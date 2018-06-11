Register
21:03 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The 2018 FIFA World Cup stand ahead of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). (File)

    Countdown to Russia: Eight World Cup 'Dark Horses'

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 10

    We’ve profiled the market leaders for the World Cup in a series of Sportsworld columns- but what about those teams who might outperform their odds and perhaps even be surprise winners? Let’s take a look at the ‘dark horses’ of Russia 2018.

    1. URUGUAY

    The South Americans certainly have the pedigree, having won the World Cup twice before. Although the last of those victories was way back in 1950, they did reach the semi-finals in 2010 (losing 3-2 to The Netherlands) and got the better of Italy and England in the Group Stage in Brazil in 2014.

    Russia World Cup 2018 Stickers
    © Sputnik / Juan Ignacio Mazzoni
    Why Uruguay Is So Passionate About 2018 World Cup Stickers
    In qualifying they came second to Brazil in the ultra-competitive CONMEBOL section, scoring 32 goals in the process. It’s easy to see them getting out of Group A, but then they could be up against either Spain or Portugal in the last 16. That would be tricky, but at 30-1 they definitely shouldn’t be underestimated.    

    2. SENEGAL

    Bookmakers think they’ve got the best chances of the five-team African contingent in Russia, though it’s a close run thing with Egypt. It’s the West Africans first appearance in the finals since 2002 when they shocked holders France in the opener and went on to the quarter-finals, where they lost in extra-time. The top-rated team in Africa certainly has a chance of progressing from Group H, after which they are likely to face Belgium of England in the next round. They might give their supporters some fun at odds ranging from 66-1 to 200-1.

    3. PORTUGAL

    It might seem strange to call the reigning European champions ‘dark horses’ but that’s what they are. Generally available at around the 25-1 mark Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates could be under-rated again as they were in France in 2016. They’re hard to beat, with an incredibly experienced back-line and it’s easy to see them excelling in the knock-out stage as they did two years ago. 

    READ MORE: World Cup: Ronaldo's Portugal to Battle It Out With Spain in 'Group of Death'

    4. POLAND

    Those of a certain vintage will remember the 1974 World Cup when Poland reached the semi-finals and beat Brazil to take third place. They did well in 1978 too and in 1982 again reached the semi-finals,losing to eventual winners Italy. Those were the glory days of Polish football, but incredibly they haven’t qualified from the first group stage since 1986. Could that change in Russia? It’s very likely. This is without doubt the best Polish team since the early 1980s and they could well go deep into the competition. They won a competitive qualifying group with ease, boosted by the goals of captain and star striker Robert Lewandowski, and we shouldn’t forget that they were only beaten by eventual winners Portugal on penalties in the 2016 European championships. 

    5. SWITZERLAND

    The Swiss are on a roll at present and look set for another good World Cup. Although they needed a play-off to get to Russia, they did finish level on points with Portugal in their qualifying group- and a whopping fourteen points clear of third placed team Hungary. Their results and performances in pre-tournament friendlies have been very good: they beat Japan 2-0 and held Spain to a 1-1 draw in Villareal. On current form it’s not difficult to see them negotiating Group E, after which they are likely to meet Sweden, South Korea or Mexico in the Round of 16.

    6. RUSSIA

    The hosts aren’t well-fancied, even by their own supporters. However, World Cup history gives some grounds for optimism of at least a decent showing. Host nations have finished in the first three on 11 occasions and the only time one has exited in the first round of the competition was South Africa, a traditionally weak footballing nation, in 2010. At 66-1 the Russians might do better than expected, but in order to qualify from their group they really need to beat Saudi Arabia in the opener on Thursday, as their matches after that (Egypt and Uruguay), will be tougher.

    READ MORE: Russia Defender Fernandes Says No Regrets About Leaving Brazilian National Team

    7. CROATIA

    Robbie Williams arrives at the Stella McCartney Autumn 2018 Presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision
    Robbie Williams, Russian Opera Star to Take Part in World Cup Opening - FIFA
    For a country of just 4.2m people they have been one of the great over-achievers of world football since the 90s- reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1998 and performing with credit at other tournaments since. They’re in a tough group (D), but arguably have one of the most talented midfields in the world and at 40-1 they could be dangerous opponents for anyone on their day. That said, they need to become more clinical in front of goal to make the later stages of the competition as the margins are likely to be very tight.

    8. SWEDEN

    They got to the finals by defeating World Cup aristocrats Italy in a play-off and that rates better form that Group F rivals South Korea’s victory over Uzbekistan. The Swedes do have World Cup pedigree, they were third in 1938, reached the finals in 1958, did well in 1974 and were third  again in 1994. So you could say it’s about time for another ‘deep run’ and at 150-1 they might be overpriced.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66

    Support his AntiStalker Crowd Fund (against a Times journalist)

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    At Current Growth of Popularity, Indian Football May Enter FIFA Soon - Minister
    Australia Keeper Ryan Says Team Ready to Face France at FIFA World Cup
    Mexico House to Hold Day of the Dead Carnival in Moscow During FIFA World Cup
    Tags:
    football player, football fans, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, FIFA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse