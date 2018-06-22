Trump Should Inspire UK

"The British have always been experts and great business people, great business minds, so to see this defeatist attitude towards Brexit is a bit sorrowing for me, when I read nothing in the papers about anybody having a positive attitude towards Brexit or towards the future.

Don't be pessimistic, have faith, how can a country with this great a history, this great a language, this great a legal system, this great a presence, not be successful?"

What a tragedy that these are not the words of one of the UK's Politicians but instead the words of Woody Johnson the US Ambassador to London?

He is 100 percent correct and someone needs to tell him that actually the majority of the UK population totally agree with him. However, our political leaders and the majority of business leaders along with the MSM, especially the BBC, are totally out of tune and disconnected from the masses.

We do know this is a great country with a great history, traditions and culture but we are constantly being talked down by those in the Establishment who seemingly hate our country and despise us, the people.

There is no better example of this self-loathing of Britain and British people than the Brexit referendum result and the way the Establishment have done everything they can to derail, delay and constructively ignore the will of the people.

READ MORE: House of Lords Pass UK's New Version of Brexit Bill

Two years ago, 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU. However, two-thirds of the House of Commons and most of the House of Lords did not want to leave and made it very clear that we were heading for Armageddon. They started Operation Fear and aided and abetted by Mark Carney, Barrack Obama, assorted Globalists and the majority of the Establishment class they tried to scare us into voting their way.

They and their mates in the MSM were amazed when the British public metaphorically stuck two fingers up at them and voted to get their country back.

This myth that people didn't know what they were voting for is just patronizing propaganda. I and the 17.4 million knew exactly what we were voting for. We were voting to get our country back, we wanted to be a sovereign state, we wanted to control our own borders, we wanted to make our own laws and we wanted to trade with whoever we wanted to. It was quite simple we were voting to make Britain great again.

So, it is the ultimate irony that the US ambassador is saying that Theresa May should take "inspiration" from Donald Trump in the Brexit negotiations and she should cast off Britain's' "defeatist" attitude.

He is slightly wrong here because the British people are not defeatist. Never. We are desperate to leave and every major poll on the subject proves that and if we were forced to have another referendum tomorrow the left vote would be even stronger. But we don't need to have another vote do we because as David Cameron stated, on many occasions, this was a once in a lifetime binding decision. So why the hell are we not out yet?

There's also a fat chance of Theresa the Appeaser negotiating like the Donald is there? This woman has dithered for nearly two years and is barely clinging to power. Her party as per usual are split about Europe and the last two weeks has been a complete farce in both houses of parliament as these out of touch politicians have all played to the gallery. They still don't get it though, do they? We are not interested in their petty arguments we just want out.

Which part of the word, OUT do they do not understand?

I agree with Ambassador Johnson and indeed Boris Johnson from a few weeks ago, we do need a leader like Trump who faces up to our enemies. Look at how he has succeeded in North Korea. Look at the way he effectively walked out of the G7 after he was snubbed over wanting to expand it back to a G8 and have Russia at the talks?

He will get his way on this, without a doubt, because he is correct Russia, should be involved and I love the way he is now going to meet President Putin in a few weeks whilst London is snubbing him.

Look at the way he is trying to solve the migrant problem on the Mexico border. The swamp and the lefty open door brigade don't like it but he will win and he will build the wall because that is what the Americans want and that's what they voted for.

Woody Johnson really puts the boot into our political establishment and their MSM mouthpieces when he says in the documentary, "When you look at Donald Trump and what he has done, maybe take some inspiration and actually do some of the things he has done. I mean he turned something round in one year, he has got three percent growth. We had a point and a half last year, this is three percent — that is trillions of dollars. Two million new jobs. Records set in each month. African American employment at an all-time high."

When I read this quote, I was punching the air with my fist like a demented Gareth Southgate after our first win in the World Cup but my mood was broken, not just dislocated, when I looked at the reality of modern Britain and our leadership.

How have they managed to allow the useless, "take a selfie of me", Sadiq Khan the Mayor of Murder One London dominate the headlines and effectively organize the protests against the President's visit?

Why is the leader of the free world almost having to enter the UK by the back door? Although I am pleased to hear he will meet the Queen, the fact remains he should be getting a full State visit.

During his visit, we should be developing our special relationship and we should have been free to negotiate a trade deal with the USA. As ambassador Johnson says, "I'm super confident about the relationship between the US and the UK. I'm very confident about our future together, I'm very confident about what happens after Brexit.

How brilliant is that? However, the facts are we're still tied to the EU until 2021 and in effect, we are in a worse position than before the referendum as we still "pay but have no say"!

Today we hear that Sajid Javid is going to grant 4 million people settled status in the UK and allow them to bring boyfriends and girlfriends in as well.

This is madness, complete madness, but it gets worse as some of these could well be hardened criminals but we won't know because EU rules prevent the Home Office carrying out blanket criminal records checks in foreign countries.

And you thought we had voted to leave all this madness behind?!

So, when the Ambassador says we should take inspiration from Donald Trump it is incredibly hard to expect any of our politicians to do so as they seem intent on allowing the EU to right royally shaft us. And for all her fancy shoes I am afraid Theresa doesn't have the balls to turn on her kitten heels and walk away.

She is no Trump she is a prize chump and Jean Claude-Juncker knows it when he said yesterday that Britain outside the EU was a country that does not "yet know that they are small".

There is a two-word response to Claude but I am too polite and British to say it!

The views and opinions expressed by Jon Gaunt are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.