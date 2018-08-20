We all know that a week is a long time in politics but two years is a blooming lifetime. So, this week we hear that Nigel Farage is returning to front line politics but is it a case of too little too late for the Leader of Brexit to make any real difference?

No one should ever criticise Farage for leaving politics when he did. Let’s be honest he is one of the only politicians who actually achieved his long-term ambition, which was a referendum on the EU and a commitment to leave.

He spent 21 years fighting an almost trench war to achieve it and he deserves enormous credit for pulling it off.

However, it cannot be denied, that with the benefit of hindsight as fellow UKIP MEP, Patrick O’Flynn said on my Sputnik radio show, he perhaps went too early and that “none of us could believe the UK Establishment could be so duplicitous as to not give us what the people voted for”

Patrick is correct and it is now emerging that the leader of this duplicitous mob is none other than Theresa, the Appeaser, May.

Remember her statement that “Brexit means Brexit”?

Well, it clear now that her idea of Brexit doesn’t resemble anything like the Brexit 17.4 million people voted for two years ago.

This woman has dithered and delayed and undermined great Brexiteers like David Davis and has instead tried to run the EU negotiation herself with the aid of an unelected civil servant, Olly Robbins.

It is hard to argue with Farage when he says, "She doesn't believe in Brexit, she doesn't believe in Britain, she doesn't believe we're good enough to run our own affairs. I'm afraid she bears a very heavy burden of responsibility."

Patrick went further in my Sputnik interview saying that, “she has delivered the big lie over Brexit. She has delivered a con with this Chequers deal”. “I think that is unforgivable, ten times worse than what Ted Heath did. It is a betrayal”

So, Farage is back and back on the back of a campaign bus promising, "Frankly, Chequers, and everything else that's been happening in parliament, is nothing less than a direct betrayal of everything people voted for."

Farage continued, "Chequers leaves us half in, half out.”

He speaks for me and a large portion of the UK when he states, "Let me assure you that 17.4 million people are not stupid, they're not idiots, they knew what they were voting for.” And

"They've had enough of being talked down to by politicians, by big business leaders, by elements of the media.”

His final rallying call chimes with me too, "We're sick to death of being sold out. It's time we had our voice again and that is what this campaign intends to do."

I agree with everything Farage and Patrick say but….and it is a very big but, two years have passed and many things have changed.

We have had the election of Trump and the victory of the Populists in Italy but there has been a tremendous growth in both the MSM and in the new Oligarchs of the New Media of anti-right of centre feelings.

I personally do that think this is reflected outside of the Westminster bubble as you only need to look at the polls over Boris’ Burka comments to see the evidence of that but the liberal left is stopping at no illiberal action to discredit and bring down any one who is right of centre in their outlook.

Meanwhile, the right in the UK seems divided. We have seen a growth in UKIP these past few months under the leadership of Gerard Batten and with the joining of so-called “alt-right” figures like Paul Joseph Watson but will Batten really stand aside in March as he promised thereby allowing Farage back as leader? I somewhat doubt it.

One also has to question why hasn’t Farage decided to lead his battle bus tour with UKIP, instead preferring to do it under the Leave means Leave banner?

There has also been the formation by Anne Marie Waters of the For Britain party which has mopped up many former UKIP voters. She says she will never re-join UKIP.

Finally, there is the Tommy Robinson question. Would or could Nigel Farage work with Tommy? Because like it or not Tommy with his recent stint in prison has become an instrumental vote winner for those who oppose both the Brexit betrayal and the rise of the Islamist extremists. So the right is already divided.

Undoubtedly Farage will mop up loads of disgruntled Grassroot Tories but unless Big Beasts like Boris and Jacob Rees Mogg jump on board his battle bus I cannot see it avoiding the political motorway pile up just down the road that May has created.

Meanwhile, the remainers, or should that be remoaners are mobilising, Having already recruited some Big Beasts in the business world to spread doom and gloom and effectively create Operation Fear mark 2 they are now being helped out with a million quid from former market trader, Julian Dunkerton and his Super dry fashion brand.

He is going to fund polls trying to prove that Brits have changed their minds on Brexit and that there is a need for a second so called peoples vote.

Oi mate we had a vote and the people decided to leave! It is the Westminster bubble who have created this uncertainty. We should be out by now.

But no, the man who makes his clothes in places like India and allegedly pays his workers 28 pence an hour wants to preach to us!

I said in a tweet yesterday that one of the only benefits of being morbidly obese for all those years was the fact I could never fit into those low quality, low wage paying, exploitative clothes that Super dry push! Super dry more like super wet!

He compares Brexit to "being served undercooked chicken in a restaurant", adding: "Do you eat it, knowing it will make you ill, or do you send it back and order a steak instead?

"What I want is to enable people to send this Brexit back."

I guess your workers in India on 28 pence an hour would love to afford undercooked chicken mate!

One thing for sure it is hard to argue with this tweet from UKIP’s youth wing, "Superdry pouring money made from slave labour into the #PeoplesVote campaign.”

Mr. Super Wet will not win though as poll after poll shows that people want to leave and I am confident that even if we have another poll, we on the Brexit side would win again and win with an even bigger majority. However, such a poll would be an affront to democracy and I believe would lead to civil unrest.

The people have spoken and the politicians should have delivered by now.

However, the traitor May has engineered a situation where she is now publishing the first tranche of 84 technical papers to help inform us and businesses what to do in the event of a no deal?!

These cover everything from financial services and customs and borders arrangements to pet passports, student exchange schemes and using driving licences if we don’t get a deal.

This is such a blatant propaganda technique that even Goebbels would have rejected it as too obviously a Project Fear 2 gimmick. She really does believe that the British people are thick, doesn’t she?

We should have already walked away from this mess months or even a year ago.

Her threat now of a no deal is not a threat to the EU it is clearly just a betrayal of the UK people.

This leads me to dream that Farage’s boast of, “I’ve had enough of their lies, deceit and treachery. The time has come to teach them a lesson — one that they will never forget” will actually become a reality.

