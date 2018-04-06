Register
17:49 GMT +306 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain

    Operation 'Damage Limitation': UK Establishment on the Back Foot on Skripal Case

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (102)
    0 0 0

    The failure of the UK laboratory experts at Porton Down to confirm that the nerve agent we were told was used on the Skripals actually came from Russia, has led to back-pedalling from Ministers and Establishment-friendly journalists and the propagation of new, even more outlandish conspiracy theories to try and shore up the 'Official Narrative.'

    The immediate response- following Tuesday’s dramatic developments, was to dismiss the testimony of  Porton Down CEO Gary Aitkenhead as unimportant. ‘Porton Down lab probably baffled by the fuss over this interview’ tweeted the BBC’s Security Correspondent Frank Gardner. ‘Porton Down wouldn’t be able to say where the nerve agent was from anyway’ was the oft-repeated refrain. The trouble is that we already been told that the laboratory HAD identified the nerve agent as coming from Russia.

    READ MORE: A Month in Sergei Skripal's Health: From Critical Condition to Rapid Improvement

    Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said as much in an interview on German television on 25th March.

    In addition, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office tweeted on 18th March ‘Analysis by world-leading experts at the Defence Science and  Technology Laboratory at Porton Down made clear that this was a military grade Novichok nerve agent produced in Russia’.

    After the interview with Aitkenhead, the tweet was deleted. I wonder why.

    The next tactic of the Official Narrative peddlers- after downplaying Porton Down- was to promote the importance of the ‘Intelligence led assessments’ that point to Russian guilt. Of course, we plebs can’t see any of these ‘assessments’, we just have to accept them 'on trust'. ‘28 countries have been so convinced by UK case they have expelled Russians’ tweeted Boris Johnson. Well, 29  countries (excluding the US and UK) supported the illegal invasion of Iraq in 2003 on the basis of US/UK claims about the country possessing WMDs-and look what happened there.  Moreover ‘28 countries’ only amounts to 14% of all the countries in the world. If we’re talking about them as a percentage of the world’s population, or land mass- it’s much less than that. The fact that a bunch of NATO allies plus Australia sided with Britain- after the British Ambassador to Russia had declared there was ‘no doubt’ Novichok was used- and there was ‘no doubt’ that Novichok was ‘produced in Russia by the Russian State’, proves nothing. Most, in any case, have only expelled one or two diplomats. The likes of Israel, Portugal  and Cyprus, nations you’d expect would support the UK, haven’t expelled any. Which is surely significant in itself.

    Meanwhile, we’re being told that the nerve agent which poisoned the Skripals was probably placed on their front door handle. Never mind that police officers happily went in and out of said door with no ill-effects. Or that there was significant precipitation in Salisbury on the day when the Skripals fell ill. Now right on cue, we are informed that ‘British Intelligence ’ have ‘evidence’ that the Russia ‘had been testing the deadly agent specifically on door handles in the run-up to 3rd March’. 

    Can we see this evidence? No, of course not. And why- in any case would FSB agents smear the front door with Novichok during a period of snow, sleet and rain? Or didn’t they bother to check the weather forecast?  

    There’s also been a change in the ‘party line’ on Novichok. It was, we were told, among the deadliest chemical agents known to man, up eight times more deadly than VX- which, remember, had killed Kim Jong-nam in just 20 minutes at Kuala Lumpar airport in 2017.

     Lucinda Adam, @BBCNews correspondent, BBC News at Five:

    But if so deadly, and fast-acting, how come it took so long to affect the Skripals on 4th March, and how come both are still alive- with Yulia saying in a telephone conversation broadcast in Russia on Thursday,  that she had regained consciousness a week ago and that her father was doing fine too? 

    And all this after we were told that life support machines may have to be switched off- and The Times newspaper actually reporting, on its front page of 12th March, that Sergei Skripal was already dead.

    The answer it seems is that Novichok doesn’t have to be so deadly and fast-acting!   It seems that it can be quite slow in affecting the nervous system. And that you don’t need an antidote either!   

    As the Skripal case goes from tragedy to farce-and begins to resemble a ‘Carry On’ film, (with Boris Johnson a less funny and more 'weight-challenged' version of Kenneth Williams and the gormless Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson as Jim Dale), the attacks on those who have dared to question the Official Narrative have intensified. On Thursday the independently-minded Labour MP Chris Williamson was savaged by NeoCon gatekeepers for going on RT to say that the UK government was using the Salisbury attack as a ‘smokescreen’. 

    Since the Porton Down statement, I’ve too come under attack from trolls- one of whom had just one follower and was following no one.

    The problem that the UK government has- and that no trolls can rectify- is that the ‘Official Narrative’ has more holes in it than a slab of Swiss cheese. 

    It’s not a matter of being pro, or anti-Putin, it’s just a matter of using basic logic and noting the glaring inconsistencies. 

    We’re in Emperor’s New Clothes territory now, where the only thing preventing politicians, journalists and other public figures openly coming out and crying ‘But the  Emperor’s got no clothes’! is the fear of being labeled a ‘traitor’ or ‘Kremlin apologist/ ‘Useful Idiot’ by the media and NeoCon gatekeepers. But outside of the Westminster/Establishment media bubble and echo chamber- in the pubs and cafes, on the buses, on social media and in all the places where ordinary people congregate, a very different conversation is taking place.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66

    Support his AntiStalker Legal Fund

    The views and opinions expressed by Neil Clark are those of the columnist and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (102)

    Related:

    Skripal Story Falling Apart - Questions for Boris Johnson
    'Stupid Decision': Italian Ruling Parties Outraged Over Skripal Case Expulsions
    Skripal Incident Likely a False Flag Attack by UK to Vilify Russia – Journalist
    Tags:
    poisoning, Sergei Skripal, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse