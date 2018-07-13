Trump Puts Down May (Literally)

How the hell have we got to a situation where the President of the United States is more in touch with the people of the UK than our own elected Prime Minister?

Please make no mistake about it, Donald Trump is in touch and is communicating with us, the British public, directly. Do not get fooled by the insulting balloon or the pathetic demonstrations in London the majority of the UK is firmly behind the Donald and firmly against the betrayal of Theresa the Appeaser.

Theresa May's government is finished and like a dying dog needs to be put down immediately and put out of its and our misery.

However, it looks like, despite the resignations of David Davies and Boris and a couple of others, there are just not enough British politicians willing to put country before party, so she is clinging to power. So, thank God that Donald Trump has intervened and is willing to aim and fire both barrels at Theresa May and kill off her pathetic failing Government for us.

Donald Trump's interview in the Sun, recorded just before the meeting at Blenheim, was a political assassination of epic proportions and truly was a deliberate act of regime change and I agreed with almost every word he said. To get the full weight of his words you have to listen to the audio of the interview which the Sun have put on their website.

It is brutal, it is calculated but he speaks in clear plain English and pulls no punches and judging by social media today most Brits do agree with him and actually want our politicians to be just as blunt and straightforward.

We have witnessed our politicians delaying, dithering and deliberately wrecking the Brexit we voted for two long years ago. We have a government suppresses any mention of Islam or Muslims when there is a terrorist atrocity even when the savages openly do it in the name of Islam?

We have a Mayor in London more interested in taking selfies and criticising Donald Trump than tackle the murder epidemic on his own doorstep or even the acid attacks or brutal daylight moped muggings.

People voted in the referendum to end uncontrolled migration but the elite look down on these voters and regard them as thick knuckle dragging racists for daring to speak out? We are told that the migrants are all refugees and children and women when it is clear that they are mainly young men of fighting age with a mobile phone in their hand and clearly economic migrants?

Meanwhile, the only person these Muppets tend to attack is the democratically elected leader of our biggest ally, Donald Trump? So, please let me be the first to congratulate them on wrecking the proposed trade deal with the USA.

The President makes it clear that he advised Theresa May on how to handle the Brexit negotiations and she ignored him and so now he says "If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal."

So that's dead in the water then. Well done Theresa. The President also echoes and amplifies the thoughts of at least 17.4 million brits when he says "The deal she is striking is a much ­different deal than the one the people voted on.

"It was not the deal that was in the referendum. I have just been hearing this over the last three days. I know they have had a lot of resignations. So, a lot of people don't like it."

Too right we don't bloody like it Mr. President! However, we do like what the President says on migration, don't we?

"I think what has happened to Europe is a shame. Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame. I think it changed the fabric of Europe and, unless you act very quickly, it's never going to be what it was and I don't mean that in a positive way. So, I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you are losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn't exist ten or 15 years ago."

People in the UK have been saying this for years, no one is against well-controlled immigration but the free for all started by Blair and finished by Merkel, when she let in 1.2 MILLION without vetting them, has changed both the UK and Europe for the worse.

However, anyone who has objected has been silenced by those in power (and in denial) and their chums in the MSM, especially the BBC. I'm sorry you open border fanatics, Trump is correct and it is not racist to say so.

I almost felt sorry for Sadiq Khan and the savage unrelenting beating he has taken from the Donald but then I remembered the way this selfie-loving creep has ruined the greatest city in the World.

Who can argue with Trump when he says, "you have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job".

"Take a look at the terrorism that is taking place. Look at what is going on in London. I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism. I think he has done a bad job on crime, if you look, all of the horrible things going on there, with all of the crime that is being brought in."

Of course, to be fair to the Mayor, he has been awfully busy…..taking selfies and organizing the students and lefties to protest when Donald comes to London!

He has also had his hands full agreeing and supporting the flying of that balloon depicting the most powerful man in the world dressed in a nappy. Not only that he is allowing it to be flown right next to the statue of the man who saved Europe, Winston Churchill!

What a great idea Sadiq that will really encourage the President to give us a trade deal with the USA won't it?

This whipping up of the usual suspects and the balloon has obviously led to Trump saying he won't stay in London. No doubt Sadiq will see this as a victory for the protestors but he should stop and think about how is this meant to create an atmosphere where he will deal with us as a nation?

No wonder Donald is backing Boris Johnson and saying "I am just saying I think he would be a great Prime Minister… I think he's got what it takes."

To be honest this is about the only thing I disagree with the President on.

I think Boris only represents Boris but that said and apart from Mogg, who has no real government experience as I said in previous columns, Boris is probably the best of a terrible bunch. I certainly don't think he could make any worse of a fist of it then Theresa May and of course, he would deliver the Brexit we voted for, especially if he had the guts to involve Nigel Farage in the negotiations.

Theresa May's response to all this is the political version of tearing a tissue or crushing a grape, as she insisted, "We have come to an agreement at the proposal we're putting to the European Union which absolutely delivers on the Brexit people voted for.

They voted for us to take back control of our money, our law, and our borders and that's exactly what we will do."

God help us! The woman is completely deluded. Quick question for you, is it still so difficult to get a Green card? I am not joking. I feel like a stranger, an outsider, in my own country and I know a lot of True Brits feel the same. God Bless America and Donald Trump.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.