crashes and burns.

I personally don't think he actually hates Jews. I just think he is like a spotty sixth former digesting the socialist worker and believing the Israeli Palestinian question is black and white. Israel are the baddies and the Palestinians are the goodies even when the extreme elements walk into pizza parlours with suicide vests on and kill innocent young Israelis.

He then makes the typical leftie mistake of confusing Jews with Israelis and then off we go. However of course as with all virtue signallers he never makes this elementary mistake when talking about Islamist Jihadists and Muslims as he, like most political figures, know just how dangerous it would be to do that. But it seems that Jews are fair game in Jezza's world view?

Of course, as with all lefty sixth formers he also conveniently forgets that Israel is the only democracy in the region and should be the model for other states to follow and that they should not be treated as a pariah state.

Now into this political melee steps one of the only politicians I actually respect in the cesspit that is Westminster, Mr Frank Field.

I have interviewed Frank on many occasions and he has always come over as thoughtful and sincere man who puts his constituents and the country first and that is why his resignation of the Labour whip is a major moment in modern politics.

He has resigned as a protest at Corbyn being "a force for anti-Semitism in British politics".

Corbyn's militant bully boys have been trying to force Frank out of his Birkenhead constituency ever since he sided with the Government on the Brexit votes. He did that of course because he believes in Brexit, just as Comrade Corbyn did for most of his political career. However, Corbyn has put aside his real beliefs on the EU as he has a deluded sniff of power in his nostrils and is playing the pro euro card for all its worth.

Now those same bully boys who were trying to force Frank out, are spreading smears that Field had been looking for an excuse to resign for ages and implying that Frank is the political opportunist and not Comrade Corbyn!

There was a snarling spitting interview with one of these militants last night on Newsnight. Derby MP, Chris Williamson told the BBC that Frank's departing attacks on the party were "grotesque slurs which have no basis in reality".

This shaven headed non-entity is even more deluded than Theresa the Appeaser if he thinks we are going to swallow his militant nonsense.

This morning the attack turned even nastier with "the comrades" declaring that Frank cannot resign the whip and should call a by election.

Well I believe that Frank should do exactly that and with a majority of over 25,000 I think he would wipe the floor with any political patsy "the comrades" put up against him. He would literally walk it.

This by-election would not only be a verdict on Corbyn and Labour but also again a chance for ordinary folk in Liverpool to illustrate that we want the swamp draining.

If Corbyn's allies really believe that Frank has resigned because he was about to be deselected by his local party, who they have infiltrated, well let's see in an open vote who the people of Birkenhead want to represent them shall we?

The Labour party is clearly split on this anti-Semitism row and is on the verge of collapse or disintegration meanwhile the Tories as per usual are completely divided on Europe.

Of course, whilst all this nonsense is being played out in Westminster and Africa we are still hurtling towards a Brexit that none of us have voted for.

By that I mean the Brexit that Theresa is going to finally deliver will bear no resemblance to what we democratically voted for over two years ago.

Make no mistake about, and this is not a political term you will hear on the BBC, we are about to get right royally shafted by the EU.

So, if Boris ever grew a pair and forced May out and an election happened just who would you vote for and thus my joke about polishing my pitchfork becomes less funny by the hour.

A plague on both of their houses indeed!

