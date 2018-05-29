Register
14:36 GMT +329 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leave after their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House on May 26, 2018. Picture taken on May 26, 2018

    Peace on Korean Peninsula Is the Last Thing Washington Wants

    © REUTERS / The Presidential Blue House
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    0 0 0

    The peace process underway on the Korean Peninsula is taking place in spite of Washington and not because. Indeed given the military-strategic importance of South Korea to Washington's driving objective of full spectrum dominance, peace and reconciliation between North and South are about the last thing the Empire wants.

    The willingness and determination of North Korea's Kim Jong-un and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to proceed in effecting the normalisation of relations undaunted by the Trump administration's clear attempts to sabotage their efforts — issuing threats and insults against the North Korean leader, making outrageous demands of Pyongyang as a precondition to holding talks, pulling out of the first scheduled peace summit in Singapore on spurious grounds — is testament to their respective people's desire for reconciliation after decades of strife.

    Neocon hawks and US hard power

    With neocon hawks such as John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley occupying key positions within the Trump administration, we have ourselves a White House which is wedded to the belief that diplomacy is for wimps, and that US hard power rather than diplomacy or even international law is the rightful arbiter of international affairs.

    READ MORE: US, DPRK Officials Hold Meeting in Singapore in Preparation for Summit — Reports

    On the question of why Washington would be so keen to see the peace process on the Korean Peninsula collapse, the answer is simple: China. It is Beijing rather than Pyongyang occupying prime real estate in the minds of neocons and strategic planners in the US. The need to contain an economy rapidly gaining ground on its US counterpart, along with Beijing's regional and increasingly global heft and reach, strikes fear in their hearts. It poses a challenge to the Empire's hegemony, hence the strategic importance of the significant US military presence in and around the Korean Peninsula within striking distance of China.

    Investigative journalist John Pilger, in his 2016 documentary ‘The Coming War With China', issues a compelling and chilling warning of impending conflict in line with the aforementioned US hegemonic objectives. He writes:

    "Today, more than 400 American military bases encircle China with missiles, bombers, warships and, above all, nuclear weapons. From Australia north through the Pacific to Japan, Korea and across Eurasia to Afghanistan and India, the bases form, says one US strategist, ‘the perfect noose'."

    Obama's pivot to Asia

    This ‘noose' around China has been put in place as part of a US strategic and military objective predating the Trump administration. His predecessor Barack Obama's key foreign policy demarche back in 2011 — his ‘pivot to Asia' — was explicitly undertaken with the containment of Beijing in mind. In the speech he gave in Australia, outlining Washington's ‘pivot to Asia', Obama declared:

    "The United States is a Pacific power, and we are here to stay".

    READ MORE: US Decides to Defer Sanctions Against DPRK as Trump-Kim Summit Back On — Reports

    Indeed, we are already modernizing America's defense posture across the Asia Pacific.  It will be more broadly distributed — maintaining our strong presence in Japan and the Korean Peninsula while enhancing our presence in Southeast Asia.  Our posture will be more flexible — with new capabilities to ensure that our forces can operate freely.  And our posture will be more sustainable, by helping allies and partners build their capacity, with more training and exercises."

    The "strong presence" of which Obama boasted in 2011 comprises in 2018 close to 30,000 US troops on the Korean Peninsula, supported by multiple squadrons of fighter and fighter-bomber aircraft, along with the recently deployed THAAD anti-missile defense system. It includes a further 50,000 US troops based in and around Japan, along with a Navy carrier strike group of the US Seventh Fleet. This, of course, is without mentioning the nuclear submarines that are constantly patrolling the region.

    Fidel Castro, in his time no stranger to the Empire's malign reach, reminds us that "Each [US] military base is a dagger stuck into the sovereignty of a nation; each base is sovereignty suppressed."

    Trump's National Security Strategy

    In January of this year the Trump administration outlined its National Security Strategy, which included the following frank, if bombastic, proclamation:

    "China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity. They are determined to make economies less free and less fair, to grow their militaries, and to control information and data to repress their societies and expand their influence. At the same time, the dictatorships of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran are determined to destabilize regions, threaten Americans and our allies, and brutalize their own people."

    Penetrating the fog of unreality perpetuated by the aforementioned passage, we arrive at an alternative much closer to the truth. To wit:

    "China and Russia are challenging US hegemony, domination, and imperialism as never before, attempting to forge a multipolar alternative. They are determined to restore the principals set out in the UN Charter — i.e. respect for national sovereignty and international law — as the bedrock of world affairs. Due to the threat posed by US and Western military aggression in recent years, they have been forced to grow their militaries, while responding to Western domination of the news narrative with the introduction of their own global media platforms. At the same time, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran continue to offer regional resistance to US imperialism, which has been the catalyst for instability and, with it, an upsurge in regional and global terrorism."

    Peace is the last thing Washington wants

    US investment guru Jim Rogers (File)
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Is Pushing China, Iran, Russia Together - Prominent Investor Jim Rogers
    The weight of evidence makes clear that peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula, rather than a welcome development after decades of conflict, tension, and strife, is the last thing Washington wants. It is a process driven exclusively by the Koreans themselves, in turn forcing the Trump administration to follow with what passes for support and endorsement. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in is deserving of special praise for his refusal thus far to kowtow to Washington, forcing the Trump administration to continue articulating public support, even while knowing that every step towards peace and reconciliation is tantamount to a weakening of wider US military and strategic objectives when it comes to the region.

    In a very real sense, therefore, this peace process — leading perhaps ultimately to Korean reunification — brings closer the day of Seoul's liberation from its status as a US vassal. Until then President Moon Jae-in would be advised to treat Trump's smiling endorsement with due skepticism.

    After all, "There's daggers in men's smiles."

    The views and opinions expressed by John Wight are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    peace, Moon Jae-in, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse