UK Taxpayers Lose Again

England fans in Russia might be dreaming and singing “football’s coming home” but one thing’s for sure the Skripal's are not coming home…to Salisbury. No instead Sergei the double agent is picking up a large chunk of a million quid off the British taxpayer for his house and his “contaminated” possessions

This latest bizarre twist in the Skripal saga almost defies belief.

According to the Sunday Times the British taxpayer is going to buy Sergei's house and the home of Sergeant Nick Bailey. The total cost will exceed a million pounds and yes you've guessed it, you're paying for it.

This is on top of the 7.5 million already spent on an investigation which so far has produced no suspects and failed to confirm Boris Johnson's ludicrous immediate reaction that it, "Woz Putin and Russia wot did it".

On top of this please add in the estimated tens of millions it is going to cost to clean up the contaminated hot spots in Salisbury.

Yes, that's correct the same hot spots that Prince Charles and Camilla visited last week, which a cynic might say was a calculated PR stunt by the British Government to distract attention from the real meat of this story.

The narrative spun by the British Government, which has been so slavishly followed by the Main Stream Media is ludicrous with more holes in it than Gordon Ramsay's colander and the British public are getting more cynical about it by the minute.

For the record, I don't know who it did it but I am getting more and more convinced as the government spin more nonsense that it was not the Kremlin who carried out this attack.

Rather than spending all this money would it not be cheaper for Boris Johnson and Theresa May just to apologise to President Putin and the Russian people?

There is fat chance of that happening though as Boris showed his true character yesterday by deliberately missing the crucial vote on the expansion of Heathrow or resigning over the matter. This from the man who said he would lay in front of the diggers if the Heathrow expansion ever happened.

Boris is not only a buffoon but he is mutating into the Alan Partridge of British politics and every day seems to be becoming more deluded and insulting to all around him. He is a liability to the UK.

Meanwhile in Russia, our young team are playing out of their skin and despite the anti-Russian rhetoric from the Government, the police and the MSM, there has been no trouble and the Russians have not yet eaten our babies or any football fans!

However, the anti-Russian propaganda has affected how many English fans have travelled to support our team. Of course, Theresa May also blocked Prince Harry and William from attending so we had the ludicrous pictures of William cheering on England from the Prince of Jordan's house! He should have been in the stadium as our boys destroyed Panama 6-1.

Boris Johnson aka Alan Partridge also backed an MP who said that attending the World cup in Russia was akin to attending the Nazi 1936 Olympics which was clearly a deeply offensive slur on the whole Russian population.

However, you watch the stampede for tickets if England reach the semi-finals or, let's dream for a moment the final. Do you really believe that Theresa May and other dignitaries will not be desperate to be there? Of course they will?

Sport brings people together and the World Cup in Russia is proving that again.

That is why, if you pardon the pun, Theresa May was wrong to use the tournament as a political football! She was playing to the gallery just as Boris "Partridge" was in the Skripal case almost from day one, when he announced that the guys at Porton Down had told him it was Novichok and it was from Moscow. This was later proved to be a blatant lie.

Now months and millions of pounds later the spooks and the cops can still not provide any real evidence to back up his wild accusation. However, we the British taxpayer are meant to be happy about picking up the bill to buy Sergei Skripal's house again and when I say again I am reminding you of course that we must have bought it in the first place when he betrayed his homeland, Russia.

Also, we are forking out the best part of half a million quid to buy Detective Sergeant Nick Baileys house too.

Are we really meant to believe his house is that contaminated?

I thought the nerve agent was on the Skripal's door handle, or was it in the porridge, the pizza, the air conditioning, the suitcase etc etc. Surely logic dictates if we are buying the copper's house we, the British taxpayer should be buying the park bench, the pub and everywhere in between the front door and Zizzi's?!

I don't know about a nerve agent but I smell Bullsh@t and an establishment cover up.

Then let's add into this heady mix the fact that Yulia re-emerged from her ordeal looking like an extra in a Seventies shampoo advert and her press conference was more stage managed than most football clubs achieve when they are sacking a manager.

Both her and her Dad had a miraculous recovery from a nerve agent so deadly that one drop could kill you instantly. However, let me remind you that they had enough time to go sightseeing, shopping, have a beer and eat a pizza in Zizzis!

If the house is so contaminated how come coppers who stood outside that front door for weeks on end with no protective suits on managed to survive?

How come the hospital staff, who treated them wore no protective gear and took no real precautions for the best part of a week as they thought it was a drugs issue? Are we going to buy the hospital?

How come none of these people are dead or foaming at the mouth?

Why were the Skripal's pets put down so quickly and cremated?

Where are the Skripals now, and why are the British Government still refusing to allow the Russian ambassador access to his citizens?

Why were two D notices put in place and why was this kept quiet by the MSM and used to suppress the whole story rather than just the aspect the notices actually referred to?

Where is "Pablo" the alleged handler of Sergei Skripal and what is his involvement in this saga?

Pablo is the lynchpin in this story. The stories about him and his involvement in the Steele dossier, that made wild allegations about Donald Trump and prostitutes in Moscow during the USA election, need to be examined in public.

The question has to be asked, was Sergei Skripal, the double agent, the man behind these lurid and ridiculous stories that were quickly dismissed by even the MSM.

Were our spooks actually involved in trying to damage Trump's election chances?

Now, I may be entering conspiracy territory or adding 2 and 2 and getting five but I ask you, do you really believe that the Theresa May and Boris Johnson narrative actually adds up/

As Partridge would exclaim, "Back of the net"!

