Register
16:33 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Jeremy Corbyn poses for photographers upon arrival at the GQ's Men of The Year awards, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    Build it in Britain? Corbyn's Industrial Policy Is Just What UK Needs

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 10

    It is a clean a break with Thatcherite neoliberal dogma that you could wish for. Speaking in Birmingham on Tuesday, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn lambasted the government's industrial policy and promised that the next Labour government would ‘reprogramme’ the UK economy so that manufacturing- and not the financial services sector came first.

    ‘For the last 40 years… we've been told that it's good — advanced even — for our country to manufacture less and less and rely instead on cheap labor abroad to produce imports, while we focus on the City of London and the finance sector," Corbyn declared.

    He pledged that under his new 'Build It In Britain' scheme, the ‘huge weight' of the government's ‘purchasing power' would support British workers and British industries. He noted that the current Conservative government had offshored the production of new British passports to France- taking work away from Gateshead in the north-east of England. They also are sending a £1bn contract for three new ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary overseas, instead of having them made in UK shipyards.

    Corbyn's speech was attacked not just by right-wingers but also by some liberals and leftists who mistakenly described his approach as ‘nationalistic', or even ‘Trumpesque'. ‘Jeremy Corbyn is doing a great job as leader… of UKIP' was the title of one critical piece in The Independent.

    In fact, Corbyn's policies are sheer common sense and a welcome return to the best socialist/social-democratic traditions of his own party- before liberal globalists, unconcerned over the destruction of well-paid manufacturing working-class jobs in places like Sunderland, Glasgow, and the West Midlands, and more concerned in fighting cultural wars- and not economic ones-took over.

    His ‘Build It In Britain' strategy reminds one not of ‘the far right', but of the pro-export, pro-manufacturing policies of Labour's most successful leader, the four-time election winner Harold Wilson.

    Aided by the devaluation of 1967, Wilson's Labour government energetically pursued an export drive in the late 1960s. Resources were diverted into manufacturing. A Selective Employment Tax (SET) was introduced to make the cost of employing someone in manufacturing relatively cheaper compared to employing them in non-exporting service industries. Additionally the government also endorsed an ‘I'm Backing Britain' campaign, initiated by five secretaries in Surbiton- in which people were encouraged to work an extra half an hour a day to boost productivity. Again, there were critics, but the policies worked.

    As I wrote in the New Statesman in 2010:

    ‘The result of Labour's pro-manufacturing polices was that in 1969/70 Britain recorded a record balance of payments surplus of £550m. The public finances were also in rude health — a borrowing requirement of £1.96bn in 1967/68 had been transformed into a surplus of £600m by the end of 1969. And, fuelled by the export boom, GNP grew by over 6 per cent between the middle of 1967 and the end of 1969.'

    Given their impressive record in office UK Labour did not deserve to lose the June 1970 General Election, but less than three years later Wilson and his team were back, once again, with a programme which put industry first. The Labour governments of 1974-79 did an excellent job in weathering a global economic storm caused by the oil-price shock of 1973 and in 1978, with North Sea oil revenues coming in, the long-term economic prospects for Britain looked extremely rosy. However, in 1979, Mrs Thatcher put Britain on a very different path. State support for industry was withdrawn. A massive programme of privatisation — urged by the investment banks who handled the sell-offs- was initiated. Unemployment rocketed. The economy was radically restructured to suit the City of London and the financial services sector. These reforms were not reversed when Labour returned to power, in 1997, under Tony Blair. Instead 'New Labour' fully embraced banker-friendly neoliberal globalisation.

    The net result of nearly forty years of Thatcherism is that the UK economy is heavily dependent on imports and we have foreign (and often foreign state) ownership of our railways, energy companies and much of our infrastructure. Nearly every manufactured article you buy in Britain is made overseas- but when you go abroad you struggle to find British-made goods. As Larry Elliott notes in his excellent Guardian column ‘The country that brought the world the industrial revolution has not run a surplus in trade in goods since 1981.

    We simply can't carry on like this- importing far more than we export. The neoliberal economic model- the one which says manufacturing doesn't matter is broken- and we need a new approach. Jeremy Corbyn's proposals- which include Britain staying in a customs union with the EU post-Brexit, provide a sensible blueprint for the future. His Establishment critics- wedded to globalist nostrums- can offer nothing but sneers and the continuation of the status quo.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Clearly Unacceptable': Labour MP Faces Action for Calling Corbyn 'Anti-Semite'
    British Tories Imploding — Jeremy Corbyn as UK's Next Prime Minister?
    Second Referendum: Pro-Corbyn Group Calls for 'Final People's Vote' on Brexit
    Tags:
    globalists, Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse