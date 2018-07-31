Register
15:33 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistani politician Imran Khan addresses an anti-government rally near a parliament building in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014

    Imran Khan's Greatest Test

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    The first time I saw Imran Khan he was a young student playing cricket (very well), for Oxford in the University Parks in the 1970s. The next, around forty years later, was when he signed my copy of Wounded Tiger - a History of Cricket in Pakistan, at my friend Peter Oborne's book launch in London.

    Now he's set to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. It's been quite a journey.

    Imran faced a number of challenges in the cricket field, most of which he dealt with admirably. Taking over as captain of Pakistan during a turbulent time in the early 1980s, he led his country to new heights and had a profound impact on the development of the game. In 1992 he captained Pakistan to its first- and to date- only World Cup victory- inspiring his team with the immortal words: ‘We have nothing to lose. We should go out and fight like wounded tigers'.

    "Imran's success is first and foremost a triumph of will and intelligence," Oborne writes. "Imran was the only captain in Pakistan's history, apart from Kardar and Mushtaq Mohammed, with the strength of character to stand up to the cricketing bureaucracy".

    READ MORE: Imran Khan Could Be Ousted by Pakistanis If Fails to Keep Idealistic Promises

    Imran has always been his own man — something that will stand him in good stead for his new role. Oborne cites his team-mate and former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad who says of Imran:

    "He had complete confidence in his own physical abilities and mental skills, and it paid him great dividends".

    Not the most naturally gifted cricketer in his youth, Imran basically taught himself to become world-class. He decided he wanted to be a Test cricketer when he was nine-years-old saw his cousin, Javed Burki, score a century against England in Lahore.

    For the self-made cricketing legend, now read, self-made politician.

    Supporters of Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), political party celebrate during the general election in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha
    Former Cricketer Imran Khan Wins Elections in Pakistan
    Everything he learned from his cricketing career will hold him in good stead. For a start, if he's to achieve his goals, of fighting corruption and establishing a welfare state on Islamic lines, he'll need to stand up to vested interests, in the way he stood up to Pakistan's cricketing authorities.

    He'll need to be flexible and pragmatic too — and build alliances within existing power structures. As Srinivasa Prasad points out in a recent First Post column, deals with the Army will probably have to be struck to enable Imran to carry out his domestic programme in return for the military maintaining control over foreign/security policy.    

    An even more serious threat to Imran's ability to deliver on his election pledges could come from the IMF. Reports are that Pakistan is preparing to seek up to $12bn in financial assistance.

    That would come with plenty of strings attached, but there are other options which could help Pakistan remain solvent but not endanger planned welfare programmes. A stronger pivot towards China — and away from the US and the west, look in Pakistan's best financial interests. 

    Last week Imran‘s party, the PTI, tweeted in Mandarin about 'strengthening and improving ties' with China- and wanting to send poverty alleviation teams to China.

    Right on cue, the US has warned against the IMF bailing out Pakistan's loans from China- which already amount to around $5bn. 

    If you read 'Wounded Tiger', (and I highly recommend it), you will be reminded of the way the US has consistently interfered in Pakistani affairs for many decades. For all its talk of 'spreading democracy,' Washington was a strong ally of the military regimes of Ayub and Yahya Khan. When the democratically elected socialist ZA Bhutto became a leader in the early 1970s, the US — in Oborne's words ‘with-held the hand of friendship', and slashed aid to Pakistan. After Bhutto was ousted by the military in 1977, (he was subsequently executed), the US again got very friendly. Pakistan, under the Terry-Thomas look-alike, General Zia, was used as a base for anti-Soviet, anti-government Mujahideen fighters in neighboring Afghanistan. We all know how that one turned out- and how Pakistan was adversely affected.

    Imran has long been a staunch critic of US policies in the region. In 2012 he said that US drone strikes were 'butchery' and that they were 'fomenting radicalization'. He's called NATO a group of Western "liberals (who) are thirsty for blood". In 2003 he urged people to protest against the Iraq War, saying that the US wasn't concerned about democracy- only its own interests. 

    Will he change his tune, or modify his stance in office, to make sure Washington doesn't work for his overthrow? 

    In fact, you could say that the biggest obstacles Imran has to overcome are not internal, but external. How far would the US 'allow' Pakistan to go in its pivot towards China? Imran has called for a ‘mutually beneficial' relationship with the US- saying that up to now the relationship has been ‘one way‘.

    He's also said he's ready for talks with India.

    There are undoubtedly problems aplenty, but if anyone can solve them it's Imran — the sporting hero and proud patriot who really doesn't know the meaning of the word 'defeat'.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66

    Support his AntiStalker CrowdFund

    Tags:
    Imran Khan, United States, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse