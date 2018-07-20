Trump, Americans and Putin Have a Common Problem: The US Deep State

During the "hot mic incident" Barack Obama promised Dmitry Medvedev to be "flexible", and yet the mainstream media refrained from calling Obama a traitor. The double standard is obvious and so is the fact that Russian collusion is merely a pretext for bashing Trump.

The aftermath of the Helsinki summit is nothing short of public relations disaster for Trump. He is castigated by the mainstream media and even congressmen from his own party for distrusting the "US intelligence community" and doubting the official narrative on the so-called “Russian collusion”. However, Trump is right to distrust the official narrative and the claims made by the US intelligence community because the members of this community have been repeatedly caught lying and undermining the country they swore to protect.

The CIA lied, repeatedly and knowingly, about the Iraqi weapons of mass destruction in order to justify the war in Iraq. Not only did this lie lead to hundreds of thousands dead civilians, it also led to the rise of Daesh* because Daesh would have been impossible without American intervention in Iraq. It was not an isolated or unprecedented incident or a bona fide mistake. It was a deliberate operation to provide false information to the American people and the international community. Lying to the public and lying to the world is an old tradition of the US intelligence community, which is American only in name, because it serves un-American interests. Even the “Gulf of Tonkin incident” which was used to justify active American engagement in the Vietnam war was a deliberate false flag operation designed to force the US into an unpopular war.

The Founding Fathers designed the US political system with non-intervention in mind, but the “deep state” that controls the US intelligence community hacked the system and forced the US into a never ending series of foreign military entanglements. However, any tyranny (and make no mistake, the “deep state” is a collective tyranny) sooner or later becomes either insane or suicidal. Pushing the US into a bloody war in Iraq was deeply immoral but relatively safe, but pushing the US into a war with a major nuclear power like Russia is criminally reckless. Sadly, the “deep state” is willing to risk a nuclear war in order to get rid of Trump.

That’s obvious to Trump and his voters, but not obvious to radical Democrats and DC-based pundits who would rather see the world go up in (nuclear) flames than see a second Trump term. And that’s exactly why they will get a second Trump term.

He is already painting his “deep state” enemies as senseless warmongers, bypassing the mainstream media with his twitter account:

“The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war. They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing MUCH better than any other country!”

​Even if doesn’t look like a winning communication strategy, if you’ re a looking at it from the inside of the mainstream media information bubble, it still is a winning strategy.

There is a less talked about reason why Trump and Putin may find common ground, and why the Russian leader shows remarkable patience and calm, while dealing with the fiery US President. Putin is one of the few world leaders who openly talk about the US “deep state” and understands the challenges which face a US President who is trying to go against it.

In his interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro in 2017 Putin explained that no American president can freely define the American foreign and domestic policies:

"US Presidents come and go, but the policies remain unchanged. Know why? Because the bureaucracy has strong power. A man is chosen, he comes with his ideas, but then he's approached by well-dressed people with briefcases, dressed in dark suits… and they start explaining what needs to be done. And then everything changes instantly. That happens with every presidential administration. Changing anything is difficult, and I say that without a trace of irony. That's not because change is not wanted, but because it's difficult."

After the Helsinki summit Vladimir Putin told Russian diplomats that powerful forces in the US are working on undermining the results of the summit and stressed that those forces “place their narrow interests above the national interests of America”.

There is a silver lining in the whole post-Helsinki debacle. The silver lining is that the American people are way smarter than the “deep state” thinks they are. Judging by the whole Russiagate scandal, the “deep state” firmly believes that a lie, repeated often enough through every mainstream media channel, will eventually become a self-evident truth for the average American. The Clinton political operatives are wrong on this count. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 1% of Americans believe that “the situation with Russia” as the most important problem facing the US today. Despite all the efforts of the mainstream media, it is unlikely to change, and that’s why there is still some hope that the “deep state” can be defeated.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

*Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia