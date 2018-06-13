Why Do Mainstream Media Hate Trump's Triumph?

The mainstream media, and the BBC, in particular, seem to hate Donald Trump more than Kim Jong-un.

They are attempting, through pursed lips, to characterize Donald Trump’s achievement in North Korea as a pyrrhic victory when it is actually a major personal triumph for the American president.

Why can they not acknowledge that, whether you love him or loathe him, he has brought Kim Jong-un to the table? Remember also that Kim was described by the liberal media hero, Obama, as the US’ biggest and most dangerous problem.

But now, due to Trump’s efforts and personality, Kim is at that table and it looks more likely than ever that we will get the nukes out of the area and peace in the region. Surely that is something to celebrate and be welcomed as indeed leaders from Russia, China, Japan and South Korea have acknowledged?

READ MORE: Why Trump-Kim Summit is 'Big Win' for China and Loss for EU

But no, the liberal media, personified by the BBC, Sky News and CNN, will never let the facts get in the way of a good smear story or alter the false narrative they have built of Trump.

The reason for this, of course, is that they hate Trump perhaps even more than they do the "dictator" he is calming down.

However, it is worse than that because they don’t just hate Trump they actually hate everything he stands for because he is not one of them. I would go further and say they actually also hate the very people who he appeals to and represents and also got him elected.

The hatred starts of course with the fact that he is not a Washington clone, born, bred and molded into their image and is not a fully paid-up member of the swamp.

No, he is the outsider, the self-made business tycoon who is also popular and dare I say it a populist.

However, the political elite and their mates in the press and broadcasting pack underestimated him in the election when he was the underdog and up against the pure personification of the political machine, Hilary Clinton, and they are still underestimating him now.

READ MORE: 'Document Was Going to Be Vague': Analyst Explains Trump-Kim Summit Results

The point is that he has lived a life away from the back-slapping chumminess and pantomime of Capitol Hill. He has actually had a proper job and actually worked and employed “real” people.

He understands the concerns of blue-collar Americans who have seen their living standards drop and their jobs disappear. Even though he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth he can connect with these people because he knows how to turn a dollar and this gives Trump a real connection and power and it is this that propelled him to power. Put simply he has the power to connect.

He also understands the art of the deal. He gets things done and people love him for that.

The swamp also really despises him because he actually does deliver on his manifesto or campaign promises.

He said he would bring back jobs and he has done so; the economy is booming. He said he would build the wall and he is doing so and he said he would protect Americans and kick out illegals and he is doing so, including his controversial travel ban.

© REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst Scholar on Trump-Kim Summit: Beginning of Road Full of Detours and Bumps

All of this has been achieved of course against a background of Democrat blocking in the two Houses and MSM propaganda stories about his personal life and his alleged collusion with the Kremlin. And, of course, members of his own Republican party have done all they can to sabotage his presidency.

However, Donald Trump is the wrecking ball of world politics. He does not recognize or even want to acknowledge the established rules and customs of the global elite.

That’s why he has started the trade war, it was in his manifesto that he wanted to make America great again and he is doing that by quite simply thinking about America first and the rest of the Globe second and I have to ask you what is wrong with that?

READ MORE: Russia Never Begged for Reinstatement of G8 Group – Foreign Minister

He is a realist and that’s why he wants Putin and Russia back into a G8, not a G7. How can you really have a global summit without Putin? The other leaders didn’t like that suggestion but Donald was brave enough to walk away from the meeting and let the other spineless leaders stew in Canada. He had bigger fish to fry in Singapore.

He also hasn’t used traditional rules and diplomacy to get Kim to the table. He simply told Kim, in no uncertain terms, that he had a bigger red button than him and he was not afraid to use it. At the same time, he threatened a trade war with China which “encouraged” the Chinese to exert their power and influence over North Korea. All of these methods aided and abetted the end goal which was yesterday’s historic meeting.

So, in eight long years, Obama achieved nothing but appeasement whereas in just over eight months the man who the same MSM told us would lead us into a third world war looks like he has pulled off the peace deal of the century.

But today the newspaper and TV coverage is full of stories that Kim outmaneuvered Trump? That Trump has somehow been duped and that he should never have met Kim alone and he should not have promised to end the war games in South Korea. That Trump’s body language signaled he was desperate for a deal? Are we meant to believe all of this rubbish? Well, the answer is probably yes as this is the same MSM who have spun the UK Government’s ridiculous narrative about the Kremlin poisoning the Skripals and the fake news of the chemical attack in Syria.

The funniest thing I have seen today is the fact that the “impartial, unbiased” BBC is actually leading on what the North Korean state press and broadcaster are pumping out. This is, of course, the same state press that the BBC normally say cannot be trusted as it is Government controlled! The BBC are so blinded by their hatred of Donald they cannot see their blatant hypocrisy.

However, the truth is clear to me and judging by social media also to the ordinary man and woman in the street, that Donald Trump is shaping up to be one of the best presidents the US has ever had.

He is a real leader with a real vision and the guts, the determination, and even the ego to see his agenda through.

I truly believe he will make America great again and I only wish we had a leader like him in the UK.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's opinion.