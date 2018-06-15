England Has Fallen. Or Love Our Flag

England has fallen. Sorry to be over dramatic but we have to face facts our great country, our traditions, our history and our very culture is under attack not by immigrants or even Jihadis but by the snowflake Common Purpose liberals who infest every section of public life.

It sounds trivial but this ban by Royal Mail on its 125 thousand posties from flying the flag of Saint George during the World Cup is just the latest manifestation of the Establishment elite despising and hating our flag and the people of this country.

Royal Mail got their excuses lined up early this year and are pretending their ban is a ban on all flags and is a health and safety issue. It is nothing of the sort. It is just another example of the self-loathing of our country by the liberal elite.

If these politically correct pillocks had actually ever done a post-round, like their employees, on a council estate they would see not only the England flags flying outside homes but also the flags of many other countries and there is nothing wrong with that. We are a welcoming and tolerant nation.

This is what we are up against though because these muppets just don’t live in the real world and they are happy to paint us all as intolerant racists.

If it is acceptable for the Royal Mail to paint some of their vans and lorries with rainbow colors to celebrate the LGBT community why isn’t it acceptable for posties to have our nation’s flag on their vans, trollies or bikes?

The health and safety arguments are defeated by their own statement as they have also banned stickers with the cross of St George on them as well. When was the last time you saw someone on Casualty or Holby City suffering from a traumatic sticker injury!

Meanwhile, we have to put up with Police cars being painted in the LGBT rainbow to prove that the service is “inclusive” but cops are not allowed to wear badges with the England flag or the Union flag on their uniform.

This is PC (I mean politically correct!) lunacy.

However, the Royal Mail is not alone in hating our flag.

Ken Livingstone, the ex-Mayor of London, banned Black cabbies from displaying the Union Flag but then only months later many cabs were told to carry the South African flag to commemorate some event or other thousands of miles away.

Now other councils are jumping on the PC bandwagon (which is probably painted rainbow colours too) with Barrow in Furness banning our flag on taxis. A shop in Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre stopping using carrier bags which had the flag on because some customers found them offensive?! There are even reports that a Tesco store in Manchester have also banned the flag.

How on earth can our flag be offensive to anyone who lives in this country?

If you do find our flag offensive can I humbly suggest that you leave the UK and I am sure I could find enough people to crowdfund your airfare for you.

However, the point is that most of these bans are not initiated by immigrants but by overzealous PC idiots who take offence on behalf of other people.

This is why Historic England thought it was acceptable to show a wrecking ball knocking down Nelson’s column to advertise a debate about whether statues should be removed. This is why we keep having programmes on TV discussing whether this statue or that statue should be removed and should we be ashamed of the Empire?

These people are cultural and historical revisionists and just as Orwell predicted in 1984, “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”

But this “party” has not been elected by anyone in the UK. In fact, quite the opposite has happened as proved by the Brexit referendum. Was it the Bonzo Dog Band who sang, “no matter who you vote for the Government always gets in.” Or in the UK’s case. The Politically correct snowflakes still control the agenda!

And that's the point, isn’t it? We no longer have real politics and political debate in the UK. This is summed up by the continuing farce over our position on the EU exit. The people sent a clear message two years ago to get out of the EU but most MPs and nearly of the House of Lords want to deny us that decision. This is a complete affront to democracy and it has been aided and abetted by the MSM who share most of the soft liberal values of the MPs.

UKIP MEP on Brexit: 'We're in for One of the Biggest Betrayals' in UK History

These people peddle the myth that populism is a dirty word and that to state you are patriotic or a nationalist is somehow a signal that you are thick and a knuckle-dragging racist. When the truth is nothing of the sort. The Elite feeds on our nationalism when they want our young men to go and shed their blood or give their lives on some foreign adventure or to achieve Regime change but despise them the rest of the time.

So, we are allowed to wave our flags and literally paint the town red white and blue for a royal wedding but we have a chief police officer telling our football fans not to display the flag of St George in Russia as it can be seen as, “Imperialistic and antagonistic”.

Well, I for one am not ashamed of my flag, my country, our history and our culture. We are a brilliant country and we, the decent silent majority, now need to stand up as one and make our voices heard because quite literally,

"The game’s afoot:

Follow your spirit, and upon this charge

Cry God for Harry, England and Saint George!'"

