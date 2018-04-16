Register
17:32 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A missile is seen crossing over Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018

    The West's Missile Strike on Syria: an Act of Raw Imperialism

    © REUTERS / SANA
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    John Wight
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (54)
    260

    “Crimes pile up until they become invisible” - When playwright Bertolt Brecht made this observation it was the era of fascism and European colonialism in the 1930s. The world was separated between states privileged by the dint of their power to speak, and the states forced to listen and obey. It was an epoch that culminated in World War II.

    Lamentably, today, the 1930s are back and the crimes are once again piling up – so many they are in danger of becoming invisible. Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria, the charge sheet grows ever longer with no end yet in sight; the latest chapter in this dismal story arriving with the illegal missile strike unleashed against Syria by the US, UK, and France over an alleged chemical weapons attack carried out in Douma on the outskirts of Damascus by Syrian government forces. 

    I say alleged because at time of writing OPCW inspectors are yet to undertake an on-site investigation to ascertain if such an attack did in fact occur and, if so, with what precise chemical weapon or substance used. 

    READ MORE: Syria Got Rid of Chemical Weapons, OPCW Confirmed Destruction — Russian FMA

    So here we have a situation where not only was this military action illegal under international law, it was undertaken before OPCW inspectors could begin their investigation, as per the existing and established international protocols which are set out in the Chemical Weapons Convention. 

    Article IX states: 

    11. Pursuant to a request for a challenge inspection of a facility or location, and in accordance with the procedures provided for in the Verification Annex, the inspected State Party shall have: 

    a) The right and the obligation to make every reasonable effort to demonstrate its compliance with this Convention and, to this end, to enable the inspection team to fulfil its mandate; 

    I, for one, am long past the stage of believing that the world is divided between goodies and baddies, with the country I happen to live in, the UK, on the side of the goodies, along with the United States and various countries that come under the rubric: the West. It’s not as easy you think to arrive at this understanding, not when from cradle to grave people in the West are conditioned by the media, culture industry, and political elites to believe that a metaphorical Hadrian’s Wall separates us, the nice civilized people, from the bad barbaric people on the other side. 

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Wants Vote to Give OPCW Chance to Probe Syria Chemical Accusations
    They would have us believe that Western governments and their loyal journalists and media outlets are noble purveyors of truth and justice, while non-Western governments and their journalists and media outlets are incorrigible liars and propagandists. They would have us believe that the West’s ‘democracy bombs’ are only ever dropped in the cause of good, while their ‘barbarism bombs’ are only ever dropped in the cause of evil. 

    The end result is acts of raw aggression such as the one unleashed against Syria over the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, dressed up as ever in the threadbare clothes of humanitarian intervention.  

    On this occasion, as with ever other occasion when it comes to these chemical weapons attacks, the video footage and other visual evidence used to make the case for the prosecution emanated exclusively from opposition sources within Douma itself — in particular the notorious White Helmets civil defence organization, established by former British army officer and private military contractor James Le Mesurier. 

    Though for some perhaps these are mere trifling details, but that this organization operates exclusively in opposition held Syrian territory and is funded by Western governments, isn’t this sufficient reason to at least try to resist suspension of disbelief? 

    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    US, UK, France Missile Attack on Syria Won't Be Left Unanswered - Lavrov
    To ask is surely to answer.

    Other pro-opposition organizations involved in shaping the narrative on this latest alleged chemical weapons attack have been the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in the UK, and the Syrian American Medical Society. On the latter of these, the Syrian American Medical Society, here’s US author and commentator Max Blumenthal: “SAMS is not merely a group of Syrian doctors tending to the wounded in war torn areas, nor can it be considered an objective source on chemical attacks and other atrocities. The organization is a USAID-funded lobbying powerhouse that functions with a single-minded determination to stimulate a US-led war of regime change that will place Syrian Islamists in power in Damascus.”

    None of the details, information or footage of the attack derived from an independent or credible source – not difficult to understand why when no Western journalist or news crew would dare set foot in any part of the country controlled by the ‘rebels’, knowing that as soon as they did they’d be abducted and murdered.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference in 10 Downing Street, London, April 14, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Syria Strikes 'Right Thing to Do': UK PM May-Parliament Heated Face Off
    Veteran Middle East correspondent Robert Fisk is someone who knows what the Syrian government and its people are up against. Writing in the aftermath of the military attack mounted by the US and its allies, he informs us that in the suburbs of Damascus it was not only Ghouta where jihadi militants were entrenched. There is another suburb of the Syrian capital where Salafi-jihadi militants have managed to retain a presence. In this instance it is Daesh, and at time of writing Syrian troops are gathering there to engage in their next operation to secure the capital.

    Fisk informs us that on the 27th of March 116 Syrian soldiers were surrounded and captured here in a Daesh ambush, having strayed into the area in the mistaken belief that a ceasefire was in place and it was safe. Subsequently, the soldiers were taken away and executed — some were shot and some were beheaded. In the by now accustomed manner, the grisly event was caught on film.

    The point that needs to be made is that this base barbarism, rife throughout Syria over these past seven years, did not take place in a desert somewhere. No, it occurred in 2018 on the outskirts of a major capital city in the Middle East. Imagine for a moment if it was taking place on the outskirts of London or Washington or Paris. Just imagine.

    Or can’t you? Can’t you imagine it? Are you unable to grasp the sheer horror of having on your doorstep the kind of people for whom there is no constraint, no limit when it comes to wanton murder and massacre?

    Journalists wait outside the headquarters of Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on April 4, 2018 in the Hague
    © AFP 2018 / Bart Maat / ANP
    New US Strikes in Syria Will Provoke a Tougher Response - Moscow
    It is precisely because we cannot imagine it that the outrageous moral equivalence made between a secular non-sectarian government, supported by an army whose soldiers are drawn from every part of Syria’s religious and cultural mosaic, and brutal sectarian butchers intent on genocide, has been allowed to pass muster in the West. 

    It has led us to the criminal folly of the US, UK and France refusing to align themselves with the people who’ve been on the receiving end of this sectarian barbarism in Syria, choosing instead to effectively join forces with the barbarians of al-Qaeda, Daesh, Nusra, and Jaish al-Islam.

    It is tantamount to entering a pact with hell.

    The views of John Wight do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (54)

    Related:

    Syrians Not Afraid of "Western Aggression," Cheer Army, Thank Russia
    Trump Informed Congress on Syria Missile Attack - White House
    Saying No Alternative to Strikes on Syria As OPCW Arrive is Hypocrisy - Embassy
    Tags:
    strike, Syria, United States, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse