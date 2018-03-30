Register
16:04 GMT +330 March 2018
    This is an alleged image of the daughter of former Russian Spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal taken from Yulia Skipal's Facebook account on Tuesday March 6, 2018

    It's a Miracle! An Easter Miracle. Albeit Three Days Early

    © AP Photo/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Jon Gaunt
    0 20

    Yulia Skripal has risen from her death bed and looks like she will make a full recovery from the “deadly nerve gas attack.”

    Sarcasm aside, I am delighted that she is on the mend just as I was with DS Nick Bailey's speedy recovery. However, I do now wonder how Boris and "Saint Theresa" are going to spin this and fit it in to their, "it was the Russians wot done it" narrative?

    READ MORE: Yulia Skripal Can Eat and Drink After She Regains Consciousness — Reports

    We were told by the Sun newspaper amongst others that, "Novichok is one of the deadliest nerve agents ever created and reported to be five times more potent than the notorious VX gas.

    The victim's heart and diaphragm are unable to function properly after coming into contact with the substance — leading to respiratory and cardiac arrest.

    Those affected usually die from total heart failure or suffocation as copious fluid secretions fill their lungs."

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a banquet with diplomats at Mansion House in London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    Lightsaber vs. Novichok & Dostoevsky: Johnson’s Easter Speech Puzzles Twitter
    So, and with apologies to Winston Churchill, it appears that this "is a miracle, a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma"!

    Meanwhile, Mrs May has gone on a walking holiday in Wales with her husband. She will need the time to think! Last year she did the same and came back to London and called a snap election after repeatedly saying she would not do so. Will she come back this time and offer either an explanation or even an apology to Russia?

    This whole saga has played out like a very poor version of the Board game Cluedo. Was it the Reverend Green in the conservatory with a piece of lead piping?

    No, it was Putin with gas on a pizza. No it was gas in the car's air conditioning. Or was it in Yulia's suitcase? Finally, we are told it was on the door handle!

    It has taken them three weeks to make this discovery? It's hardly Inspector Morse is it? More like The Keystone Cops.

    Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has already acted as the prosecutor, judge and jury and stated it was, "the Kremlin wot done it."

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Samovar With 'Novichok': Russian Intel Vets Mock Skripal Case
    Theresa May has then waded in with her size 9 kitten heels and given the Russians a virtual kick in without producing any real evidence either to the British public or the Kremlin.

    Please remind me, why is she refusing to allow the Russians to examine the nerve gas?

    Are we really meant to believe that, just like in a poor children's cartoon, where the crooks wear stripy jumpers and carry a bag with "SWAG" written on it.  Two Russians have come to the UK, effectively with a bag of gas with instead of the word "SWAG" on it there are the words, "NOVICHOK MADE IN MOSCOW".  Far-fetched I know but so is Theresa Mays and the MSM's narrative.

    However, all joking aside, the real danger in this whole episode is the way that Theresa May is now using this "mystery" to both paint Russia as our enemy and to clamp down on free speech.

    On Wednesday, to little fanfare in the MSM press and broadcast outlets, she published the Security Capability Review. This document examines the threats to the UK's security.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May, center, attends a breakfast meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, March 23, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    Cold War 'Fusion': May Steers UK Towards Information War With Russia, N Korea
    Theresa wrote the forward to the document in which she talks about the Manchester and Westminster terrorist attacks and then in almost the same breath and sentence she includes the attack in Salisbury.

    I'm sorry, but putting the Salisbury incident on the same level as the Manchester Arena attack that killed 22 people, mainly children, and Westminster is not only ludicrous but also deeply insulting, not only to the victims and their families but to the whole country.

    Unfortunately, she doesn't stop there as she then lists who the threats to the UK are.

    She starts with Islamic State and no one would argue with that. Next, she names North Korea which is understandable but I would say after Trump's intervention their threat is on the wane. Then she states that the other threat is Russia!

    This assertion seems to be based on the Salisbury attack, in which at the moment no one has died and in fact two are on the road to recovery?

    She seems to also rely on an article in the Telegraph which reported that Russia put out more than 20 stories "trying to confuse the picture and the charge sheet" over the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia in Salisbury.

    Another view of the Telegraph's report, could of course be that Russia was merely trying to offer a counter narrative to the one the UK Government was peddling.

    Are alternative views no longer tolerated in the UK? Now with the wheel falling off the Government's propaganda wagon, with the recovery of Yulia and the Policemen, those counter narratives don't seem so stupid, do they?

    However, the Telegraph's assertion plays directly into the other narrative the Government are playing that Russia is the epicentre of all fake news.

    Theresa now wants to counter this "propaganda and fake news" by telling every department of State to put security at the top of their agendas.

    She is also going to use the BBC to "spread our values" around the world.

    The BBC?!

    The Biased Broadcasting Corporation?!

    Do they really mirror the views of most British citizens?

    I am afraid on this point I have to agree with the veteran left wing journalist and documentary maker, John Pilger who says in an interview on RT that, "the BBC is the most refined propaganda service in the world."

    In this new strategy which has been titled The Fusion Doctrine, UK Intelligence services are instructed to swamp, divert, counter and even close down any sites, trolls or posts that are peddling "misinformation."

    This is a very scary prospect as who are these people that will decide what is and what is not acceptable?

    Will it stop just with sites based in Russia? Of course not!

    How free will you and I be to express our cynicism over events like Salisbury in the future?

    Just remind me are we living in 2018 or 1984?

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

