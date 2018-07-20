Register
15:13 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018

    Trump, Americans and Putin Have a Common Problem: The US Deep State

    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Ivan Danilov
    290

    During the "hot mic incident" Barack Obama promised Dmitry Medvedev to be "flexible", and yet the mainstream media refrained from calling Obama a traitor. The double standard is obvious and so is the fact that Russian collusion is merely a pretext for bashing Trump.

    The aftermath of the Helsinki summit is nothing short of public relations disaster for Trump. He is castigated by the mainstream media and even congressmen from his own party for distrusting the "US intelligence community" and doubting the official narrative on the so-called “Russian collusion”. However, Trump is right to distrust the official narrative and the claims made by the US intelligence community because the members of this community have been repeatedly caught lying and undermining the country they swore to protect.

    READ MORE: Vast Majority of Republicans Back Trump’s Conduct at Helsinki Summit

    The CIA lied, repeatedly and knowingly, about the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction in order to justify the war in Iraq. Not only did this lie lead to hundreds of thousands dead civilians, it also led to the rise of Daesh* because Daesh would have been impossible without American intervention in Iraq. It was not an isolated or unprecedented incident or a bona fide mistake. It was a deliberate operation to provide false information to the American people and the international community. Lying to the public and lying to the world is an old tradition of the US intelligence community, which is American only in name, because it serves un-American interests. Even the “Gulf of Tonkin incident” which was used to justify active American engagement in the Vietnam war was a deliberate false flag operation designed to force the US into an unpopular war. 

    The Founding Fathers designed the US political system with non-intervention in mind, but the “deep state” that controls the US intelligence community hacked the system and forced the US into a never ending series of foreign military entanglements. However, any tyranny (and make no mistake, the “deep state” is a collective tyranny) sooner or later becomes either insane or suicidal. Pushing the US into a bloody war in Iraq was deeply immoral but relatively safe, but pushing the US into a war with a major nuclear power like Russia is criminally reckless. Sadly, the “deep state” is willing to risk a nuclear war in order to get rid of Trump.

    That’s obvious to Trump and his voters, but not obvious to radical Democrats and DC-based pundits who would rather see the world go up in (nuclear) flames than see a second Trump term. And that’s exactly why they will get a second Trump term.

    He is already painting his “deep state” enemies as senseless warmongers, bypassing the mainstream media with his twitter account:

    “The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war. They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing MUCH better than any other country!”

    ​Even if doesn’t look like a winning communication strategy, if you’ re a looking at it from the inside of the mainstream media information bubble, it still is a winning strategy. 

    There is a less talked about reason why Trump and Putin may find common ground, and why the Russian leader shows remarkable patience and calm, while dealing with the fiery US President. Putin is one of the few world leaders who openly talk about the US “deep state” and understands the challenges which face a US President who is trying to go against it. 

    In his interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro in 2017 Putin explained that no American president can freely define the American foreign and domestic policies:

    "US Presidents come and go, but the policies remain unchanged. Know why? Because the bureaucracy has strong power. A man is chosen, he comes with his ideas, but then he's approached by well-dressed people with briefcases, dressed in dark suits… and they start explaining what needs to be done. And then everything changes instantly. That happens with every presidential administration. Changing anything is difficult, and I say that without a trace of irony. That's not because change is not wanted, but because it's difficult."

    L-R) NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and CIA Director Mike Pompeo arrive to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    US Intel Chief Says 'Does Not Know What Happened' During Trump-Putin Meeting
    After the Helsinki summit Vladimir Putin told Russian diplomats that powerful forces in the US are working on undermining the results of the summit and stressed that those forces “place their narrow interests above the national interests of America”. 

    There is a silver lining in the whole post-Helsinki debacle. The silver lining is that the American people are way smarter than the “deep state” thinks they are. Judging by the whole Russiagate scandal, the “deep state” firmly believes that a lie, repeated often enough through every mainstream media channel, will eventually become a self-evident truth for the average American. The Clinton political operatives are wrong on this count. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 1% of Americans believe that “the situation with Russia” as the most important problem facing the US today. Despite all the efforts of the mainstream media, it is unlikely to change, and that’s why there is still some hope that the “deep state” can be defeated.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Prof on Helsinki Talks: Western Media Using Any Excuse to Tear Down Trump
    Russia May Seek Peacekeeper's Role After World Cup, Helsinki Summit – Finnish FM
    Protests Erupt in Chicago After Police Killing; Putin, Trump Meet in Helsinki
    Tags:
    deep state, summit, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse