If the UK wants to remain relevant and important it is time for our politicians to take some harsh lessons from Macron and even Kim Jong-Un.

If North and South Korea can agree to halt hostility why can't the failed London Mayor, Sadiq Khan, and the bunch of Labour party losers who are still attacking Donald Trump and threatening to ruin his visit to the UK on July 13Th drop their silly and stupid objections?

READ MORE: Trump to Visit UK on July 13

On a wider note why can't Theresa "Dis"May and her lickspittles in the mainstream media stop painting Russia as our enemy and Vladimir Putin as the evil bogeyman?

The plain simple facts are this; people all around the Globe want peace and to live in harmony and they no longer believe the lies, the propaganda and fear that Politicians want to spread and the MSM so desperately exploit to sell their tawdry rags.

With the internet, we do live in a truly Global Village and as with the alleged chemical attack in Syria we can now search and do our own investigations and find alternative narratives to major events. We can no longer be controlled by Government spin or even a lie and a narrative that is repeated by the MSM. Just look at our cynicism over the events and the stories that came out over Salisbury. It had a plotline that even a poor soap opera would have rejected as too far-fetched. It was less James Bond and much more Austin Powers in plot development and execution!

So how about it politicians why don't you give peace a chance? People want a new narrative and that is why they voted for Brexit and Trump and dare I say it even Macron?

However, fools like Khan are still dominating the headlines and feminazis like Labour's Stella Creasy talk about Trump's misogyny and threaten to virtue signal during his visit by wearing pink!? Gosh, I bet that frightens the hell out of the Donald?!

RT — ‘Rage is a short-term emotion. Solidarity is a long-term gain. Now that really is worth marching for’ the @TopTrumpTargets puts those trump excludes at the centre of responding to his visit — more details of how to do that here: https://t.co/8RGyi7L8EH https://t.co/jYqgcY4pRE — stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) April 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Macron is snuggling up to Trump and even allowing him to brush dandruff off his jacket. Macron, unlike these political losers understands how to play the bigger political game. We Brits love to boast about our special relationship but is it really so special or have our old relatives across the channel stolen our place at the top table?

READ MORE: Macron's Dangerous Trump Bromance

Even some right-wing think tanks are now suggesting that the President of the free world should avoid London because of the planned protests.

No, he should not.

It is a disgrace that he is not getting the full State visit his position deserves. The protesters shout, "well that's only awarded when a President has achieved something". Well, forgive me isn't the Korean announcement a major achievement for Trump's "unusual" form of diplomacy?

Of course, it is but the "Trumpophobes" will never admit it.

However, when it comes to misogyny please forgive me but I cannot recall, did the likes of Stella Creasy and Khan object to Bill Clinton and his acknowledged sexual assaults and alleged rapes. No, of course, he was a Democrat just like the saintly JFK and of course his brother Ted who left a woman to drown in his car.

I don't agree with Trump and "Dis" May's bombing of Syria which was of course based on the flimsiest of evidence but his handling of Korea has been brilliant.

We elected a conservative government. The USA elected President Trump and not Crooked Hilary. We voted for Brexit but somehow now it is wrong to be right?

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik Trump Calls Comey 'Either Very Sick or Very Dumb'

Why do the virtue signallers get so much air time and why can these unelected, some would say unelectable, fools dominate the agenda and why can they run roughshod over the views of the British people?

As well as being Trump phobic these fools in the media and politics are also Russia Phobic and that is why we have had the pantomime of Salisbury and then the false bombing of Syria over the alleged, but clearly unproved, chemical attack by Assad.

The truth is that in both the case of Trump and the USA and Putin and Russia the majority of Brits do not share the views of their May, Khan and Creasey.

Just look at the polls and the cynicism in the UK, over Salisbury and the bombing of Syria.

There is no way she can convince me that she had the country with her. Like North and South Koreans, we do not believe the other side eat their babies and want to eat ours. There is no need for the political bogeymen in the twenty-first century. There is so much that we have in common and most people want peace and to live in harmony.

I cannot wait for Trump's visit and I truly believe that the majority of Brits want him to come and that they too wish we had a tough leader who "does what it says on the can" and wants to make his country great again.

What is so wrong with putting your country (in Trump's case the USA) first?

If we can tolerate visits from the butchers of Saudi Arabia why can't we roll out the red carpet for President Trump and whilst we are at it lets get Putin to visit as well? Let's stop this farce of chucking out Russian diplomats and let's talk the talk and then walk the walk to a more peaceful world.

Don't hold your breath though as Politicians seem to love a "good war".