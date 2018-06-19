Register
16:54 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump steps away after the family photo at the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Canada, June 8, 2018.

    We Should Copy Trump on Migrants

    © AFP 2018 / IAN LANGSTON
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 20

    I fully support Donald Trump and his tough zero tolerance policy towards illegal immigrants which has led to over a thousand children being separated from their parents and kept in holding pens until their parents are released a few days later and deported.

    Yes, it's harsh but no one needs to give me a lesson in psychology to educate me on how this could traumatize and affect the children. I fully understand the pain or parental separation as my mum died suddenly at Christmas when I was 11 and I was put into care. Yes, it has affected me but my story was a tragic event. My mum did not willfully choose to break the law and use me as the battering ram to get in to the USA.

    The plain facts are that illegal immigrants at the USA border have realized that if they are arrested with children then they have more chance of gaining entry.

    Attorney General, Jeff Sessions said, "Word got out about this loophole with predictable results. The number of aliens illegally crossing with children between our ports of entry went from 14,000 to 75,000 — that's a five-fold increase — in just the last four years," He added the White House does not "want" to separate children from their parents and that the US is "dedicated to caring for those children".

    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008
    © AP Photo / Guillermo Arias
    Not 'Same Model of Civilization': France Slams Trump's Immigration Policy
    This policy has drawn the predictable backlash from prominent members of Congress, human rights advocates and religious leaders who have called the tactic cruel and inhumane. Even The Donald's wife has reservations!

    However, President Trump has upped the ante by declaring at the White House "The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility,"

    "You look at what's happening in Europe," he continued, "you look at what's happening in other places — we can't allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch."

    READ MORE: Trump Policy Separating Illegal Alien Children, Parents Violates Laws — Pelosi

    President Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 27, 2018
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Trump Says US Won't Be 'Migrant Camp'
    Of course, on one level this is classic Trump, as he diverts the heat from criticism of his policy to the events that are happening in Europe and in particular in Germany. However, it's hard to disagree with him when you look at the results of Merkel's disastrous open-door policy towards Syrian migrants in 2015 which allowed 1.2 million people into Europe without any vetting.

    Mass migration is going to be the defining subject of the next decade in all western countries. There is no denying that too many of our leaders have been afraid to grasp the nettle for fear of being shouted down by the usual suspects of virtue signallers and Hollywood hypocrites as racist or fascist.

    However, the tide is turning with the election in Italy of Matteo Salvini, the vehemently anti-migration interior minister. He was elected on a ticket of promising to stop the flow of migrants in to Italy. As good as his word he refused to allow the rescue ship Aquarius to dock in an Italian port and land migrants who were rescued from the Med.

    On board that ship according to Sky News "were 630 people made up of seven children under five, 32 children aged between five and 15 years, 61 from 15 to 17 and 80 women — seven of them pregnant."

    There was, of course, predictable outrage from the open-door brigade in Europe. At this point let me be me clear, I do not blame any one of the people on the boat wanting to get to Italy or Europe. If I lived where they came from I would want to escape BUT the harsh truth is Europe can NOT keep letting in people just because they want to better their lives economically.

    READ MORE: At Least 5 Migrants Killed in Car Crash After US Border Patrol Chase — Reports

    A migrant father and child rest outside the El Chaparral port of entry building at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico
    © AP Photo / Maximo Musielik
    Trump Cites Fake Laws as Children and Parents Split Apart
    These people were not escaping political persecution and the majority of them, using Sky's figures, were young able-bodied men who should be back in Syria fighting for their own country.

    Eventually, of course, Spain and the new liberal government in Madrid allowed these people to land.

    So, what signal does that send out?

    That Europe is still a soft touch. But it is the signal it sends to the criminal gangs who charge and export this cargo of human misery that is more dangerous. They put these people in boats knowing full well that they will be rescued, usually by the Italians who have plucked 23,000 out of the Med already this year. Spain has just given a green light to these criminal gangs to carry on with their cruel trade in human misery.

    Of course, these poor people must be rescued and not allowed to drown, that is common humanity but what we also have to do is send a tough message to the traffickers and the migrants that they will be sent straight back home.

    And that is what should happen to everyone one of them regardless of age. Let's be clear they are illegal economic migrants just as the vast swathes were who entered Germany and therefore the whole EU in 2015.

    We in the West have to also recognize that we are partly responsible for this biblical tide of humanity that is on the move as we removed people like Gaddafi without a viable plan for a future for Libya.

    READ MORE: US Authorities Split 2,000 Children From Parents During Illegal Border Entries

    We have also refused to back Russia and indeed Assad in crushing the Daesh* in Syria and Iraq.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK PM Theresa May Under Threat if Government Defeated in Brexit Vote
    I have long held the opinion that we should have taken the pragmatic view (as we do with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China to name a few) and work with Putin to bomb Daesh into the Stone Age and then deal with Assad afterwards and that he would have to be part of the solution. That's world politics folks.

    But no. Idiots like Cameron and Obama rush in wanting regime change at all cost and look where that has landed us?

    Likewise, Boris Johnson and Theresa May are so busy attacking Putin and Russia with fake news stories they cannot see the real enemy right in front of their eyes.

    When Nigel Farage stated that terrorists could come into our country hidden within the swathes of Migrants with a striking poster of the migrants in the Brexit campaign he was called a racist and a Nazi. It now appears he was correct.

    At the center of all this political grandstanding and human misery of course sits Angela Merkel whose own position is now under serious threat as her coalition partners are now fed up with the change in Germany that her ludicrous immigration policies have caused. They have given her two weeks to get a grip or else their leader Horst Seehofer, the interior Minister will start rejecting "asylum seekers" at the border.

    They may not go as far as Trump who declared in a tweet that "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition… Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture."

    READ MORE: 'Trudeau or Trump?': Theresa May Faces Tough Question from UK MPs (VIDEO)

    However, this virtue signaling leadership in the EU is the root cause of why there is a growing resentment towards immigrants whether legal or illegal right across the EU. It is the leaders who are creating the racism.

    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016
    © REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US Agency Loses Track of 1,500 Immigrant Children, Doesn’t Care
    Most people recognize that well controlled and managed immigration is necessary and has been beneficial to Europe. Indeed, the USA is founded on immigration but what we have seen in the last few years is an open-door immigrant R Us policy that has led to terrible internal trouble.

    Put aside the obvious problems with outright terrorism and just focus on the way we have imported such backward and regressive attitudes to homosexuality or women, or perhaps the barbarism of female genital mutilation.

    Our politicians have not had the backbone to clearly assert and enforce, by deportation if necessary, the message that these acts will not be tolerated in a modern, secular society.

    In the UK we have even effectively reinstated blasphemy laws for Islam as everyone is petrified to criticise any element of that religion. How is that of any use to community relations?

    Just like the illegals trying to enter the USA those trying to get into the UK know that their chances of not getting turned away are massively improved if they are pregnant or traveling with a minor, or if they lie and say they are under 18 and are traveling alone.

    Asylum laws need to be reformed right across the EU and decisions need to made in days not months or years with no appeal.

    READ MORE: Blow to UK Home Office After Immigrant NHS Data Share Deal Shut Down

    A man dressed in American flag clothes holds Make America Great Again hats before President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Ladd–Peebles Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Mobile, Ala.
    © AP Photo / Brynn Anderson
    Trump Wants to 'Get Tough' After US Athlete Killed By Illegal Immigrant
    Once the decision is made these people need to be escorted and sent straight home. If necessary we should start filming the deportations so that it deters other from paying the criminals to get them here. We need to send a clear message that the UK and the EU is not the land of milk and honey for these illegal immigrants and the only way you are going to get in is by the formal methods of applying.

    Yes, that is harsh but ask yourself is it as harsh as allowing criminal gangs to take money off desperate people knowing that they could drown in the sea, regardless of their age, in the dead of night.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Migrant Crisis: EU to Triple Spending on Border Controls to Over $40 Billion
    Migrant Women, Children Sent Back to Middle East to Avoid 'Norwegianization'
    US Migrant Crisis: Will the Caravan Derail the DACA Deal?
    Migrant Deaths Increase on US-Mexican Border – Customs Agency
    Tags:
    asylum seekers, border, migrants, European Union, Daesh, Matteo Salvini, Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse