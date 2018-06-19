Register
16:55 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Business Center

    World Cup Review and the Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to Royal Ascot

    © Sputnik / Nataliya Seliverstova
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    We’ve almost reached the end of the first round of Group matches of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. What conclusions can we draw from the early action?

    Firstly, the 'dark horses' we identified last week, in our final preview column, have started the tournament well. Switzerland drew with Brazil, Portugal held Spain in a 3-3 thriller, Russia thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0, and there have been wins too for Uruguay, Croatia, and Sweden. At the same time, some of the more fancied teams who generally do well at World Cups have been disappointing. A lackluster Germany lost to Mexico, Argentina was held by Iceland and France only edged past Australia.  It’s important though not to over-react to these first group matches. On quite a few occasions eventual World Cup winners have been out of the starting blocks slowly. Spain, for instance, lost their first match to Switzerland in South Africa in 2010, but still lifted the trophy.

    Achilles, right, the oracle cat, who works in the Hermitage Museum, went on a diet ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
    © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
    FIFA World Cup Oracle Cat to Predict Winner of Match Between Russia, Egypt
    Quality-wise, the best game we’ve seen so far was the 3-3 draw between Spain and Portugal- a match that is likely to be unsurpassed in the entire tournament.  At the time of writing Senegal has yet to play, but it’s been a poor week so far for the African teams playing in Russia, with Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia all losing their first games- and only Tunisia finding the net (and that was following a soft penalty decision).

    In Group H, Belgium, (identified here as a good each-way bet for the tournament)and England, already look set for the knockout stages after opening round victories, but most of the other groups are still too tight to call.

    READ MORE: CBF Demands Explanation From FIFA Why VAR Not Used in Brazil-Switzerland Match

    Looking ahead to the second round of matches, a few, in particular, catch the eye. Germany needs to bounce back and beat Sweden in Sochi on Saturday night- but the Swedes, who finished ahead of The Netherlands in qualifying and defeated Italy in the playoffs without conceding a goal, will be no pushovers and there could be some nervous moments for Joachim Low's men. Argentina v Croatia on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod is another intriguing encounter,  as indeed is the other Group D clash, between Nigeria and Iceland.

    The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to Royal Ascot 2018

    It’s been called the Olympics of Flat racing and you can easily understand why. Royal Ascot consists of five days of the very top sport with equine stars drawn from countries across the world all competing for glory at the Berkshire racetrack.

    Day One (Tuesday) features no fewer than four Group One contests. Benbatl and Rhododendron look the likeliest winners of the Queen Anne at 2.30, with marginal preference for the former, who’s already a Royal Ascot winner, and whose trainer Saeed bin Suroor, has won the race seven times before.

    Horse Racing - Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, Britain
    © REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff
    The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to the 2018 Grand National
    In the Coventry Stakes at 3.05, you’d expect jockey Ryan Moore to get a good tune out of the favorite Sergei Prokofiev, while in the King’s Stand Stakes narrow preference is for US speedster Lady Aurelia (who‘s won at the meeting for the past two years) over Battaash. Spanish raider Finsbury Square could go well at an each-way price; his trainer won the race ten years ago with Equiano. Seven of the last ten winners of the St James’s Palace at 4.20 have finished in the first two in the 2000 Guineas which means that fairytale horse Tip Two Win- who finished ahead of subsequent Derby winner Masar at Newmarket, could be the value at 11-2.

    READ MORE: Countdown to Russia: Eight World Cup 'Dark Horses'

    Willie Mullins’s record in the Ascot Stakes is excellent and Chelkar is the selection in the 5.00 (Coeur De Lion each-way), while Spark Plug, drawn in the same berth as last year’s winner, is a speculative each-way choice in the 5.35.

    On Wednesday, Cracksman is hard to oppose in the Prince of Wales‘s Stakes (4.20), while in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) Mukalal and Gabrial are two high-drawn outsiders who might out-perform their odds.

    READ MORE: Salah in, Dzagoev out: Russia vs Egypt at FIFA World Cup

    Looking further ahead, on Thursday, Order of St George goes for his second victory in the Gold Cup (4.20) and is the one they all have to beat.  Torcedor, who was only beaten half a length by Order of St George at the track in October, could prove to be the biggest threat. On Friday, 1000 Guineas heroine Billesdon Brook looks the one to be on in the Coronation Stakes (4.20) while Mark Johnston’s Sofia Rock, a facile winner at Haydock last time, will be of interest if lining up in the Duke of Edinburgh (5.35). 

    On Saturday, Sir Evelyn de Rothschild-owned  Crystal Ocean (3.05), can enhance trainer Sir Michael Stoute’s great record in the Hardwicke Stakes, while Silent Echo makes plenty of each-way appeal in the Wokingham (5.00).

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66

    Support his AntiStalker Crowd Fund (against a Times journalist)

    Related:

    The Sputnik Intelligent Punter's Guide to the 2018 Grand National
    Sputnik's Intelligent Punter's Guide to the 2018 Cheltenham Racing Festival
    Countdown to Russia: Eight World Cup 'Dark Horses'
    Tags:
    horse, 2018 FIFA World Cup, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse