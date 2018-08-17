Register
16:34 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Women in burka

    Action NOT Words

    © AFP 2018 / SHAH MARAI
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 40

    Is it just me or are you too sick to death of talking and hearing about Muslims, Islam and the blooming Burka?!

    We have had the confected row about Boris and the Burka, the introduction of a "back door" blasphemy law for Islam and now we hear that the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi was radicalized by an Imam preaching in a mosque in Didsbury Manchester.

    When I say I am sick to death of the subject what I really mean is I am fed up of talking about it as I feel nothing will change because the people who really should be addressing these issues seem too scared to actually address the problems in that community.

    The only surprise about the story of Abedi hearing a sermon that called and supported armed Jihad in Manchester a few months before he blew up 22 mainly young girls was that it was the BBC who actually reported it!

    READ MORE: Manchester Imam's 'Call for Jihad' Caught on Tape — Reports

    For too long our State Broadcaster has turned a blind eye to these stories and the horrific tales of the Pakistani rape gangs that have and are plaguing our major cities.

    The BBC is not alone though. Only last week there were reports of how the Home Office had been turning a blind eye to UK born young girls being sent to countries like Pakistan to be raped and married to their cousins and uncles so that these pigs could get UK visas. The Home Office knew this was going on but did nothing about it! Why? Was it cultural sensitivities? These people make me sick. A child is a child, for God's sake.

    The same happened with the rape gangs where successive Governments and councils preferred to attack the young white girls, the victims, and accuse them of being slappers, whores or from broken homes rather than confront the monsters in our midst.

    I do believe that Tommy Robinson was silly to be in contempt but how come the authorities can move so quickly against him and try, find him guilty and bang him up in five hours when it has taken years, decades even to bring the rape gangs to trial?

    You also have to question why there have been no successful prosecutions for female genital mutilation in the UK in the last 30 years when we know from the NHS that this filthy disgusting barbaric sexual abuse has been imported into this country.

    Why are our politicians so quick to label people who do talk about and criticise these atrocities as far right or racist rather than trying to investigate and stop these practices?

    READ MORE: Disputing Westminster Attacker's Citizenship Part of 'Racist Mindset' — Charity

    They seem more concerned about cultural sensitivities than treating all people living in the UK equally before the law. This must stop and stop now.

    Instead of donning a headscarf and trying to politically kneecap Boris Johnson for not even calling for a ban on the Burka, Theresa May should have a debate about whether full face covering is acceptable in the UK.

    READ MORE: Johnson's Father Says Boris Should've Gone 'Bit Further' on Burqa Comments

    With survey after survey saying the majority of Brits want it banned it is foolish, to say the least, to try and close down free speech and expression on the subject. Mind you this is a woman who is ignoring the wishes of 17.4 million with her Brexit betrayal so it shouldn't surprise me!

    READ MORE: Terrorists ‘May Have' Been Present at Event Attended By Corbyn — Tory Peer

    However, politicians need to stop burying their head in the sand whether they are wearing a headscarf are not because I sense and it is confirmed again today on social media that people of all creeds and backgrounds are getting angry really angry.

    I have been swamped with tweets telling me that Tommy Robinson exposed the Didsbury Mosque back in July 2017 and was shouted down as a racist for his trouble. However, the list of preachers who had spouted their vile anti-western rhetoric is like a who's who of terror, included amongst them is Abu Qatada who many regard as the spiritual father of al-Qaeda in Europe.

    Other people have pointed me to Paul O Donoghue who read out a quote from this mosque on BBC TV's Question Time and was shouted down as an Islamophobe by the audience.  This is what Paul said, as he quoted from a leaflet distributed by the Mosque, "Modesty, shame and honor have no place in Western Civilisation" Later the BBC did go and interview Paul but they have never aired the footage I wonder why?

    Here is the video:

    Surely after Question Time, this Mosque should have been investigated by the Police or the Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham. It would appear, however, that Burnham was too busy slagging off people who dared to march against the Arena atrocity dismissing them all as "EDL types" when they were clearly not.

    It is hard to disagree with Colonel Richard Kemp who said on Twitter today:

    "This needs to be properly investigated & if this person did as is alleged he should be prosecuted. Many mosques in the UK preaching anti-British hate — needs to be faced and vigorously dealt with. We need strength, not appeasement."

    I am sick of saying this but as Imam Taj Hargey said on my Sputnik radio show last week we need to stop all Saudi Arabian funding of Mosques in this country and close down the Mosques that have been radicalized. We should follow the lead of countries like Austria who closed down and deported over 60 foreign Imams recently.

    None of this is Islamophobic or racist it is purely fulfilling the first duty of Government which is the protection of its citizens, all of its citizens.

    How much longer are we meant to keep swallowing the nonsense that these young Jihadists are being radicalized by watching YouTube videos or the internet? They are not. They are clearly being radicalized in Mosques in places like Didsbury.

    But you just know it won't be investigated, don't you? It will be kicked into the long grass just as the rape gangs are with Sajid Javid only recently calling for research into the "ethnicity of rape gangs and their victims".  Sorry, Sajid but I think we know the answer to that one without any more "research" mate!

    This turning of a blind eye to these serious crimes in the Muslim community do a great disservice to the whole UK public but actually, they do even more harm to the Muslim community. The majority of Muslims just want to get on with their lives and live in harmony but by not tackling or even talking about the extremists who live amongst them it will be ordinary Muslims who will suffer most.

    For god's sake, politicians do something!

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    burka, radicalization, media, BBC, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    This Week in Pictures: August 11-17
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse