We Should Copy Trump on Migrants

I fully support Donald Trump and his tough zero tolerance policy towards illegal immigrants which has led to over a thousand children being separated from their parents and kept in holding pens until their parents are released a few days later and deported.

Yes, it's harsh but no one needs to give me a lesson in psychology to educate me on how this could traumatize and affect the children. I fully understand the pain or parental separation as my mum died suddenly at Christmas when I was 11 and I was put into care. Yes, it has affected me but my story was a tragic event. My mum did not willfully choose to break the law and use me as the battering ram to get in to the USA.

The plain facts are that illegal immigrants at the USA border have realized that if they are arrested with children then they have more chance of gaining entry.

Attorney General, Jeff Sessions said, "Word got out about this loophole with predictable results. The number of aliens illegally crossing with children between our ports of entry went from 14,000 to 75,000 — that's a five-fold increase — in just the last four years," He added the White House does not "want" to separate children from their parents and that the US is "dedicated to caring for those children".

This policy has drawn the predictable backlash from prominent members of Congress, human rights advocates and religious leaders who have called the tactic cruel and inhumane. Even The Donald's wife has reservations!

However, President Trump has upped the ante by declaring at the White House "The United States will not be a migrant camp and it will not be a refugee holding facility,"

"You look at what's happening in Europe," he continued, "you look at what's happening in other places — we can't allow that to happen to the United States. Not on my watch."

Of course, on one level this is classic Trump, as he diverts the heat from criticism of his policy to the events that are happening in Europe and in particular in Germany. However, it's hard to disagree with him when you look at the results of Merkel's disastrous open-door policy towards Syrian migrants in 2015 which allowed 1.2 million people into Europe without any vetting.

Mass migration is going to be the defining subject of the next decade in all western countries. There is no denying that too many of our leaders have been afraid to grasp the nettle for fear of being shouted down by the usual suspects of virtue signallers and Hollywood hypocrites as racist or fascist.

However, the tide is turning with the election in Italy of Matteo Salvini, the vehemently anti-migration interior minister. He was elected on a ticket of promising to stop the flow of migrants in to Italy. As good as his word he refused to allow the rescue ship Aquarius to dock in an Italian port and land migrants who were rescued from the Med.

On board that ship according to Sky News "were 630 people made up of seven children under five, 32 children aged between five and 15 years, 61 from 15 to 17 and 80 women — seven of them pregnant."

There was, of course, predictable outrage from the open-door brigade in Europe. At this point let me be me clear, I do not blame any one of the people on the boat wanting to get to Italy or Europe. If I lived where they came from I would want to escape BUT the harsh truth is Europe can NOT keep letting in people just because they want to better their lives economically.

These people were not escaping political persecution and the majority of them, using Sky's figures, were young able-bodied men who should be back in Syria fighting for their own country.

Eventually, of course, Spain and the new liberal government in Madrid allowed these people to land.

So, what signal does that send out?

That Europe is still a soft touch. But it is the signal it sends to the criminal gangs who charge and export this cargo of human misery that is more dangerous. They put these people in boats knowing full well that they will be rescued, usually by the Italians who have plucked 23,000 out of the Med already this year. Spain has just given a green light to these criminal gangs to carry on with their cruel trade in human misery.

Of course, these poor people must be rescued and not allowed to drown, that is common humanity but what we also have to do is send a tough message to the traffickers and the migrants that they will be sent straight back home.

And that is what should happen to everyone one of them regardless of age. Let's be clear they are illegal economic migrants just as the vast swathes were who entered Germany and therefore the whole EU in 2015.

We in the West have to also recognize that we are partly responsible for this biblical tide of humanity that is on the move as we removed people like Gaddafi without a viable plan for a future for Libya.

We have also refused to back Russia and indeed Assad in crushing the Daesh* in Syria and Iraq.

I have long held the opinion that we should have taken the pragmatic view (as we do with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and China to name a few) and work with Putin to bomb Daesh into the Stone Age and then deal with Assad afterwards and that he would have to be part of the solution. That's world politics folks.

But no. Idiots like Cameron and Obama rush in wanting regime change at all cost and look where that has landed us?

Likewise, Boris Johnson and Theresa May are so busy attacking Putin and Russia with fake news stories they cannot see the real enemy right in front of their eyes.

When Nigel Farage stated that terrorists could come into our country hidden within the swathes of Migrants with a striking poster of the migrants in the Brexit campaign he was called a racist and a Nazi. It now appears he was correct.

At the center of all this political grandstanding and human misery of course sits Angela Merkel whose own position is now under serious threat as her coalition partners are now fed up with the change in Germany that her ludicrous immigration policies have caused. They have given her two weeks to get a grip or else their leader Horst Seehofer, the interior Minister will start rejecting "asylum seekers" at the border.

They may not go as far as Trump who declared in a tweet that "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition… Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture."

However, this virtue signaling leadership in the EU is the root cause of why there is a growing resentment towards immigrants whether legal or illegal right across the EU. It is the leaders who are creating the racism.

Most people recognize that well controlled and managed immigration is necessary and has been beneficial to Europe. Indeed, the USA is founded on immigration but what we have seen in the last few years is an open-door immigrant R Us policy that has led to terrible internal trouble.

Put aside the obvious problems with outright terrorism and just focus on the way we have imported such backward and regressive attitudes to homosexuality or women, or perhaps the barbarism of female genital mutilation.

Our politicians have not had the backbone to clearly assert and enforce, by deportation if necessary, the message that these acts will not be tolerated in a modern, secular society.

In the UK we have even effectively reinstated blasphemy laws for Islam as everyone is petrified to criticise any element of that religion. How is that of any use to community relations?

Just like the illegals trying to enter the USA those trying to get into the UK know that their chances of not getting turned away are massively improved if they are pregnant or traveling with a minor, or if they lie and say they are under 18 and are traveling alone.

Asylum laws need to be reformed right across the EU and decisions need to made in days not months or years with no appeal.

Once the decision is made these people need to be escorted and sent straight home. If necessary we should start filming the deportations so that it deters other from paying the criminals to get them here. We need to send a clear message that the UK and the EU is not the land of milk and honey for these illegal immigrants and the only way you are going to get in is by the formal methods of applying.

Yes, that is harsh but ask yourself is it as harsh as allowing criminal gangs to take money off desperate people knowing that they could drown in the sea, regardless of their age, in the dead of night.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.