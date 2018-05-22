Register
22 May 2018
    Королевские скачки Royal Ascot

    Racing Ahead On The Flat

    © RIA Novosti . Yelena Pakhomova
    Neil Clark
    We’ve had the Guineas meeting at Newmarket, the Dante meeting at York and Lockinge Day at Newbury. So what have we learnt so far in the 2018 Flat racing season?

    Firstly, Saxon Warrior is a solid favourite for the Epsom Derby on 2nd June. He‘s twice beaten second favourite Roaring Lion, and the trip is likelier to suit him more than his nearest market rival- who is not sure to line up anyway.

    If Saxon Warrior does win the Derby, then where does that put the ‘fairytale’ rags-to-riches horse Tip Two Win, who was just a length and a half behind him at Newmarket?  As his trainer Roger Teal has said, the Dark Angel colt keeps being thrown in at the deep end- and he keeps on swimming. He’d be a hugely popular winner of the St James’s Palace if he shows up at Royal Ascot next month.

    Regarding older horses the one to keep very close tabs on is Crystal Ocean. Back at Windsor Racecourse last spring I asked owner-breeder Sir Evelyn de Rothschild if he had one three-year-old  worth following. He couldn’t remember it’s name, but then looked at his little diary/notebook and said  ’Crystal Ocean’. It wasn’t’ a bad tip. The son of Sea The Stars ran third in the Dante, third at Royal Ascot and then won at Glorious Goodwood, before finishing runner-up in the St Leger.

    This year, he looks to have improved further with victories over 1m2f at Sandown and  1m4f at Newbury on Saturday. He’s entered in both the Prince of Wales and the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot, and also in the Eclipse. Looking further ahead it would be great to see him run in the King George at Ascot in July, and all being well take his chance in the Arc in October, a race his trainer (Sir Michael Stoute) hasn’t won since 2010 with Workforce.

    This week sees the first Test at Lord’s between England and Pakistan. To whet your appetite I heartily recommend reading Peter Oborne’s great book ‘Wounded Tiger’, a history of cricket in Pakistan.

    The first Pakistani tour to England that I can remember with some clarity was in 1978. That didn’t end happily for the tourists, but it was a lot closer in 1982 when, inspired by Imran Khan, Pakistan registered their first victory in England since 1954, at the Oval.

    Despite Pakistan losing the Test series 2-1, Imran had won the respect and loyalty of his team and he had led from the front. Personally, he had contributed 212 runs at an average of 53 and 21 wickets at 18.6, some of the best all-round figures ever produced on a short trip. He had shown himself at his best in adversity’, says Oborne. Let’s hope this year’s Test series will give us something equally memorable to write about in thirty-odd years time.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

