22:43 GMT +315 May 2018
    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    MI5, May and Johnson Keeping Brits in the Dark

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Jon Gaunt
    Even though I have been on a diet now for nine months I truly believed I would be eating a large slice of pie yesterday, humble pie that is!

    Reading the morning newspapers, the Times in particular, they were suggesting, in no uncertain terms, that the UK's top spook, Andrew Parker, was going to really put the boot into Russia over the Skripal case and by inference provide the damning evidence that it “Woz Russia or Putin wot done it!” 

    My position, unlike the British Government, has been clear from the outset, I don’t know who did it and I am certainly not saying Russia didn’t do it, I simply don’t know. However, I thought if Parker had called a press conference in Berlin, with all the symbolism that city holds, then he must be about to provide the silver bullet of proof and I would have to, not only eat humble pie but apologise to all of the people I have ridiculed over the ridiculous MSM and Government spin and narrative of these past few weeks.

    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    MI5 Chief Seeks Boosted Intel Sharing With EU Post-Brexit Amid "Russian Threat"

    However, I needn’t have worried as Parker essentially just repeated the same old narrative and vague unsubstantiated lies that it was Russia and in particular Putin to blame.

    There was no new evidence. We were just meant to believe him as he is the boss of MI5. 

    Sorry I would rather believe the boss of MFI! Indeed, Parker has the charisma of one of their Kitchen tops.

    Was this man meant to reassure us that he was in control of the situation?

    Were we also meant to swallow, hook line and sinker, that he and his team have foiled 12 Islamist terror plots this year all ready? 

    Or that so-called, post-Brexit pan European cooperation can defeat the twin enemy of Russia and Islamic State?

    Well, his claim was unfortunately undermined by the actions of another Islamist fanatic a few hours earlier, who had gone on a stabbing rampage, in Paris shouting Allah Akbar, killing one innocent and injuring many others. Is that the kind of EU assistance we need Mr. Parker after Brexit?

    I would have more confidence in our security services if they were led by Lady Penelope’s chauffeur, Parker in the Thunderbirds.

    Indeed, the whole Skripal case and the narrative that the Government have tried to build since Boris Johnson’s wild accusation in the first few days, that the guys at Porton Down had assured him that this was Novichok and it came from Moscow, resembles a storyline from a cartoon that most children’s TV producers would have rejected as too implausible.

    READ MORE: 'Engage But Beware': UK Foreign Minister Announces UK's Policy on Russia

    However, the Government and their lackeys in the MSM persist with their controlled narrative. It was on the pizza… wait a minute, in the drink… no, it was sprayed in their face… no, it was in the air conditioning… no, it was the porridge wot done it… hang on it was on the door handle…

    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018

    But the wonders of the internet revealed every one of these methods of delivery implausible and then to cap it all, the ungrateful bloody Skripals’ recovered from a nerve agent so dangerous that just one drop would kill you!

    And of course, we were told there was 100 grams used or was it one or was it a thousand?! Who cares?  It was ridiculous. 

    Then there were the pictures of unprotected firemen standing next to people in full hazard gear or the cops, unmasked, standing outside the Skripal’s house for days on end. The same house which was so “badly contaminated” that there was the talk of demolishing it but now the cordons around it are being removed?

    None of this adds up and the public knows it. 

    READ MORE: UK Created Skripal Scandal as Distraction From Plans to Leave EU — Historian

    But no one in the mainstream media raises their head over the parapet to question the Government’s story or stories. Why? 

    Well, it’s because people like Parker and May have slapped two “D notices”’ on the story and the mainstream media have rolled over and allowed the Government to tickle their belly. The notices only refer to mentioning the real name of the man who persuaded Sergei Skripal to be a double agent, who coincidently lives just seven miles from Skripal's house! It seems to me the MSM have interpreted these voluntary notices as a complete media blackout or questioning of the line that is being peddled by May and Johnson.

    I shouldn’t be surprised though as this is the same media that seem to have also swallowed the fake news story of the chemical attack in Syria. 

    Notable exceptions, of course, being the Independent’s Robert Fisk and the Mail on Sunday’s Peter Hitchens. 

    Men from a different side of the political spectrum but both united by the fact that they have actually visited Syria and by their belief, taken from eyewitnesses, that there was no chemical attack whatsoever.

    READ MORE: Czech Defense Minister Fires Head of Institute Where A230 Was Allegedly Tested

    And do you know what, in the chemical story, the British public are on Fisk and Hitchens side and have been from the very beginning, as the majority of polls were completely against the unjust military action that May and Trump took? 

    Now it emerges that the story gets even murkier as Hitchens has revealed that the UK government via the foreign office, has given the self-described ‘impartial’ Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) £194,769.60 for a project to help fund “communications equipment and cameras” 

    So just how independent are they? The main bloke behind it is a Syrian, living in my hometown of Coventry!

    Then let’s look at the White Helmets who the British Government has funded to the tune of £38.4 million pounds over the last six years according to Hitchens and an F.O.I request. 

    But hang on, it gets worse as Theresa May is preparing to increase funding to the White Helmets in response to the fact that President Donald Trump is withdrawing US support for the organization. 

    Before you start telling me to get my tin foil hat on please remember the other story of last week, where the UK Government shelled out half a million quid of your money to pay compo for a Libyan and his wife, who were tortured by the Gaddafi regime.

    This money was not about compensation for the so-called victims but hush money to keep Jack Straw, David Cameron and Tony Blair out of the courts. 

    However, yesterday Parker, that’s Andrew, not the Chauffer, has the temerity to say, “The Russian state’s now well-practised doctrine of blending media manipulation, social media disinformation and distortion along with new and old forms of espionage, and high-levels of cyber attacks, military force and criminal thuggery is what is meant these days by the term hybrid threats.”

    Parker was really warming to his theme when he said he was going “to shine a light through the fog of lies, half-truths and obfuscation that pours out of their propaganda machine”

    Well, how about getting your flashlight out and shining a light on our own Government’s propaganda Mr. Parker, starting by telling us what really happened in Salisbury? 

    Then go on to tell us how people like you recruited Sergei Skripal and whether he was still working for us when he got hit?

    Was he and his handler, “Pablo” involved in the Trump dossier?

    How about telling us where Yulia is now? And how about letting the Russians visit their citizens or how about letting an independent witness see her?

    Once you’ve finished shining a light there Mr. Charisma, how about shining it on Syria, the White Helmets, and the bloke in my hometown of Coventry who gets the best part of £200,000 grand for his so-called independent Syrian Observatory?

    Mr. Parker, MI5, Theresa May and Boris Johnson and the MSM would all have a lot more respect from the British public if they didn’t keep treating us like mushrooms, in the dark and fed on this bull***t.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    MI5, Sergei Skripal, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
